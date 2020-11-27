Best rowing machine deals for Black Friday: the best indoor rower deals available NOW

It's still not too late to get a rowing machine this Black Friday. Technically, it's Black Friday today but the best Black Friday rowing machine deals have been on for at least a week but in some cases for a few weeks now. That said, we had to wait for the best rowing machine deals until now. We hope you have been patient until now.
Due to new lockdown restrictions being imposed on people, even now, at the tail-end of 2020 (who would've thought?), most people wanting to get fit have to find a way to do it indoors and the best treadmills, best exercise bikes, best elliptical trainer and best rowing machines are perfect for this purpose. Some of the higher end models have built-in screens so you can stream workouts or just catch up on the telly.
Best Black Friday exercise bike deals (US)
Your best bet is visit big online retailers such as Walmart or Best Buy and see if they have anything in stock. Other notable retailers include NordicTrack and, of course, Amazon.
- Shop rowing machines at Walmart
- Shop rowing machines at Best Buy
- Shop rowing machines at Amazon
- Shop rowing machines at NordicTrack
Hydrow Connected Rower | Was $2,245 | Now $1,995 | Save $250 at Best Buy
Not a particularly cheap rowing machine, yet the Hydrow is now $250 off on black Friday at Best Buy. Stream live workouts or browse the 1000-strong workout library on the Hydrow's 22" HD touchscreen monitor. This quiet rowing machine is a joy to look at and use, a great deal from Best Buy!View Deal
XtremepowerUS Water Rowing Machine | Was $3,999.95| Now $1,099.95 | Save $2,900 at Walmart
Now this is a MEGA deal: save $2,900 on the XtremepowerUS Water Rowing Machine. Water rowers simulate the sensation of rowing on water: the harder you row, the harder the resistance will get. Not to mention, nothing beats rowing to the sound of water splashing around in the tank. Indoor rowing doesn't get much better than that.View Deal
Where to buy treadmills online on Black Friday (UK)
In the UK, you might get lucky finding a good treadmill offer at smaller manufacturers/retailers such as JTX Fitness. As well as that, Amazon and John Lewis tend to stock treadmills and other cardio equipment too.
JTX Freedom Air Rowing Machine | Was £699 | Now £579 | Save £120 at JTX Fitness
This JTX Freedom Air rower deal is not only a pretty good but also one of the only ones we could find that's available in the UK. Of course, you can get knock-off brands for cheap but those machines will probably fall apart in no time. On the other hand, the JTX Freedom Air rower features magnetic and air resistance, easy fold system with transport wheels and is self powered so it doesn't have to be used around electrical sockets. View Deal
Best cheap rowing machine deals
Black Friday sales around the web
- Apple – see the latest Apple offers here
- Best Buy – massive savings across every department
- Dell.com – save big on notebooks, desktops, monitors and more
- eBay.com – big discounts in the eBay Brand Outlet
- Home Depot – save on furniture, smart home devices and more
- HP – save up to 30% on select products
- Lowes – save up to $500 on select appliances
- Lenovo – deep discounts on gaming laptops, student laptops and more
- Microsoft – Surface and Xbox deals plus Microsoft Store Exclusives
- Newegg – get your computer parts for less
- Nordstrom – deals on Hunter, UGG, The North Face and more
- Target – Target is going big on Black Friday this year
- Walmart – save big on tech, home appliances and much more
- Allsaints – 30% off EVERYTHING
- Amazon.co.uk – huge sale from Friday 20 to Monday 30 November
- AO.com – save on household appliances large and small
- Argos – big deals with same-day home delivery
- ASOS– savings on over 850 brands from 27 – 30 November
- Boohoo – up to 80% off everything
- B&Q – save on paint and other DIY essentials
- Bose – save up to 45%
- Currys – save on 4K TVs, laptops and much more
- Dyson – clean up on vacuums, fans and hair care
- eBay.co.uk– up to 50% off right now
- Ernest Jones – save on luxury watches and jewellery
- Goldsmiths.co.uk – up to 50% off watches and jewellery
- John Lewis – deals on Dyson, Sonos and more
- Le Creuset – save up to 50%
- Lego – 30% off sets
- Lovehoney.co.uk – up to 50% off sex toys and lingerie
- New Look – 25% off knits, sweats and more
- Nike – 30% off sale now on
- The North Face – big price drops in the outlet
- Topshop – 20% off jeans and much more
- Topman – buy one get one half price on jeans
- Schuh – save big on shoes, boots and trainers
- Simba – 35% off mattresses and sleep bundles
- The White Company – quality bedding at reduced prices in the White Weekend
- Wiggle – huge savings on cycle clothing, running gear and swimwear
- Urban Decay – 30% off everything
- Very – deals on Nike, Nintendo and other top brands
T3 guides to the Black Friday sales (US)
- Best Black Friday deals
- Best Cyber Monday deals
- Amazon Black Friday deals
- Apple Black Friday deals
- Best Buy Black Friday deals
- Dell Black Friday deals
- Microsoft Black Friday deals
- Walmart Black Friday deals
- Best Black Friday fitness deals