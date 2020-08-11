Best Fitbit Versa 2 and Versa Lite deals: get £30 off the Versa 2 PLUS free Spotify Premium in the UK and mega US deals!

We all like the cheap Fitbit deals and if you are looking for the best Fitbit Versa Lite and Fitbit Versa 2 deals, you are at the right place. All you have to do is to scroll down and pick one that best suit your fitness tracking needs.

In the UK, Currys – PC World has a great offer on the Fitbit Versa 2: buy one for £30 less and get 6 months of free Spotify Premium. Offer ends midnight 11 August! You can also just get the Fitbit Versa 2 in Black for £175.85 at Amazon UK.

UK 🇬🇧

• Buy Fitbit Versa 2 in Black for £169 at Currys/PC World and get Spotify Premium for FREE, enter the code SAVE30VERSA at the checkout

• Buy Fitbit Versa 2 in Black for £175.85 at Amazon UK, was £199.99, you save £24.14

In the US, there aren't many Fitbit deals to speak of but you can get the original Fitbit Versa Special Edition in Charcoal for $158.99 at Amazon US, should you fancy that.

USA 🇺🇸

• Buy the Fitbit Versa Special Edition for $158.99, was $199.95, you save $40.96 at Amazon US

• Shop Fitbit trackers and smartwatches at Fitbit US

Fitbit Versa 2 with 6 months free Spotify Premium | On sale for £169 | Was £199 | You save £30 at Currys/PC World (use the code SAVE30VERSA)

If you ever fancied getting a Fitbit Versa 2, now is the time. Use the code SAVE30VERSA to take £30 off marked price of this fitness watch plus get 6 months free Spotify Premium too. The Fitbit Versa 2 and comes with built-in voice assistant, 24/7 heart rate tracking, smart notifications, over four days of battery life and even integrated memory for music. Offer ends midnight 11 September!View Deal

Fitbit Versa Special Edition | On sale for $158.99 | Was $199.95 | You save $40.96 at Amazon US

The Special Edition includes all Versa Lite Edition and Versa features plus a built in NFC chip to make secure payments without your wallet and an additional black classic accessory brand. You miss out on the voice assistant here and the updated sensors, but for everyday health tracking, the OG Versa works just fine.View Deal

Why you should buy the Fitbit Versa 2 and/or Fitbit Versa Lite

Fitbit Versa 2 is remarkably similar to the Versa but has subtly but noticeably better styling, slightly better battery life and an always-on screen – a long overdue addition that is especially useful when working out. The main improvement is the inclusion of the Alexa voice assistant. Here, she responds to your orders and queries in text form only. Speaking to your wrist in order to turn on your lights is the future that was promised to us in 70s sci-fi films.

The Fitbit Versa Lite is one of the most popular fitness trackers on the market and for a good reason. Fitbit has been one of the pioneering companies bringing fitness tracking to the masses and the Fitbit Versa Lite has been its most popular model from until very recently, when the voice assistant powered Fitbit Versa 2 had been released.

With the Fitbit Versa Lite, you can accurately monitor your daily activities, including steps taken and calories burned, but also your heart rate and sleep stages, too. The heart-rate tracking struggles a little when you really exert yourself and get sweaty, but it does a good job overall and is certainly much better than on older Fitbit models.

Yet more Fitbit deals