Best home gym equipment for beginners: the NordicTrack E11.5 elliptical trainer is a foldable wonder-machine

The best elliptical trainers are rather sizeable, we must admit. They come with a large flywheel, long pedals and there is also the console tower at the front: definitely a lot going on. Despite them being oversized, elliptical trainers are one of the best home gym equipment you can have, but definitely one of the most popular for sure. And of the lot, the NordicTrack E11.5 is probably the best one to buy.

• Buy the NordicTrack E11.5 Elliptical Trainer at Amazon

If you are planning on doing some cardio exercising at home and have joint issues and/or struggled with obesity before, elliptical trainers are the perfect choice. These clever devices can support higher user weight – the NordicTrack E11.5's user weight limit is 150 kg – and the movement is more fluid compared to running even on the best treadmills, for example. Elliptical trainer workouts are also less demanding than rowing machine exercises, yet they still provide a full body workout.

Control it all from the main control panel sporting a 5" backlit screen (Image credit: NordicTrack)

Why should you buy the NordicTrack E11.5 Elliptical Trainer

The NordicTrack E11.5 is one of the most adjustable elliptical trainer on the market. For one, you can adjust the stride length between 20-22" (50-55 cm) to better suit your natural gait and flexibility levels. Secondly, the Silent Magnetic Resistance (or SMR for short) does not only provide a smooth ride, but it's also effortless to change between the 20 resistance levels using the main console unit.

the pedals themselves can be adjusted, too: there are three different angle settings to choose from. There is also the CoolAire workout fan which – you guessed it – comes with adjustable settings. Granted, it's not the most powerful fan in the world but at least it's built-in to the console and can be controlled from there, so no need to set up a separate fan and jump of the elliptical trainer when you want to change setting.

Should you be after power and high intensity training options, the NordicTrack E11.5 has you covered for that as well. The nine kilo flywheel can provide ample amount of resistance, so can the Power Intensity Ramp feature that can adjust the incline between 10-30 degrees.

You can also choose from the 30 built-in programmes on the 5" backlit console. There are 10 calorie-burning, 10 performance-boosting and 10 high-intensity options to choose from. To measure calorie burn, the Nordictrack E11.5 Elliptical Trainer comes with pulse measurement handles (called "CardioGrip") as well as being compatible with Polar heart rate monitor chest straps (chest straps need to be bought separately, though).

And best of all, the NordicTrack E11.5 folds up as well when no in use, saving you (some) space in your home. It won't be too small but it will be easier to go around it in the living room.

Other features include a water bottle holder within arm's reach and an 'entertainment system' which includes "compatible music port for iPod®/mp3" (should you still have one) and Intermix Acoustics™ 2.0 sound system. Not your Bose sound system for sure.

Less space, less hassle (Image credit: NordicTrack)

