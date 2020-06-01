The best Dyson Corrale deals for June 2020

The cordless Dyson Corrale might not be the cheapest, but it’s certainly the most high-tech hair straightener on the market! It's also one of the most expensive hair straighteners on the market, so we don't blame you for looking for the best Dyson Corrale deals.

What sets the Corrale apart is how it is the only hair straightener to feature flexible plates that shape around your hair with each pass. This helps to create the style you’re looking for, but by using less heat and therefore pausing less damage to your hair.

Dyson also reckons its technology enhances styling, reducing frizz and flyaways at the same time. As a safety feature, the straightener switches off after 10 minutes of inactivity.

The Corrale can be used while plugged in like other straighteners, but also has a cord-free mode which provides the same heating performance for up to 30 minutes, thanks to a four-cell lithium-ion battery borrowing technology from Dyson’s vacuum cleaners.

Fully charging the battery takes a claimed 70 minutes; battery level, charge status and temperature setting are shown on an OLED display.

Engineered for all hair types, the Dyson Corrale has three heat settings, or 165, 185 and 210 degrees centigrade. To stick precisely to each of these temperatures, the Corrale regulates the temperature of its flexible plates 100 times a second.

The Corrale comes with a heat-resistant travel pouch and a magnetic charging cable. It is offered in a black nickel finish with fuchsia detailing.

