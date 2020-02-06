The best Valentine's Day gift watch and jewellery sales on now

Now Valentine's Day is around the corner, are you kicking yourself for not taking advantage of the January sales to surprise your loved one? Us too. However, just because we're officially one-twelfth of the way through the year doesn't mean the deals are over. We've scoured the web for some great offers from internet stores and high-street names alike.

Lots of jewellers like H. Samuel and Fraser Hart are advertising up to 50% off in their deals, but for other retailers such as House of Fraser, you can find certain pieces discounted to around one-third their original prices if you shop smart.

If you're in the market for a luxury men's watch or the perfect engagement ring, even a small discount could save you thousands, while those just looking for a nice Valentine's gift could snap up a necklace or bracelet for a bargain price.

It's safe to say there's tons of great deals on at jewellery shops and watch dealers right now, making it the perfect time to net a diamond bargain. Simply peruse the list below for our pick of the sales and grab a gold standard deal for your partner. Happy shopping!

Best Valentine's Day jewellery and watch sales

Goldsmiths Up to 50% off Sale

Whether you want two grand off an Omega or a £50 necklace to spring on your partner, the Goldsmiths January sale is offering up to a massive 50% off diamond rings, luxury watches, necklaces, bracelets and lots more. Don't miss this stellar sale.

H. Samuel Jewellery & Watches Sale

The mass-market jewellery chain is running a Valentine's Day sale right now, also with discounts of up to 50% off. With men's and women's watches and all the usual jewellery, H. Samuel also has a selection of "five star sale items" with great pieces at rock-bottom clearance prices.

Beaverbrooks Love 15% off Sale

The percentage figure may be smaller, but Beaverbrooks' 15% off applies to all sale items across the board on brands like BOSS, Emporio Armani, Gucci, Michael Kors and more. A great way to save on engagement rings and men's leather bracelets alike.

House of Fraser Outlet Sale

House of Fraser's massive sale applies to all manner of men's and women's clothing, electricals and more, but there's still great bargains to be hand on watches and all manner of jewellery. Click through to the deals page above and sort by gender for easy access to all those great jewellery deals.

Watches2U Flash Sale, up to 88% off

Some stellar deals on both ladies and men's watches can be found as part of Watches2U's flash sale, with incredible discounts of up to 88% off. Armani, Skagen, Michael Kors, Vivienne Westwood... grab designer-name watches for less with these deals, but you'd better buy fast as time's ticking on.

Ernest Jones Up To Half Price Sale

Ernest Jones' up-to-half-price bonanza includes diamond jewellery, necklaces, bracelets, engagement rings and a whole plethora of watches. Whether you're after incredible Tag Heuer and Breitling watches to cheap-and-cheerful gifts and even smart watches, Ernest Jones has it on sale.

Fraser Hart Up To 50% Off Sale

With huge discounts on watches, jewellery and free next-day express delivery on orders over £200, Fraser Hart is delivering swathes of discounts on bangles, jewellery, watches, wedding rings, earrings and loads more. Miss this sale and you'll miss out.

Thomas Sabo Up To 70% off sale

Thomas Sabo's outlet sale is offering up to 70% off great pendants, charms, rings, watches and more. For both Galentine's and Valentine's Days, TS is offering free delivery on all items to ensure less stress when surprising your partner. Thanks, Tommy!

Best Valentine's Day Deals From Around The Web