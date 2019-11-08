Black Friday beating Huawei phone deal delivers Nintendo Switch Lite for FREE!

We've seen some very attractive Nintendo Switch Lite deals, such as this great console and game bundle price drop, but very few deals get anywhere near the quality of this early Black Friday deal, which lands you the hot new handheld for free.

The free Switch Lite is delivered when picking Huawei P30 Lite mobile phone with SIM plan over at Mobiles.co.uk right now, with the whole package then delivered for free to your door.

And the best thing about this deal is that the phone you get is one of 2019's most stylish, capable phones to boot, as well as plan with a high data allowance.

The Huawei P30 Lite comes with a spacious 6.15-inch, 1080 x 2312 resolution screen with beautiful dewdrop notch, quad-camera system, Kirin 710 processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage space, and a 3,340mAh battery.

Meanwhile, the O2 SIM delivers a large 12GB of data, as well as unlimited texts and minutes, for just £29 per month.

You can see the full details of the Huawei P30 Lite with free Nintendo Switch phone deal below:

