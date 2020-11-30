Best Cyber Monday deals 2020 Australia

Welcome to T3's Cyber Monday 2020 guide. Today's the day and the team will be updating this page with the best deals we can find. Here too, you'll find a selection of Black Friday deals that are still happening.

This year is going to be a big one for Cyber Monday deals. This is because due to 2020's unprecedented challenges, which have hit retailers all around the world very badly, every major store of note is taking more of its deals than ever before online.

Cyber Monday follows immediately after the well-established Black Friday sales, on Monday November 30. And Black Friday, of course, followed not long after the mighty Amazon Prime Day.

We're expecting sales to be live everywhere, offering discounts on things like 4K TVs, Nintendo Switch consoles, iPhones and iPads, Android smartphones, smart home tech, appliances, gadgets and much more besides. The T3 team will be keeping track and posting the best deals we find for you right here!

While in the US, Cyber Monday started off as a separate sale event by itself – predominantly held online – it's harder to separate from Black Friday in Australia. Americans are treated to brand new deals on that day, but Down Under, Cyber Monday is still very much a part of the Black Friday sale period. It's rare to find retailers offering fresh new Cyber Monday-specific deals, but it has been known to happen.

The best Cyber Monday deals

Laptops and PCs

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 (gen 2) | Ryzen 5 / 8GB / 256GB | AU$849 (was AU$1,729; save AU$880) With an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, you'll be up for most everyday tasks with this laptop, and the added fingerprint reader makes it ideal as a business machine, plus adding a nice layer of security for home users, too. Be sure to use the code CYBER.View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i | i5 / 8GB / 512GB | AU$1,049 (was AU$1,549; save AU$500) For anyone looking for the flexibility of a tablet and some of the power of a laptop, the IdeaPad Flex 5i offers a great cross-section of the two. It packs in a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and an impressive 512GB SSD, and the screen folds around making this into a tablet. Neato. Don't forget the CYBER code.View Deal

ASUS ROG Rapture Tri-Band WiFi 6 Gaming Router (GT-AX11000) | $AU538 from Bing Lee eBay (was AU$759, save AU$221) eBay Plus members save another 3% (paying AU$521.86) and get free delivery. The ROG Rapture is a seriously well kitted out gaming router. It's 802.11ax WiFi spec, 11,000Mbps overall throughput and has 4 Gigabit LAN ports. Even if you don't really play games much it's still a blazing fast high performance router.View Deal

Lenovo Chromebook C340 | Celeron N4000 / 4GB RAM / 64GB SSD | AU$328 at Amazon (RRP AU$599, save AU$271) The little 11.6" Chromebook uses a N4000 Celeron CPU that can hit 2.6GHz, backed up with 4GB of RAM and a 64GB eMMC SSD. Battery life is a solid 10 hours. The touch screen has a 1366 x 768 resolution and can fold back for use as a laptop. As long as your expectations aren't too high it's a little gem.View Deal

Asus VivoBook 14 Flip (TP401MA) 2-in-1 | Celeron N4000 / 4GB RAM / 64GB eMMC SSD | AU$379 from Amazon (was AU$499, save AU$120) The VivoBook 14 flip is the modern version of a netbook, but with a 14" 1366 x 768 touchscreen display that can fold around into tablet mode. The CPU, RAM and storage are on the low end, but for this low price it could be just the thing.View Deal

Amazon Eero mesh WiFi 3 Pack | AU$257 at Amazon (RRP AU$429, save AU$172) 40% off the Amazon Eero three pack is a welcome deal. The single router pack is also 40% off, costing AU$119. But the best deal of all is two single routers together for AU$179. It is limited to two per customer though. View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad T590 | i7 / 16GB / 1TB | AU$1,399 (was AU$2,490; save AU$1,109) This Lenovo ThinkPad T590 may be last year's model, but it's definitely a powerhouse for most tasks bar gaming, with an 8th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a 15.6-inch FHD display. Available from eBay Australia, just use the code PRESS20 to get the full discount.View Deal

Logitech Z607 5.1 Surround Sound Speaker System | AU$149 from MWave (was AU$189, save AU$40) 21% off the Logitech Z607 is as good as excuse as any for an upgrade, and this 5.1 surround system is as handy for movies as it is for gaming. The speaker system is rated for 80 watts RMS (160 Watts peak) and has Bluetooth and an FM radio built in. View Deal

Logitech MK270R Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo | AU$39 from MWave (was AU$55, save AU$16) For 30% off, the affordable but reliable Logitech MK270R is a top value keyboard and mouse combo. It's 2.4GHz wireless for a 10m range, and will last over a year before you need to change the batteries. View Deal

