The best Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 deals for June 2020

Looking for the best Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 deals? You should be! The Active2 is a clever piece of kit that is raising the smartwatch game for Android users. Not only does it offer the latest blood pressure monitoring, but you’ll be able to get ECG readings, too.

This means it comes with a fairly hefty price tag compared to other Samsung smartwatches, so take a look at these best Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 deals to get it at the best price.

It’s not just the tech that puts the Samsung Galaxy Active2 at the top of its game. It’s smart in looks, too. Not only does it have a round face, making it suitable for the office as well as the local park, it also has an ultra-slim bezel, giving the smartwatch an even sleeker finish.

Not to mention, with IP68 water and dust resistance rating, it really has been designed with daily wear in mind.

There's not one but two metal cases to choose from – aluminium or steel. The aluminium case is available to buy in Cloud Silver, Aqua Black, and Pink Gold, while the stainless steel case is available in Silver, Black and Gold.

The slim bezel is touch-sensitive, and there are two screen sizes to choose from, which means there’s an option for large and smaller wrists. And want to know something really cool? The Tizen app allows you to upload a photo of what you’re wearing, and auto-generates a matching watch face!

Looking for something a little cheaper? The original Samsung Galaxy Watch Active is still available to buy, and is still a very good smartwatch.

The Galaxy Watch Active is a thin, lightweight and tough smartwatch with fitness tracking at its core. It will monitor your sleep, blood pressure, and stress to give you a holistic overview of your health. It doesn't take ECG readings (the Active2 does), but if you're looking for an amazing deal this is it:

