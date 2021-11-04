2021's best Australian shopping deals and sales from across the web

Finding the best bargains can be a time-consuming chore, luckily with Black Friday 2021 coming up fast you'll be able to find all of the best deals right at your fingertips.

We scour the web so you don't have to, and have even included some of the best deals left over from Amazon Prime Day and big brand EOFY discounts.

Sink your teeth into the best deals from a range of products below. Happy shopping!

Best 2021 Australian deals

Headphones & Audio

Sennheiser HD 450BT over-ear headphones | Sennheiser HD 450BT over-ear headphones | AU$299 AU$195 (save AU$104) The Sennheiser HD 450BT offer smooth, easy listening with heartwarming bass, an adjustable EQ and active noise cancellation. They also boast an excellent 30-hour battery life, a simple control system and Voice Assist access. Not to mention they're extremely comfortable to wear. And with Sennheiser slashing their price, they're some of the best ANC headphones you can get for under AU$200.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live | Samsung Galaxy Buds Live | AU$319 AU$148 (save AU$171) The Galaxy Buds Live are the first from Samsung to offer noise cancellation. The sound quality is good, and they come with an extra dose of punchy bass, so for modern music they're extremely good. The noise cancelling capabilities aren't up there with the best, but at least you get something functional. Available in white, black or copper for AU$143.

Sennheiser PXC 550-II | Sennheiser PXC 550-II | AU$549 AU$291.19 on Amazon (save AU$259.43) Sennheiser’s latest PXC-550 II cans are reduced by a solid 41%, and should be strongly considered by anyone looking at the traditional leaders in this space - Bose and Sony. They feature up to 30 hours of battery life, touch pad controls, smart pause when removing from your head, and the stellar sound that the brand is known for.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 | AU$599 AU$397 (save AU$202) Not only do the Bose NC 700 headphones have great sound and an excellent look and feel on your ears, they're perfect for voice calls when you're on the move. With a number of retailers slashing price tags on their stock, you can get the best deal on Amazon. Grab the best deal in black or silver for AU$375, but they're unfortunately sold out in soapstone flavour.

Cameras

Nikon Z 7II mirrorless body Nikon Z 7II mirrorless body | AU$5,599 AU$4,122 on Amazon (save AU$1,477) The Nikon Z 7II is one of our favourite mirrorless cameras, earning itself five stars in our review . This deal through Amazon is courtesy of BecexTech, a third party reseller on the platform. They’re an Australian company with solid reviews , but third parties are always something to be cautious with. If knocking 24% off the price of this beast is worth it to you, you’ll find a solid list of features, including dual card slots, 4K 60fps footage and an excellent viewfinder. As always with body-only deals, remember you’ll also have to hunt down lenses to pair with the camera, so you could consider this single-lens kit with the Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/4 optic at 31% off

Nikon Z 6 mirrorless body Nikon Z 6 mirrorless body | AU$2,999 AU$1897 on Amazon (save AU$1,102) Although it’s a previous-gen model, the Z 6 is no small fry. A healthy price point, helped by this deal lets you grab one of the best all-round cameras on the market . Since release, the Z6 has had a serious upgrade to it’s firmware that means you’ll be getting a better product at a lower price. You’ll even be able to get a single-lens kit for AU $2,672 to let you play with the Nikon right out of the box. Again, buyer (slightly) beware as this is the same third-party seller offering a deal on the Z 7II.

Home and Living

Philips Airfryer Premium XXL Philips Airfryer Premium XXL | AU$429 AU$389 (save AU$40) If you're keen to get into air frying, why not start with the best? The Philips Airfryer Premium XXL has a 1.4kg capacity, so it’s big enough to cook for the whole family. It gets the job done quickly and, without the need for a large amount of oil, it’s far healthier than regular pan frying. The white model is discounted on Amazon.

NutriBullet 1200W 10 Piece Set | NutriBullet 1200W 10 Piece Set | AU$199.99 AU$138 (save AU$61.99) When it comes to making smoothies or protein shakes, the NutriBullet is a market leader. It's super quick and easy to whip up a breakfast shake in this compact blender. It comes with two cups and two lids, making it easy to transport anything you blend. Amazon has taken AU$71 off the retail price, saving you 35%.

PCs, peripherals and accessories

Dell 27 Curved QHD Monitor - S2722DGM | Dell 27 Curved QHD Monitor - S2722DGM | AU$ 599 AU$373.75 (save AU$225.25) Dell's 27" QHD Curved Gaming Monitor is a budget beast with the code PDLTW20 on eBay. Taking 50% off of the RRP lets you grab a capable monitor with 1ms (MPRT)/ 2ms (gray to gray) response time, 165Hz refresh rate and 99% sRGB colour for sharp gaming visuals and immersive gameplay.

Alienware 38 Curved - AW3821DW Gaming Monitor | Alienware 38 Curved - AW3821DW Gaming Monitor | AU$2,499 AU$1,963.75 (save AU$535.25) Looking towards the top-end, using the code PDLTW20 let's you knock nearly AU$1,000 off of this phenomenal machine. Alienware has built a solid reputation for themselves, and bringing the price down to a slightly more manageable level allows you to hop into the luxury world on a mid-tier budget.

Save 60% on Bitdefender internet security Save 60% on Bitdefender internet security You can grab yourself an incredible deal when you sign up to a 12-month plan with Bitdefender. The internet security provider is offering a saving of AU$60 on its Total Security package. You'll get comprehensive protection for Windows, macOS, Android and iOS across five devices for just AU$59.99 annually. For cover on just one device, get the Anitvirus Plus plan for just AU$34.99 (save AU$35), or pay AU$49.99 (save AU$50) for three devices with Bitfender Internet Security.

Wearables

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music | Garmin Forerunner 245 Music | AU$579 AU$469.99 (save AU$109.01)

The ultimate running watch just got even better. Already a T3 award winner, this light running watch is available for a bargain with Amazon Australia. Without overcomplicating it, the watch boasts just the right amount of features for people who are getting into running, making it the watch that will suit most people. Get it cheapest white for AU$469.99.

Smartphones

Realme X3 SuperZoom (8GB/128GB) Glacier Blue | Realme X3 SuperZoom (8GB/128GB) Glacier Blue | AU$649 AU$497 on Amazon (save AU$152) Realme's X3 SuperZoom offers a powerhouse Snapdragon 855+ processor, along with a stunning 120Hz display, 60x zoom capability, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for only AU$399 – that's roughly a third of the price of a Samsung flagship, and we think this could possibly be the best value smartphone in this price range.

Gaming

Nintendo Switch Lite | Nintendo Switch Lite | AU$329.95 AU$279 on Amazon (save AU$50.95) This deal sees a nice 5% knocked off the price for the Nintendo Lite, easily one of the best value for money options you'll find for any console around. The deal works for Lite's in Blue, Coral, Grey, Turqouise and Yellow to allow for perfect matching of your home's colour palette.

FIFA 22 Standard Plus Edition - PS4 Pre-order FIFA 22 Standard Plus Edition - PS4 Pre-order | AU$99 AU$78 on Amazon (save AU$21.95) The newest edition to the FIFA franchise is released on October 1, 2021. You know the deal by now – FIFA is a stalwart of the console scene, and the 22’ edition brings some exciting changes on top of the usual importing of real world transfers. EA has gone back to basics and redesigned the game from the inside out. Expect a brand new goalkeeper script, redesigned physics and a brand new method of play with ‘Explosive Sprint’ being packaged into this year. Ordering from Amazon will also give you an exclusive kit, as well as a nifty AU$30 off RRP.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PS5 | Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PS5 | AU$94.95 AU$79 (save AU$15.95) Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a next-gen exclusive for the PS5, and it showcases the best of what Sony’s new rig can do. The price is a little higher than we’d like, but this small discount is better than you’ll find at most other retailers.

Smart Home