How to get big arms: this bicep push up is a killer move

Biceps are hard to train without any equipment, unlike other body parts. To address this, someone came up with the idea of bicep push ups. But what is a bicep push up? And more importantly can they help you get big arms? In theory, they can help you train your biceps as well as all the other muscles push ups usually work.

Regular push ups mainly work your pecs (chest muscles), delts (shoulders) and triceps (back of the upper arm). You also use your core muscles for stabilisation. The reason why push ups are generally not recommended for training the biceps is because push ups are 'push' exercises while the biceps are 'pull' muscles.

There are many great bodyweight 'pull' exercises that train the biceps, including pull ups, chin ups, inverted rows and inverted curls. Admittedly, they all have a flaw, compared to push ups: these exercises require some sort of home gym equipment, let it be a pull up bar or a barbell resting on a squat rack or multi-gym frame. If we could add more biceps activation to push ups, that would solve our problems, right?

How to do a bicep push up

IMPORTANT: this push up variation require strong core muscles as well as great overall strength so if you are new to exercising, please don't start with trying to do bicep push ups. You can gradually introduce this type of push up into your calisthenics workout routine.

I would like to point out that doing bicep push ups will never be as effective on your biceps as doing chin ups or inverted rows. Should you still want to do bicep push ups, you can do so by placing the hands further back and rotating them out to activate the biceps more. This pose will not only require tremendous amount of upper body strength, it will also put a lot more pressure on your delts (shoulders) and wrists.

To perform a biceps push up, as opposed to placing your hands directly under the shoulder as you would otherwise, place them further back and rotate them out as much as you can (without too much discomfort). Keep your core engaged, elbows tucked in and focus on the biceps as you do your push ups. Lower your upper body then push yourself back up again.

It’s as simple as that!

