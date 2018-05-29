Bissell's portable carpet cleaner is perfect if you have pets or children

If you need to clean your carpet or car upholstery, Bissell's Stain Eraser might just be the perfect product for you.

We've been trying it out for the last couple of months, and have been very impressed with this little hand-held cleaner.

what is it?

The Bissell Stain Eraser is a portable carpet cleaner, designed to clean spills and stains.

Whereas other carpet cleaners we've used are heavy, cumbersome products which are designed to cover large floor areas, the Stain Eraser is much more suited to spot cleaning, similar to the original handheld Dyson vacuum cleaners.

That's the big appeal here, it's compact and cordless, so as soon as you spill that red wine on the carpet, the Stain Eraser can be whipped out and cleaning before someone suggests your use white wine on it.

It's also ideal for cleaning car seats.

How does it work?

The Stain Eraser is pretty easy to use.

First, you fill the machine with with warm tap water and Bissell's oxy cleaning formula. This is simple thanks to the removable container, which has fill levels so you know exactly what ratio of water/cleaning fluid to use.

The Eraser comes with two bottles of stain remover, one for fresh spills, and one for more stubborn, dried stains.

Then you spray it onto the spillage, and agitate the carpet with the scrubbing brush on the base of the machine, while it sucks up all debris, leaving you with a clean patch of carpet or upholstery.

It works really well, and in fact, sometimes, a little too well, as the patch you've just cleaned looks noticeably cleaner than the area surrounding it...

If your house is anything like mine, it won't take long to blend back in to the rest of the carpet.

The Stain Eraser has a run time of around fifteen minutes, meaning it can be used several times in between charges.

We'd say its a necessity if you have a pet (especially a puppy or elderly dog), or children, who might decide their juice box is actually a water ballon.

In fact, we're already wondering how we survived without one for so long.

Where can I get one?

The Bissell Stain Eraser is available for £99.99 from Bissell's website, or slightly cheaper at Amazon (£94.99).

The Bissell Oxygen Boost cleaning solution can be purchased from Amazon for £11.49.