Netgear RAX20 AX1800 WiFi 6 Router | AU$199 from MWave (was AU$259, save AU$59) Wi-Fi 6 has been with us for a good couple of years now, and the difference over the last standard is immense. You will need, though, to have any devices using this in the home also be Wi-Fi 6 to see the best speeds. 23% off means now is the time to upgrade. The RAX20 is 1.5x faster than a comparable AC router, and is designed to give high throughput for multiple devices at once. View Deal

LG Ultragear 27GL850-B | AU$647 (usually AU$799)



This screen is pretty decent, especially at this price: it's a 27 inch 1440p monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1 millisecond response time. It's perfect for gaming. Via Amazon.View Deal

Alienware 25 | AU$447.36 (usually AU$699)



With a refresh rate of 240Hz this is a gaming monitor with proper e-sports capabilities. It's IPS so the colours will be stunning and it also comes with G-Sync and FreeSync Premium. Via Dell.View Deal

Alienware 27 | AU$539.40 (usually AU$899)



Another excellent 27 inch IPS gaming monitor, which has its 1080p resolution more than compensated for by a 240Hz refresh rate and 1 millisecond response time. Via Dell. View Deal

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model (2020) | i7-10875H | RTX 2070 Super | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | AU$3,002 (usually AU$4,899)



All Razer Blades feature tough and elegant build, great specs and impressive battery life. This model has an astounding 300Hz refresh rate (on a 1080p screen). View Deal

STM Swift Laptop Bag for 15 to 16" Devices | $12 at MWave (was $25, save $13) Here's a nice laptop bag for not much money. The Swift accommodates your 15.6" laptop, is nicely padded and has a bunch of extra internal and external pockets. It also has a luggage pass through, and is backed by a limited lifetime warranty. Not a bad deal at all when you consider the potential cost of a damaged laptop!View Deal

HP Omen 15 | i7-9750H | RTX 2080 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD - AU$2,699 (usually AU$2,999)



Considering that this one sports a super high performance RTX 2080 GPU, this is a great deal at AU$300 off. In addition to the specs above, this 15 inch 1080p lappie has a 144Hz refresh rate and a fancy RGB backlit keyboard. Via HP.View Deal

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (GA401) gaming laptop | Ryzen 7 / GTX 1660 Ti / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$2,299 (was AU$2,499, save AU$200) This marvellous laptop was rated as the number one machine by T3's sister site TechRadar. It's now at #2 and still offers fantastic specs, whatever your computing needs. This model with a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card can handle mainstream gaming tasks with ease, and is $200 off for Black Friday from PC Case Gear.View Deal

Asus VivoBook S15 (S533) laptop | Core i5 / 8GB RAM / 512GB SSD| AU$1,299 from Computer Alliance (RRP AU$1,299; save AU$398) This 15.6-inch laptop's Core i5 CPU, IPS display and 512GB SSD all combine to make this a great all-rounder. Aussie retailer Computer Alliance is throwing in a free Asus 23.6-inch monitor worth AU$169 with this deal, so while the discount on the actual laptop isn't massive the bundle makes it much more appealing.View Deal

Surface Pro 7 | from AU$974 on the Microsoft Store (save up to AU$825) If you're after a brand-new premium tablet for work, then there's 22% that can be saved right now. Microsoft Surface devices may not look much different between generations, but under the hood this latest model has seen a hefty bump in performance. The cheapest configuration has an Intel i3 CPU, 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, but the biggest savings are on the i7/16GB/1TB flavour. There are options in between so you pick what suits you best.View Deal

Razer Blade Stealth 13 (RZ09-03102) | i7-1065G7 | GTX 1650 Ti | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD - AU$1,999 (usually AU$3,299)



If your gaming needs are basic, but your sense of style is high, then here's a great great deal on a very nice Razer. These things are beautiful, and it's got the power to handle any work task. AU$2,000 is a bit of a steal. Via Microsoft.View Deal

Asus ZenBook 14 UX425 laptop from Bing Lee | Core i5 / 8GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$1,039 (RRP AU$1,499, save AU$260) Not only is this beauty one of the thinnest and lightest Ultrabooks ever made (13.9mm thick and 1.13kg), the UX425 is also great value – and that's especially true right now with this deal. With a 10th-gen Core i5 CPU, 512GB SSD and 8GB of RAM it'll blast through day-to-day tasks at home or the office, and for Black Friday you can score AU$260 off the RRP in your choice of Pine Grey or Lilac Mist at Bing Lee.View Deal

