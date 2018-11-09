Pre Black Friday deal alert: Hisense 50-inch 4K Smart TV slashed to £329

Black Friday 2018 is technically still a fortnight away, but that's not stopping retailers from slashing the price of their latest technology in a series of bumper deals. The latest deal to catch our eye is from television manufacturer Hisense.

The Qingdao-based company has slashed the price of some of its biggest 4K HDR televisions, including a 50-inch Smart TV for £329 – saving £50.

For those who are looking for more screen real estate to enjoy the latest Ultra HD movies and video games, Hisense has also discounted its 65-inch TV from £699 down to £579. That's a sizeable £120 discount.

Finally, for those really looking for the home cinema experience – or with an expansive living room – Hisense is also offering a £300 discount to the price of its 75-inch television, dropping the price down to £1,199.

Hisense has a well-earned reputation thanks to its solid build quality and impressive picture quality, despite the low prices. In a recent showdown to determine the best sub-£700 4K TVs, T3 singled-out a Hisense set over rivals from Toshiba and Cello.

The Chinese television manufacturer offers Ultra HD picture quality, which boasts four times the number of pixels as a standard 1080p HD set. Even if you're not watching pixel-packed UHD content, the television includes a UHD upscaler that uses software to improve the quality of a standard HD picture.

All the Hisense televisions also come with FreeView Play built-in, so you'll be able to plug-in and watch the latest episode of The Great British Bake Off, The Apprentice or I'm A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here! in no time at all.

If live television doesn't take your fancy, Hisense also includes Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4, and Demand 5 on-demand apps with its TVs.

According to Hisense, its Ultra HD sets all boot in under three-seconds, and are capable of loading-up the latest streaming services in two.

Hisense 50-inch 4K HDR Smart TV | £329 (was £379) Hisense is well-known for the slim margins on its slim Ultra HD television sets, and this 50-inch model is no different. With its solid picture quality and feature-packed software, it's little wonder Hisense has bagged the best sub-£700 4K TV accolade from T3.View Deal

Hisense 65-inch 4K HDR Smart TV | £579 (was £699) Hisense is well-known for the slim margins on its slim Ultra HD television sets, and this 65-inch model is real Black Friday bargain. As well as support for FreeView Play, you'll also find Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, and All 4 built-in.View Deal