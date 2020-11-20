Fitbit Charge 4 deal: get this fitness tracker for under £100 or under $100: LOWEST PRICE for Black Friday

Fitbit Charge 4 is one of the best fitness trackers this market-leading brand makes. It's a good value as is, at full price, but thanks to this early-Black Friday deal at Amazon, you can get it for next to nothing, probably for a limited time only. Black Friday is unlikely to see a better Fitbit deal than this GPS-packing fitness tracker.
Meanwhile, back in the UK…
We recently saw some amazing cheap Fitbit Charge deals at Amazon US but people in the UK had to wait until Fake Friday – the last Friday before Black Friday – to see some really good Charge 4 discounts. Enjoy this GPS-enabled fitness band with enhanced heart-rate tracking, VO2 Max estimates, super-advanced sleep tracking for 23% less today.
Fitbit Charge 4 fitness tracker | Now £99.99 | Was £129.99 | Save £30 at Amazon
The Fitbit Charge 4 monitors heart rate 24/7, estimates your calories burned and monitors sleep. Unlike most older, lesser Fitbits, the Charge 4 has GPS built in to track runs, hikes and bike rides, plus a blood oxygen sensor to track… blood oxygen.View Deal
Why should you buy the Fitbit Charge 4
Unlike its predecessor, Fitbit Charge 4 comes with built-in GPS so you can track your activities more precisely without needing to have your phone on you all the time. Should you want to have your phone on you, you can also use the Fitbit Charge 4 to control Spotify from your wrist.
The improved Active Zone Minutes system tracks your overall activity levels. This means it scores you higher for intense exercise than for going for a quick 200 steps around the neighborhood. This can give you a much better understanding of just how 'active' you were during the day/week and prioritises exercise that really elevates your heart rate.
The Fitbit Charge 4 has a battery life of 'up to' 7 days – dependent on GPS usage – and you can pay in shops with it thanks to the Fitbit Pay feature. This water resistant fitness tracker monitors your heart rate 24/7, counts calorie burned, and has 15+ pre-loaded exercise profiles. You can track your goals all day, then have it monitor and rate your sleep at night.
It also utilises the excellent Fitbit App, where you can further scrutinise your fitness and weight loss progress using easy-to-understand charts and graphs. Smartwatch-style notifications are also included.
