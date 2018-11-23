Switch games deal: Nintendo just beat Amazon Black Friday with this awesome Super Mario Odyssey price drop

Nintendo has slashed the price of some of its most popular titles for Black Friday – undercutting Amazon's Black Friday sales with its digital download for Super Mario Odyssey.

The critically-acclaimed title is now on sale for £33.29 – a saving of £16.70 compared to its usual price on the Nintendo Switch eStore. Since this is a digital download, you'll want to make sure you have enough available storage inside your console, or on the microSD card. And if you don't have a microSD, check out T3's Nintendo Switch owners' Power Guide for all the latest accessories and extras.

While Amazon has dropped the price of Super Mario Odyssey, it has only dropped to £39.99 – a tenner less than the RRP. If you're desperate for a physical copy of the game, AO.com is offering the game for £1 less at £39 exactly.

Elsewhere, Nintendo has also dropped the price of Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze to £33.29 – down from £49.99. That's better than anything else you'll see on Amazon, AO or GAME today.

Best Nintendo Switch Black Friday console deals

Limited Edition Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu console bundle, with game preinstalled and Poke Ball Plus for £329 (was £399)

Limited edition Pikachu version of the Nintendo Switch? Check. Poke Ball Plus controller? Check. £70 off the RRP? Check.

Sadly, Amazon has temporarily run out of stock, but make sure you get the jump on your rival bargain hunters by adding it to basket and checking out at the current price before the promotion ends. Amazon will only charge you when it gets more consoles back in stock and ships them to your designated home address. Simple.View Deal