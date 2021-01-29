Best Samsung Galaxy S21 deals: Grab a cheap Galaxy S21 deal now

The Samsung Galaxy S21 range has now been launched in stores and at networks, meaning that right now you can pick up the Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus or Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

As such, right here we've rounded up the very best Samsung Galaxy S21 deals on the market, both SIM free and on contact. We've also got a useful roundup of the key Galaxy S21 information, such as Galaxy S21 price, release date, models and hardware, as well as a range review video that is ideal to watch if you don't know which handset is right for you yet.

Before we get started, though, here's the SIM free Samsung Galaxy S21 pricing information at a glance:

Samsung Galaxy S21 – The Samsung Galaxy S21 price is $799 / £769 / €849.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus – The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus price is $999 / £949 / €1,049.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra – The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra price is $1199 / £1149 / €1,349.

If you already know which phone you want then simply click the nearby menu button to jump straight to the best deals on it on the market today. Or, to view all the best deals on every S21 device, simply scroll down.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Best Samsung Galaxy S21 deals

The Samsung Galaxy S21 delivers a 6.2-inch Flat FHD+ 120Hz screen, a triple rear camera system, dual front camera system, a 5nm 64-bit Octa-Core Processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space in its starting spec. It also has a 4,000mAh battery and is available in four different colorways, including a brand new Phantom Violet finish. The phone runs the latest version of Android 11 out of the box.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Best Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus deals

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus takes everything from the S21 and then throws in a larger screen and battery. As the Galaxy S21 Plus delivers a 6.7-inch Flat FHD+ 120Hz screen, a triple rear camera system, dual front camera system, a 5nm 64-bit Octa-Core Processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage space and 4,800mAh battery. As with the standard size Galaxy S21, the Galaxy S21 Plus runs Android 11 out of the box.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Best Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra deals

The flagship phone in the range is the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. This phone costs markedly more than the standard S21, but delivers enhanced screen, battery, camera and hardware performance. The Galaxy S21 Ultra delivers in its starting spec a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ 120Hz display, a quad rear camera system capable of 100x Space Zoom, a 40MP Phase Detection AF front camera, a 5nm 64-bit Octa-Core Processor, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage space and a 5000mAh battery. It also runs the latest version of Android 11 out of the box.

Samsung Galaxy S21 range: Video review

If you're unsure which Samsung Galaxy S21 model is right for you, then check out the below video review of the range. This covers everything you need to know about all three phones, and points out also how they differ from last year's Samsung Galaxy S20 range.