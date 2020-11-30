Best exercise bikes deals for Cyber Monday: the best workout bike deals available NOW

The best exercise bike deals on Cyber Monday are not too dissimilar to what we've seen last week or the week before: after all, there is a general shortage of these cardio machines and not many companies are trying to deport indoor bikes for less nowadays. That said, if you are vigilant enough, you can find some good exercise bike deals online on Cyber Monday, our favourite picks listed below.

If you want to get fit with indoor cycling, you'll need the best exercise bikes at your disposal. To bad they are all gone. Same goes for the best treadmills, best ellipticals and best rowing machines: the best value for money machines are on short supply still, even a year after the initial lockdown started.

Fear not as if anyone, we can retrieve the best Cyber Monday exercise bike deals as we do nothing else all day but look at deals and bring them to you. Looking for the best home gym equipment or the best Bowflex deals? We can help you find them on Cyber Monday and beyond.

Best Black Friday exercise bike deals (US)

Your best bet is visit big online retailers such as Walmart or Best Buy and see if they have anything in stock. Other notable retailers include Dick's Sporting Goods and, of course, Amazon.

Limited stock Schwinn 170 Upright Bike | Was $1,049.99 | Now $824.99 | Save $225 at Walmart

The Schwinn 170 features 22 workout programs, Bluetooth connectivity, Dual Track blue backlit LCD screens display, ergonomically placed contact heart rate sensors, padded contoured seat and 25 levels of resistance for a wide range of workout intensity options.View Deal

Sunny Health & Fitness SF-B2883 Magnetic Upright Exercise Bike | Buy it for $449.99 at Kohl's

This upright exercise bike can track speed, RPM, time, distance, calories burned, wattage, heart rate and more. The Sunny Health & Fitness SF-B2883 Magnetic Upright Exercise Bike also comes with 24 pre-installed workout programs and even a built-in bottle holder/device holder. The handles have an integrated heart rate sensor so you can keep tabs on the old ticker as you pedal away. The sturdy steel frame makes this bike solid and durable. Only $449.99!View Deal

Where to buy treadmills online on Black Friday (UK)

In the UK, you might get lucky finding a good treadmill offer at smaller manufacturers/retailers such as JTX Fitness and Sports Direct (we know). As well as that, Amazon and John Lewis tend to stock treadmills and other cardio equipment too.

DKN AM-3I Exercise Bike | Buy it for £399 at Sweatband

Is the DKN AM-3I Exercise Bike the sturdiest exercise bike on the market? Probably not but it does claim to have a thick-gauge tubular steel frame, a large 11 kg flywheel and a small footprint and for the friendly price, that does sound good enough for us. The bike features 32 levels of computer controlled magnetic resistance and even has a 'multi-colour' LCD console. Not bad.View Deal

Cheapest deal Reebok GSB One Series Indoor Exercise Bike | Was £800 | Now £699.99 | Save £100.01 at Sports Direct

Sports Direct is not the first retailer that pops into mind when you want to buy a new exercise bike but if you are on the budget, Sports Direct always have a cheap-and-cheerful option in anything. This Reebok exercise bike has 12 pre-set workouts, an 18 kg flywheel, a smallish 3.75" LCD display, 32 electronic resistance levels, comfortable saddle, integrated hand pulse sensors and more. Max. user weight is 135 kg.View Deal

JTX Mission Air Bike | On sale for £710 | Was £999 | You save £289 at JTX Fitness (UK)

Looking for a full body workout machine? Look no further as the JTX Mission Air Bike will make you work hard. This highly portable HIIT and CrossFit machine can effectively bring the heart rate up and help you burn calories. Since the Mission bike doesn't need to plugged in when in use, you can store and use it virtually anywhere. It is a bit noisy, though, so maybe avoid placing it in the middle of the living room.View Deal

(Image credit: Echelon)

