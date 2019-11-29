Big savings on Samsonite and American Tourister suitcases in the John Lewis Black Friday sale

Looking for a new suitcase? With the Christmas holidays running at you like Roger Federer running at a big tennis ball and summer just around the corner, we've got some good news, because there are currently some amazing deals to be had on suitcases and luggage at in the John Lewis Black Friday sale.
You may have noticed everyone has cut the price of TVs, games consoles, and smart home equipment. There'll be many, many fine deals on offer, including in the area we call luggage.
Suitcases are one of those items you really want to be good quality, because they protect all of your belonging when travelling, but don't ever want to pay full price for, because you may only use them a couple of times a year at most.
It's handy, then, that this sale has popped up right before the summer holidays, as it allows you to purchase a good quality suitcase for not-very-much money.
We've included the best deals below:
Samsonite Lite-Shock 4-Wheel 69cm Medium Suitcase, Black | was £340 | now £284 at John Lewis
Lite-Shock is the lightest Curv suitcase that Samsonite produce. Inspired by nature, the design of the Lite-Shock suitcase's shock-absorbing shell is based on the ripple-effect that appears when dropping a stone in the water.View Deal
American Tourister Soundbox 4-Spinner Wheel 67cm Medium Suitcase, Bass Black | was £130 | now £108.00 at John Lewis
The hard-sided suitcase is constructed from polypropylene for durability and to protect your contents. For extra peace-of-mind, the case has a built-in TSA coded zip lock. For extra manoeuvrability, the case has 4 spinner wheels allowing you to weave the case through the terminal. The case also comes with a 3-year guarantee.View Deal
Antler Atmosphere 55cm 4-Wheel Cabin Case, Red | was £130 | now £110 at John Lewis
Ideal for lightweight travelling, the ultra-lightweight Antler Atmosphere 4-wheel cabin case provides comfort and peace-of-mind when adventuring. The case features a recessed TSA Lock on the side for security, patented corner protectors, unique recessed handle area for comfort, a large front pocket and an ultra-light frame structure with rip-resistant fabric.View Deal
American Tourister Soundbox 4-Spinner Wheel 55cm Cabin Suitcase | was £115 | now £95.20 at John Lewis
The hard-sided cabin case is constructed from polypropylene for durability and to protect your contents. For extra peace-of-mind, the case has a built-in TSA coded zip lock. For extra manoeuvrability, the case has 4 spinner wheels allowing you to weave the case through the terminal. The case also comes with a 3 year guarantee.View Deal
Samsonite Flux Spinner 4-Wheel 68cm Medium Suitcase, Blue Navy | was £171 | now £143.20 at John Lewis
A striking look combined with engineering that makes travelling easy thanks to smooth rolling double wheels, a double tube wheel handle and a fully-lined practical interior for organising your items. This next-generation zipped polypropylene case combines years of Samonsite’s polypropylene knowledge with a secure and flexible double zipper closure design.View Deal
Eastpak Tranverz 2-Wheel 51cm Cabin Case, Black | was £108 | now £88.00 at John Lewis
This Eastpak Tranverz Case allows you to carry everything you need and more. Made from a tough water-resistant polyester, the Tranverz features large double deck compartments to organise all your souvenirs and a front zippered pocket for your travel documents. There are compression straps with clips to optimise volume, double stitching for strength.View Deal
American Tourister Summer Splash 4-Wheel 55cm Cabin Case, Black | was £72 | now £60
Offering a strong and resistant travelling accessory, the American Tourister Summer Splash collection comes with a contemporary, industrial and dynamic design. Meeting the demands of every traveller, the double wheels provide a smooth-rolling comfort and further stability.View Deal
