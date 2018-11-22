Black Friday laptop deals: Dell XPS 13 gets massive £410 carved off its cost

Now this is a great Black Friday deal! Dell has just launched a flash sale over on its online store and, to kick things off with a bang, the maker is offering its excellent XPS 13 QHD Touch Screen laptop for a vastly reduced price point.

The Dell XPS 13 in the deal is really well-specced, too, packing an 8th-generation Intel Core i7-8550U CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage, which combined make it a general-purpose portable computing powerhouse.

You can check out the full details of the Dell XPS 13 deal below:

Dell XPS 13 QHD Touch Screen Laptop | now £969 (was £1,379) | £410 saving

This is a great Black Friday laptop deal from Dell, with the maker offering its XPS 13 QHD Touch Screen Laptop for just £969, which is a straight £410 price cut from its regular price of £1,379. For that new low price point you get a quality system loaded with an 8th-generation Intel Core i7-8550U CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage. Available right now while stocks last at Dell's online store.View Deal

