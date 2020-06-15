Best Fitbit Versa 2 and Versa Lite deals: Versa 2 PLUS Jabra Elite 65t wireless buds for £199??

All of a sudden, we are seeing some seriously good Fitbit Versa 2 deals cropping up in both the UK and US and we thought you might be interested in them too. These cheap Fitbit deals – Fitbit Versa 2 and Versa Lite deals, to be precise – are definitely worth a look. Better still, we don't often see any good Versa 2 deals in the US, especially not as good as the one that's on NOW!

In the UK, you can get a Fitbit Versa 2 AND the Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds and Charging Case for £199 at Amazon. Or you can just get a Versa 2 on its own for £155.99. Your call.

UK 🇬🇧

• Buy Fitbit Versa 2 + Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds in Titanium Black at Amazon for £199, was £266.63, that's £67.63 off

• Buy Fitbit Versa 2 in Bordeaux at Amazon for £155.99, was £199.99, save £44

In the US, head over to REI for the best Fitbit Versa 2 deal in the Us in recent times: save $49.95 TODAY!

USA 🇺🇸

• Buy Fitbit Versa 2 in Black for $149.99 REI, was $199.95, you save $49.95

Fitbit Charge 4 – review coming soon

Prefer a fitness tracker instead of a watch? Check out the best Fitbit Charge 3 deals here

Fitbit Versa 2 + Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds in Titanium Black | On sale for £199 | Was £266.63 | You save £67.63 at Amazon

The Fitbit Versa 2 comes with built-in voice assistant, 24/7 heart rate tracking, smart notifications, over four days of battery life and even integrated memory for music. Jabra elite 65t has professional-grade noise cancellation, long battery life, IP55 weather-resistant rating against dust and water an dedicated voice command, sound and call control through touch. What a bargain!View Deal

Why you should buy the Fitbit Versa Lite or Versa 2 fitness watch

Fitbit Versa 2 is remarkably similar to the Versa but has subtly but noticeably better styling, slightly better battery life and an always-on screen – a long overdue addition that is especially useful when working out. The main improvement is the inclusion of the Alexa voice assistant. Here, she responds to your orders and queries in text form only. Speaking to your wrist in order to turn on your lights is the future that was promised to us in 70s sci-fi films.

The Fitbit Versa Lite is one of the most popular fitness trackers on the market and for a good reason. Fitbit has been one of the pioneering companies bringing fitness tracking to the masses and the Fitbit Versa Lite has been its most popular model from until very recently, when the voice assistant powered Fitbit Versa 2 had been released.

With the Fitbit Versa Lite, you can accurately monitor your daily activities, including steps taken and calories burned, but also your heart rate and sleep stages, too. The heart-rate tracking struggles a little when you really exert yourself and get sweaty, but it does a good job overall and is certainly much better than on older Fitbit models.

Yet more Fitbit deals