Best Samsung Galaxy S21 deals: Secure a Galaxy S21 pre-order now

The Samsung Galaxy S21 range has now been unveiled during CES 2021 at Samsung Unpacked and, excitingly, Galaxy S21 pre-orders are now. That means that, right now, you can lock-in an order for the Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus or Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

As such, right here we've rounded up the very best Samsung Galaxy S21 pre-order deals on the market, both SIM free and on contact. We've also got a useful roundup of the key Galaxy S21 information, such as Galaxy S21 price, release date, models and hardware.

Samsung Galaxy S21 pricing information at a glance:

Samsung Galaxy S21 – The Samsung Galaxy S21 price is $799 / £769.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus – The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus price is $999 / £949.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra – The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra price is $1199 / £1149.

All three Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphones are available for pre-order now, from 14 January 2021, and the Galaxy S21 release date is 28 January 2021.

Importantly for anyone who is thinking about upgrading to a device in the Galaxy S21 range, every single pre-order comes with an exclusive offer. Buy any of the Galaxy S21 phones and the owner can claim a totally free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds, and they also get a totally free Galaxy SmartTag, too.

Samsung Store Official Galaxy S21 Pre-orders [USA]

Samsung Store Official Galaxy S21 Pre-orders [UK]

Best Samsung Galaxy S21 pre-order deals

The Samsung Galaxy S21 delivers a 6.2-inch Flat FHD+ 120Hz screen, a triple rear camera system, dual front camera system, a 5nm 64-bit Octa-Core Processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space in its starting spec. It also has a 4,000mAh battery and is available in four different colorways, including a brand new Phantom Violet finish. The phone runs the latest version of Android 11 out of the box.

Best Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus pre-order deals

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus takes everything from the S21 and then throws in a larger screen and battery. As the Galaxy S21 Plus delivers a 6.7-inch Flat FHD+ 120Hz screen, a triple rear camera system, dual front camera system, a 5nm 64-bit Octa-Core Processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage space and 4,800mAh battery. As with the standard size Galaxy S21, the Galaxy S21 Plus runs Android 11 out of the box.

Best Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra pre-order deals

The flagship phone in the range is the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. This phone costs markedly more than the standard S21, but delivers enhanced screen, battery, camera and hardware performance. The Galaxy S21 Ultra delivers in its starting spec a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ 120Hz display, a quad rear camera system capable of 100x Space Zoom, a 40MP Phase Detection AF front camera, a 5nm 64-bit Octa-Core Processor, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage space and a 5000mAh battery. It also runs the latest version of Android 11 out of the box.

Samsung Galaxy S21 range: Video review

If you're unsure which Samsung Galaxy S21 model is right for you, then check out the below video review of the range. This covers everything you need to know about all three phones, and points out also how they differ from last year's Samsung Galaxy S20 range.

Samsung Galaxy S21 deals: Where to pre-order [USA]

As you would expect from the first massive phone launch on 2021, all the major North American networks are offering Samsung Galaxy S21 pre-orders , and each already has a range of SIM free and on contract offers.

Remember, the any Samsung Galaxy S21 pre-order comes with a claimable free pair of Galaxy Buds, as well as a free Samsung SmartTag, and that applies no matter where you pick up the handset. As such, it makes sense to browse each network and store for the best offer for you before

Samsung Galaxy S21 deals: Where to pre-order [UK]

The UK's biggest networks have also swung their weight behind the Samsung Galaxy S21, with all stocking each phone in the new range. Phones are available SIM free as well as on contract.

As ever, T3 will constantly update our list of best Samsung Galaxy S21 deals, so be sure to check back in soon for even more offers.