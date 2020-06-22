The best Segway-Ninebot ES2 electric scooter deals for June 2020

If you’re looking for an electric scooter that combines great performance with all of the bells and whistles, this could be the one for you.

The Ninebot Segway ES2 is a folding electric scooter with a top speed of 15mph from its 300-watt motor and a range of up to 15.5 miles.

But as well as performance, it also features front and rear suspension to soften out the bumps, brake lights to warn motorists behind you, and customisable flashing lights under the deck that are controlled by a smartphone app. It’s basically like a car having neons, Fast & Furious-style.

The rest of the ES2 is exactly what you’d expect from an electric scooter by Ninebot Segway. It folds up to take up less space at home or on the train, weighs 12.5kg so is relatively easy to carry, and has puncture-proof solid rubber front and rear wheels.

As well as the brake light there are front and rear lights to help illuminate the path ahead, but also ensure you’re easily seen at night. An LED display on the handlebar shows your speed and range.

Like other electric scooters, the ES2 uses a KERS (kinetic energy recovery system) which feeds energy back into the battery when you brake, helping to both slow you down and top up the battery. KERS works on the front wheel, while the rear is slowed using a conventional foot brake.

Available now from Pure Electric, the ES2 is the official UK version with a two-year domestic warranty and UK mains plug included in the box.

Check out the best Ninebot Segway ES2 electric scooter deals below: