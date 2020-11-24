Best exercise bikes deals on Black Friday: the best indoor bike deals available NOW

The best exercise bike deals on Black Friday are here, before Black Friday even commenced, not surprisingly. All major online retailers have started rolling out indoor bike deals early, to the delight of all of us, wanting to get fit indoors with indoor cycling. Below the best Black Friday exercise bike offers we think worth your attention.
Due to new lockdown restrictions being imposed on people even now, at the tail-end of 2020 (who would've thought?), most people wanting to get fit have to find a way to do it indoors and the best treadmills, best exercise bikes, best elliptical trainer and best rowing machines are perfect for this purpose. Granted, doing HIIT workouts will require less equipment but you can't get fit and catch up on the telly jumping around, now can you?
Now that things are returning to the 'new normal', it is getting easier to buy cardio equipment online. Unlike a few months ago when you had a few hours tops to buy the best home gym equipment when they reappeared in stock, now a whole day goes by without the best Bowflex deals disappearing in thin air. We still recommend acting quickly if you see a deal you might like, though.
Best Black Friday exercise bike deals (US)
Your best bet is visit big online retailers such as Walmart or Best Buy and see if they have anything in stock. Other notable retailers include Dick's Sporting Goods and, of course, Amazon.
- Shop exercise bikes at Walmart
- Shop exercise bikes at Best Buy
- Shop exercise bikes at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Shop exercise bikes at Amazon
- Shop exercise bikes at NordicTrack
Bowflex VeloCore Bike (16-inch Console) | Was $1,999 | Now $1,699 | Save $300 at Best Buy
The new Bowflex VeloCore bike uses the unique 'lean mode' that not only lets you ride the bike more realistically but also strengthens the core and the amrs. The VeloCore bike has 100 resistance levels and you can even stream Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or other services on the 16-inch multimedia screen (separate subscriptions required).View Deal
Schwinn 170 Upright Bike | Was $1,049.99 | Now $824.99 | Save $225 at Walmart
The Schwinn 170 features 22 workout programs, Bluetooth connectivity, Dual Track blue backlit LCD screens display, ergonomically placed contact heart rate sensors, padded contoured seat and 25 levels of resistance for a wide range of workout intensity options.View Deal
Where to buy treadmills online on Black Friday (UK)
In the UK, you might get lucky finding a good treadmill offer at smaller manufacturers/retailers such as JTX Fitness and Sports Direct (we know). As well as that, Amazon and John Lewis tend to stock treadmills and other cardio equipment too.
- Shop exercise bike at JTX Fitness
- Shop exercise bike at John Lewis
- Shop exercise bike at Amazon
- Shop exercise bike at Sports Direct
Reebok GSB One Series Indoor Exercise Bike | Was £800 | Now £699.99 | Save £100.01 at Sports Direct
Sports Direct is not the first retailer that pops into mind when you want to buy a new exercise bike but if you are on the budget, Sports Direct always have a cheap-and-cheerful option in anything. This Reebok exercise bike has 12 pre-set workouts, an 18 kg flywheel, a smallish 3.75" LCD display, 32 electronic resistance levels, comfortable saddle, integrated hand pulse sensors and more. Max. user weight is 135 kg.View Deal
JTX Mission Air Bike | On sale for £710 | Was £999 | You save £289 at JTX Fitness (UK)
Looking for a full body workout machine? Look no further as the JTX Mission Air Bike will make you work hard. This highly portable HIIT and CrossFit machine can effectively bring the heart rate up and help you burn calories. Since the Mission bike doesn't need to plugged in when in use, you can store and use it virtually anywhere. It is a bit noisy, though, so maybe avoid placing it in the middle of the living room.View Deal
Best cheap treadmill deals