Asus ROG Strix G15 (G512) gaming laptop from Wireless1 |Core i7 / GTX 1650 Ti / 144Hz IPS display / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$1,709 (was AU$1,999, save AU$190) A decent saving on an already good value gaming machine. This impressively equipped entry-level gaming laptop offers some great features for its comparatively low cost, including a 144Hz 1080p IPS display, 10th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB PCIe SSD – all punching well above this kind of price bracket. View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold | i5 / 8GB / 256GB | AU$3,599.10 (was AU$3,999; save AU$399.90) Lenovo's innovative ThinkPad X1 Fold is the world's first foldable PC, featuring a 13.3-inch foldable touchscreen that allows it to open up into a tablet, fold to become a laptop, or even double over to make itself practically vanish when not in use. It comes with an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, and you can get it discounted by using the code CYBER.View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad T15p | i5 / 16GB / 512GB / GTX 1050 | AU$2,199 (was AU$3,149; save AU$950) If you're looking for a business laptop that can handle your daily needs as well as media work (and even some casual gaming), the ThinkPad T15p is a good choice. This model packs in a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, an impressive 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a dedicated Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 GPU. Use the code CYBER at checkout to knock almost a grand off this laptop.View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 | i5 / 16GB / 512GB | AU$1,559 (was AU$3,299; save AU$1,740) Not the most recent version, but this beast is more than half price off right now, so it's a good chance to pick up a media laptop that's great for work and a bit of play. It packs in an older 8th-gen Core i5 CPU, but has 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. This model is only AU$1,559 when using the CYBER code, taking it down from AU$3,299.View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad P1 | i7 / 16GB / 512GB | AU$2,399 (was AU$5,199; save AU$2,529) With an awesome 15.6-inch 4K touch display, this ThinkPad P1 is great for both media lovers and business users that want to give their presentations an edge. It also packs in an 8th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and is discounted by well over half price – just be sure to use the CYBER code.View Deal

Lenovo Legion Y540 15-inch gaming laptop | i7 /16GB / 512GB / GTX 1660 Ti | AU$1,559 (was AU$2,599; save AU$1,040) Lenovo's Legion Y540 is a gaming laptop in a relatively understated and stylish package, and with the CYBER code, it's discounted by a huge amount. It comes with a dedicated Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU as well as a 9th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, so it's a great rig to get up and gaming.View Deal

Lenovo Legion Y740 15-inch gaming laptop | i7 / 16GB / 256GB + 1TB / GTX 1660 Ti | AU$1,949 (was AU$3,299; save AU$1,350) If you're a little more serious about showing off your passion for gaming, the Legion Y740 is a little more high-end than its Y540 sibling, with an RGB keyboard and an improved 500-nit display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Apart from that, you'll be getting a 9th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, 1TB HDD, and a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti. Be sure to use the code CYBER at checkout to get the maximum discount. View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (gen 4) | i7 / 16GB / 512GB | AU$1,899 (was AU$4,179; save AU$2,280) This isn't the most recent model, but with a discount well over half price (using the code CYBER), this ThinkPad Yoga X1 is a great deal. It packs in an 8th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a huge 512GB SSD, which is a solid amount of power for a 2-in-1 this flexible. Use it as a laptop or flip the 14-inch touchscreen around ready to be used like a tablet or for presentations.View Deal

Audio

Sonos Move | AU$495 on Amazon (save AU$154) A few retailers are currently discounting the Sonos Move portable Bluetooth speaker to AU$499, but Amazon has beaten them to it and offering a slightly better price of AU$495 on the white colour option as the black is out of stock. So if you've been lusting after this premium speaker, then this is the best price you're going to get at the moment.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 noise-cancelling headphones | AU$291 (was AU$399; save AU$108) Even though these are the previous to current-gen Sony ANC cans, they still offer some of the best noise-cancelling in the industry, as well as a pleasant warm sound signature and 30 hours of battery life. Use the code PRESSF20 at checkout to get the full discount on eBay, available in Black or Silver.View Deal

LG Tone Free HBS-FN6 | AU$189 (was AU$249; save AU$60) The Tone Free HBS-FN6 features LG's new UV Nano self cleaning technology, which kills 99.9% of bacteria when the buds are left in the case for ten minutes. In this year of germ fear this is especially nice to have. They also feature IPX4 weather resistance, audio tuned by Meridian, and an ambient sound mode. If you're not so fussed on the germ-cleaning tech, the Tone Free HBS-FN4 are also discounted from Amazon – AU$139 down from AU$179.View Deal

Jabra Elite 75t | AU$199 from Amazon (was AU$299, save AU$100) This pair is only a little over a year old and is still one of our favourite true-wireless sets, with great battery life, customisable equalizer and even the ability to tune audio to your hearing profile. It's currently 33% off on Amazon.View Deal

