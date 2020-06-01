The best Nikon D750 deals for June 2020

If you are wanting to make the leap to full-frame digital photography and don’t want to drop a fortune on the latest and supposedly greatest camera, the Nikon D750 is well worth your consideration.

It’s no longer the newest camera on the block, but it offers a lot of professional-grade features at a more attainable price point.

These features include a 24.3-megapixel, full-frame image sensor, and pro-grade autofocus system with 51 phase-detection points. The Nikon has an ISO range of 100 to 12,800, expandable to a 50-51,200 equivalent.

Images can be snapped at up to 6.5 per second at full resolution, and video shooting (while not Ultra HD) is still a respectable 1080p Full HD at 60 frames per second.

The shutter speed can be set from 1/4000 to 30 seconds, and the camera writes to a pair of memory card slots compatible with SD, SDHC and SDXC cards.

On the back, you’ll find a 3.2-inch TFT display that tilts horizontally, but doesn’t fold out, so you can’t use it to frame a selfie, or video of yourself.

The Nikon D750 has Wi-Fi for taking photos remotely using your smartphone, but this connection can’t be used to transfer images to your phone, wireless printer, or any other device.

The camera is compatible with Nikon F mount lenses, and is commonly sold either as body-only, or with a 24-85mm or 24-120mm kit lens.

