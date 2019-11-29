Black Friday handbags deals: save on Coach, Burberry, Fendi and more!

Looking for a great Black Friday handbags deal? Flannel's giant Black Friday sale is slashing the prices off a selection handbags from designer brands including Burberry, Coach, Fendi, Off-White, and many, many more.

Everything from small cross-body bags to clutches to backpacks to large shoulder bags are included, and there are classically simple designs or options with stylish decorations – the sale really is huge.

We've picked a few great offers below, but the sale is so big, you really should check it out for yourself – Flannels categorises everything well and makes it really easy to filter, so actually finding something ideal is simple.

Burberry Leather Chain Bag | was £1,750 | now £1,225 at Flannels

Invest in timeless style with this Burberry TB leather chain bag. Crafted with a smooth leather, this piece features a removable chain shoulder strap, an inside pocket and two interior compartments. Finished with the brands signature TB clasp logo and branded wording to the front, this piece is not one to be missed.View Deal

Coach Leather Central Tote Bag | was £295 | now £207 at Flannels

Spice up your everyday look courtesy of this Coach Leather Central Tote Bag. Realised in a pure-leather material, the bag features inner pockets and zip fastening ensures a secure closure. Accented with fine detailing and Coach branding, this bag is the perfect urbane accessory for a sleek fashion sense.View Deal

Off-White Sculpture Cross Body Bag | was £780 | now £546 at Flannels

Refine your accessories collection with this Sculpture Cross Body bag from Off White. Crafted with a front flap closure, this piece features an inside zip pocket and two detachable straps. Boasting one strap as a cross body with tape branding and the other as a shoulder strap with stripe branding. Finished with Sculpture text to the front and a floral design, this is not to be missed.View Deal

Fendi X Fila Mini Backpack | was £1,350 | now £945 at Flannels

Refresh your bag collection with the mini backpack from Fendi x Fila. Made in Italy, this design features a zip fastening and front pocket. Crafted with adjustable padded shoulder straps and a top carry handle, this bag boasts a glazed fabric with the brands FF motif emblazoned. Finished with decorated Fendi mania lettering in leather to the front and metal hardware.View Deal

Vivienne Westwood Accessories Victoria Envelope Clutch Bag | was £150 | now £105 at Flannels

Complete your weekend look with this Victoria Envelope clutch bag from Vivienne Westwood Accessories. Made in Italy, this piece is crafted with a soft grained leather in an envelope press stud closure, with two internal pockets. Finished with the brand's iconic Orb to the centre, this clutch would be the perfect addition. Do not miss out on this.View Deal

Coach Edie 28 Shoulder Bag | was £295 | now £207 at Flannels

Crafted from luxurious polished pebble leather, it is secured with a magnetic snap fastening and dog leash clip. Despite its smaller size, the fully lined interior offers plenty of room for all your essentials with an interior zipped and slip pockets for easy organisation.

Coach Canteen Crossbady Bag | was £295 | now £207 at Flannels

Crafted in glove-tanned leather, this Coach Canteen Crossbody Bag is a staple to have in your collection, designed with a removable strap for added versatility. A main zip compartment with an internal zip pocket offers plenty of space for your possessions with a front pocket handy for any extras. This look is finished with a signature logo representing Coach branding.View Deal

