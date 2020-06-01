The best Nikon D850 deals for June 2020

The Nikon D850 is a high-performance digital SLR camera with a huge image sensor, super-fast continuous shooting, and full-frame 4K video recording.

It may be from 2017, but through that year and 2018 the D850 was an award-winning camera. And now prices are falling, it is within reach of ambitious amateurs, not just professionals.

Available as a body-only or with a Nikon 24-120mm kit lens, the D850 can shoot hugely detailed 45.4-megapixel images. But more impressive is how quickly it can take them.

At peak performance, the camera has a nine-frames-per-second burst rate, and it can shoot continuously (as long as you insert fast enough memory cards) for 51 images at a time, helping it rival dedicated sports cameras.

The Nikon D850 has an ISO range of 64 to 25,600, shutter speeds ranging from 1/8000 to 30 seconds, and a 153-point autofocus system. Images are saved to a pair of card slots - one for XQD cards and the other for UHS-II SD cards. Battery life is up to a claimed 1,840 shots per charge.

Apart from raw speed, this is a camera that lends itself perfectly to almost any types of photography. Whether you want to shoot nature, portraits, street photography, sports, weddings, or anything in-between, this camera will give you what you want.

The rear of the camera houses a 3.2-inch tilting touchscreen display, and there’s integrated Bluetooth and Wi-Fi for remote control and wireless image transfers.

The camera is compatible with Nikon F mount lenses, of which there is a wide range to pick from, no matter what sort of photography you want to do.

