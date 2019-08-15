Herschel backpacks: 8 essential styles for back to school

With term time just around the corner, now’s the time to start getting organised. If you’re in the market for a new school backpack, then Herschel are a good brand to go for. With a classic style and affordable price tag, Herschel will see you through the school year in style.

Whether you simply want a classic day pack or something a little more technical to hold all your gear, there are plenty of variations on the classic Herschel backpack to suit all tastes.

To help you decide which one is best for your needs, we’ve rounded up 8 different versions for your back-to-school needs.

Herschel Retreat Backpack Casual Daypack | Amazon | Was £78.20 | Now £61.95

This classic Herschel design features a cinch-top flap closure and leather strap buckle detailing. This smart design is practical, too, with a laptop sleeve and plenty of space for school books and other essentials. While it lacks smaller pockets, this bag is well padded inside and comes with adjustable shoulder straps making it easy to wear and perfect for daily commutes.View Deal

Herschel Retreat Backpack Dark Olive Palm | Amazon | Was £89.99 | Now: £72.00

Palm prints are bang on trend this season and this Herschel backpack is a must-have if you want to go back to school in style. It features the classic cinch-top closure and magnetic buckle strip, and inside it’s lined with the classic design along with a padded and fleece lined 15-inch laptop sleeve. Perfect for those who commute, this backpack has a dedicated media pocket for your phone with headphone port so you can listen to music on the move. The contoured shoulder straps complete this bag for all round comfort, style and functionality.View Deal

Herschel Backpack Retreat Light | Amazon | Was £83.53 | Now £68.83

This plum coloured Herschel backpack is the perfect autumnal colour for back-to-school season. Not only that but it’s sturdy structure and design means you’ll be able to pack everything from your laptop to your PE kit with ease. It features the classic cinch-top closure and magnetic strip fastening, fleece-lined 13-inch laptop sleeve and internal media pocket with headphone port. Breathable straps making carrying your stuff to and from school a breeze.View Deal

Herschel Supply Co. Settlement Backpack, Abstract | John Lewis | £60.00

Style-conscious back-to-schoolers are sure to turn heads with this abstract print backpack. This backpack is roomy at 23 litres and comes with a luxury interior lining which really makes this backpack feel plush. It’s just as functional as it is stylish as it’s fitted with a 15-inch protective laptop sleeve and an internal media pocket for your phone or other device. Breathable air mesh should straps make this backpack extremely comfortable for everyday use, so all in all it ticks all the boxes!View Deal

Herschel Supply Co Kaine backpack in colour block 30l | ASOS | £80.00

This 30-litre backpack big enough and sturdy enough for all your school needs. From laptops and books to PE kit and football boots, this bag is spacious enough for it all with its main zipped compartment and large external front pocket. The camo colours offer something a little different to your standard black backpack, and if you’re carrying a lot of stuff it also features chest straps for added comfort during your commute.View Deal

Herschel Supply Co. Little America Mid-Volume Backpack | Amazon | £55.778

Another cinch-top style, the Herschel Little America Mid-Volume backpack is a great choice if you’re looking for a durable bag to fit all your school supplies in. The roll top closure features two leather buckle straps which have a magnetic fastening for easy access to your stuff, and inside you have a variety of dedicated pockets for gadgets and valuables. There is also an internal slip for laptops. Designed with comfort and style in mind, the Little America comes in a variety of colours with a plus interior lining.View Deal

Herschel Supply Co. Nova Small Backpack, Rose Pink | John Lewis | £60.00

What it lacks in size it makes up for in style, and this cute little Rose Pink Herschel is perfect if you want to be on-trend this back-to-school season. Small and convenient, this backpack can carry your essentials and also has dedicated pockets for a water bottle. The straps are slim and adjustable in length and to finish it off it has a beautifully lined interior and gold metal zippers which really make it sparkle. It also comes with a lifetime guarantee. View Deal

Herschel Supply Co. City Mid-Volume Backpack | John Lewis | £55.00

Taking a different shape to most classic backpacks, the Herschel City backpack is a mid-volume backpack designed to carry the essentials. While not big enough for a laptop, the size and structured shape of this backpack is ideal for books, notepads or even tablets. It has a single strap closure with a flap top and a hidden zipped pocket for valuables. The bag closes with magnetic strip making it easy to access whenever needed.View Deal

Didn't find the style you're looking for here? Check out the wide range of Herschel backpack styles at the links below:

