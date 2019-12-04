Best graphics card deal: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 with COD: Modern Warfare

T3 knows a thing or two about the best graphics cards on the market today, with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti securely lodged in the T3 PC gaming test rig. That's why we saw this excellent price on the ray tracing-capable GeForce RTX 2060 in Zotac colours we got excited.

We got excited because, firstly, Zotac really knows what it is doing in terms of producing strong cards with plenty of stability and headroom for overclocking. Secondly, this card can deliver ray tracing awesomeness, which makes games (new and old; Quake 2 RTX FTW!) look fantastic. And, thirdly, this GPU currently comes bundled with top first person shooter Call of Duty: Modern Warfare for a very competitive price point.

And when we say competitive, we mean better than anything you can currently pick up at T3's approved PC component retailer of choice Overclockers.co.uk. The cheapest GeForce RTX 2060 card in stock there right now is the Palit StormX, and that costs £289.99 and doesn't come with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, either.

The full details of this graphics card deal can be viewed below:

Zotac GeForce RTX 2060 GAMING 6GB Graphics Card | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare | Was £319.97 | Now £279.98 | Available now at Ebuyer

Now this deal delivers an incredible amount of gaming quality for a really attractive price point. Zotac's card is based on the superb GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, which currently sits in T3's best graphics card guide, and delivers the new hotness in the world of PC gaming graphics, ray tracing. On top of the card, which packs 6GB GDDR6 and a 1680MHz boost clock, this bundle also includes the new FPS Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, too. Selling now for £279.98 at Ebuyer, with rapid next-day delivery available for an extra £5.98. View Deal

Like the idea of ray tracing graphics and buckets of gaming power to play the latest titles at high resolutions and with all in-game settings cracked up to the max, but would prefer an all-in-one gaming laptop instead? Well, then be sure to check out T3's best gaming laptop guide, which is crammed full of the strongest systems on the market.