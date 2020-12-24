Best Sony A7C deals for Boxing Day 2020

The Sony A7C is a compact but powerful full-frame camera with 4K HDR video

Alistair Charlton

By

If you are in the market for a powerful but compact digital camera with interchangeable lenses and full-frame shooting, the Sony A7C could be for you.

The A7C sits in Sony’s camera range between the larger A7 II and more compact A 6600.

Sony claims the A7C is the world’s smallest and lightest full-frame camera and lens system, but despite the compact size it offers fast autofocus, in-body image stabilisation, 24.1-megapixel resolution, and a continuous burst of up to 10 frames per second.

Inside, the camera has a 35mm full-frame Exmor R CMOS sensor and a BIONZ X image processor. Around the back, you will find an electronic viewfinder and a three-inch TFT digital display that folds out, rotates and pivots.

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enable the camera to connect to Sony’s smartphone app, which can be used to transfer images and turn your phone into a remote control. Charging is done via USB-C and Sony says the battery is good for 680 shots using the viewfinder, or 740 using the LCD display.

The Sony A7C’s ISO can be adjusted from 100 to 51,200 and is extendable to a range of between 59 and 204,800. The camera is compatible with a wide selection of E-mount lenses, which includes wide, telephoto, video and specialised options.

4K, Ultra HD video shooting is also included, with HDR for improved lighting. Sony’s artificial intelligence system uses real-time subject tracking to recognise the eyes of portraits and animal shots, snapping to focus in exactly the right place.

The camera is available in black and silver, or all black.

