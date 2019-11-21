Black Friday Best Buy deal: iRobot Roomba 670 reduced to just $244

There are few things that we love more at T3 during the Black Friday 2019 season than finding awesome deals and passing them on to you, someone who is looking to get some cutting-edge tech for a vastly reduced amount of money.

This year is shaping up to be an especially big one, too. Even though the actual kick-off isn't until next week, we've found tens of wicked deals that are worth your time and could save you a decent amount of money. Ignore them at your peril...

iRobot Roomba 670 | Was $329.99 | Sale price $244 | Available now at Best Buy

Everyone knows cleaning can be a chore and the people over at iRobot decided to do something about it, which took for form of the Wifi-Connected Roomba 670 robot vacuum cleaner that does a whole lot else besides. Why not make life easier?View Deal

Spending copious amounts of time on the household chores should, in 2019, be a thing of the past and if it isn't for you then prepare for your life to change. Best Buy has knocked a bunch of money off the Roomba 670 from iRobot, making it something of a steal for anyone who's interested.

There's a bunch of technology at work here to make the Roomba as effective, quiet, and useful as possible. For example, it can detect dirt on the floor and divert from its path in order to deal with the spillage. Its dual multi-surface brushes can make quick work of almost any surface, quickly getting even hard-to-reach dirt with ease – especially for you, watching from the sofa.