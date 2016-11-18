Watch Dogs PS4 bundle for for just £229.99 is our T3 Deal of the Day

Today's best pre-Black Friday deal

Get the new-look (slim) PlayStation 4 500GB with Watch Dogs 2 and Watch Dogs for £229.99

Also Amazon is celebrating the debut of The Grand Tour, by slashing the price for its premium Amazon Prime subscription service.

Before the price drop, it cost £79 per year to sign up to Prime, however thanks to the terrible motoring trio returning, it will cost £59 before midnight on Friday

Other retailer deals in time for Black Friday

The best TV deals

  LG 49UH850V: Smart 3D 4k Ultra HD HDR 49" LED TV now £699 at Currys  

Samsung KU6020: 40" Ultra HD 4K Smart TV now £349.98 at Ebuyer 

Samsung BD-J4500: Blu-ray/ DVD Player now £36.09 at Tesco Direct  

Philips 43PUS6401: 43 Inch 4K Ultra HD Ambilight Smart TV now £379 at argos.co.uk

LG 49UH668V: Smart 4k Ultra HD HDR 49" LED TV now £499 at Currys

Goodmans G50ANSMT: 50" Smart UHD 4K TV now £369.99 at Ebuyer

Sony Bravia KDL-40RD453: 40" HD TV with Freeview, HDD Rec and USB Playback [Energy Class A+] now £289 at Amazon UK 

Samsung UE49K6300: 49 Inch Smart Curved WiFi Built In Full HD 1080p LED TV with Freeview HD now £474.05 at Tesco Direct 

The best games console deals

PS4 Pro: 1TB console with Dishonored 2 now £349.99 at argos.co.uk 

Xbox One: 1TB Console With Tom Clancy's The Division and Gears of War 4 now £199 at Game 

PS4 Slim: 500GB Watchdogs 2 Bundle now £239.99 at Amazon UK   

PlayStation 4 Slim: 1TB + Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Early Access Bundle now £269.99 at Amazon UK 

Xbox One S: 500GB Console - Minecraft Bundle, LEGO Jurassic Park, and Teenage

PS4 Pro: 1TB 4K console with Call of Duty Infinite & Dishonoured 2 (Add all to basket) now £366.49 at Tesco Direct

Xbox One: The Division bundle with Gears of War 4 now £199.99 at argos.co.uk 

The best games deals

Xbox Wireless Controller: Gears of War 4 Crimson Omen Limited Edition now £47.99 at Amazon UK 

Sebastien Loeb Rally Evo: On Xbox One now £12.99 at argos.co.uk 

Pokemon Sun/Moon: Steelbook fan edition now £34.85 at Simply Games Ltd     

Fallout 4: Steelbook & Postcards on Xbox One now £19.99 at Game 

Bioshock: The Collection: On PS4 now £29.95 at The Game Collection 

Gears Of War 4: On Xbox One now £29.99 at Amazon UK

Star Wars Battlefront: On PS4 now £10 at Amazon UK 

Metal Gear Solid V: Definitive Experience: On PS4 now £17.85 at EBAY-GB    

Diablo III: Reaper of Souls: Ultimate Evil Edition on PS4 now £15.13 at Amazon UK

Lego Harry Potter Collection: On PS4 now £26.85 at EBAY-GB

The best headphone and audio deals

Sony GTKXB7B.CEK: High Power One Box Music System with Lighting Effects now £179 at Amazon UK 

UE BOOM 2: Bluetooth Wireless Speaker, Waterproof and Shockproof - Black/Grey now £99.95 at Amazon UK  

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H3: ANC In-Ear Headphones - Gunmetal Grey now £109 at Amazon UK 

JAM Symphony: Wireless Smart Sound Multi-room Speaker + Rhythm Wireless Smart Sound Multi-room Speaker - Black now £169.99 at PC World 

Apple Earphone: with Microphone and Remote for iPhone - Non-Retail Packaging - White now £6.90 at Amazon UK 

The best computing and accessory deals

Asus DSL-N66U N900: Dual-Band Wireless VDSL/ADSL 2+ Gigabit Modem Router, USB 3.0 for Media Server, Annex A/B/J/M now £79.99 at Amazon UK Lenovo IdeaPad 510: 15.6" Laptop - Black now £299 at PC World 

Razer DeathStalker Chroma: RGB Backlight Membrane Gaming Keyboard (Fully Programmable with 10 Key Rollover) now £59.99 at Amazon UK 

Lenovo Ideapad 100: 15.6-Inch Laptop (Black) - (Intel Core i5-5200U, 8 GB RAM, 1 TB Storage, Windows 10 Home) now £299.99 at Amazon UK

Netgear Nighthawk AC1900: Dual Band Wireless Gigabit 11AC Gaming Router (1.0 GHz Dual-core Processor, USB 3.0, Gigabit Ethernet) now £99.99 at Amazon UK

Corsair M65 PRO: Multi-Colour RGB Backlit Performance Optical Gaming Mouse - Black now £40.49 at Amazon UK

SanDisk Extreme 64GB: up to 90MB/s Class 10 V30 FFP microSDXC Memory Card with SD Adapter now £18.99 at Amazon UK 

Goji GMWLWHT15: Wireless Blue Trace Mouse - White now £6.99 at Currys

Aukey: USB C to USB A Adapter now £2.99 at Amazon UK 

Netgear GS205-100UKS: 5 Port Gigabit Ethernet 10/100/1000 Mbps Switch now £9.99 at Amazon UK      

WD 1TB Elements: Portable External Hard Drive - USB 3.0 now £49.99 at Amazon UK

The best gadget deals 

  Pebble: Classic Fitness Smartwatch - Black now £49.95 at argos.co.uk     

Ankoda: 3Pack 3.3ft/1M Nylon Braided Lightning to USB Cable now £6.59 at Amazon UK

Topop 8 x 21 Compact Binoculars: Folding Telescope with Clean Cloth and Carry Case now £8.29 at Amazon UK

Manfrotto Monopod: Portable and lightweight camera stand now £8.99 at EBAY-GB

It's started! The Black Friday Sale on Amazon UK is quite a bit longer this year – there will be new offers every day for 12 days, starting today and culminating on Friday 25th November – Black Friday itself.   