Beats Powerbeats 3 | AU$114 at Kogan (save AU$145) Kogan currently has one of the best prices on the Powerbeats 3 at the moment, but note that these are imported and not Aussie stock. You'll be getting very good audio quality and a respectable 12 hour battery life.View Deal

Jabra Elite 65t | AU$129 at Kogan (save AU$70) There might be a newer version of these excellent true wireless 'buds, but that means you can get the slightly older model for a really affordable price. They're supremely comfortable to wear, boast good sound quality and come with different sized ear tips for a good fit. While not active noise cancelling, the design and snug fit make them pretty handy for blocking out ambient sounds.View Deal

Bose Frames audio sunglasses | AU$199 (RRP AU$299; save AU$100) These are sunglasses that have built-in speakers. Geeky to the max? Oh yes. Cool? No. Useful? Probably. If that's you, Amazon is currently slashing AU$100 off the RRP of the older Rondo and Alto Frames, making these pretty darn good for Christmas stockings as well.View Deal

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 | AU$409 (RRP AU$599.95; save AU$190.95) There are so many great deals to be had on active noise cancelling cans at the moment, and this is a good one. Amazon has shaved AU$131.95 off its most expensive headphones – available in three different colours.View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 II | AU$299 (RRP AU$399.95; save AU$100) Here's a great price on Bose ANC's that are not-quite the newest model. They have best-in-class noise cancellation and a nice, balanced sound that should satisfy most listeners. Available in black from Catch.View Deal

Beats Solo Pro | AU$297 (RRP AU$429.95; save AU$132.95) These are Beats' first ANC cans, and they offer good audio plus decent battery life. A well-rounded audio profile and a hefty price cut now completes the package. For Click Frenzy, Catch has discounted the Solo Pro headphones in a number of colours including black, grey, ivory, red and light blue. Available now with AU$100 slashed from the RRP.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM4 | AU$394 (RRP AU$499; save AU$105) Grab the best ANC cans available now at what looks like just about the best deal on these that we've seen. These carry over the same classy style as their predecessors, but inside they have improved noise-cancellation and added features such as conversational awareness. Sound quality is excellent, and delivered in a comfortable, lightweight form factor. These cans are available at this amazing discounted rate through Dick Smith.View Deal

TicPods ANC | AU$97.29 at Mobvoi (save 30%) Even without a discount, Mobvoi's TicPods ANC are a phenomenal way to get great sound without paying the premium company's like Apple like to charge. Getting yourself active noise cancellation at this price point is unheard of, yet you can save 22% on the RRP when shopping directly from the manufacturer.View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro | AU$319 on Kogan (save AU$80) These massively popular earbuds are currently discounted at Kogan and it's hard to pass these up. They're Apple's first true wireless earbuds that also feature active noise cancellation, and they fit much better than the original AirPods. So if you’ve got an iPhone and are looking for a set of great-sounding earbuds, these are sure to please. View Deal

Sony WF-1000XM3 | from AU$239 on Amazon (save up to AU$56) Sony took on the ANC market with enormous success, surpassing long-time leader Bose. These are Sony’s true wireless ‘buds and they’re just as exceptional as their over-ear siblings. Sony managed to squeeze active noise cancellation and a great battery into these earbuds – no small feat. If you’re ready to cut the cord, the black and silver set is discounted on Amazon.View Deal

Smartwatches

Suunto sports watches | from AU$225 on Amazon (up to 39% off) Suunto's GPS watches are right up there with Garmin's multi-sport watches, offering a staggering number of topnotch features for athletes. And they're usually quite expensive too, but Amazon has slashed the prices on a select Suutno sports watches, with prices starting as low as $224.99 for the gen-two Suunto 3.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch (46mm, silver) | AU$274 on Amazon (save AU$275) It's possible to find the original Samsung Galaxy Watch for less than its RRP at most retailers through the year but right now Amazon has the best price for Black Friday. So if you're looking for a great Christmas gift for yourself or a loved one, this full-featured smartwatch with classic good looks is just AU$274 on Amazon.View Deal

Fitbit Sense | AU$420 on Amazon (save AU$79) Fitbit's most recent release is already seeing a discount. The Sense has advanced heart monitoring capabilities (although in Australia it's not been certified for ECGs), can check your skin temperature and much more. It does carry a premium price tag, but you can save AU$79 when shopping on Amazon right now. Available in Carbon/Graphite and Lunar White/Soft Gold colour options.View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 935 | AU$374 on Amazon (save AU$375) Pick up one of Garmin's popular multi-sport watches at a very nice half price! Weighing just 49g, it's lightweight, sleek and offers premium features like built-in altimeter, barometer and compass. It usually carries a whopping price tag of AU$749, but Amazon has slashed it in half right now!View Deal

Garmin Fenix 6 Pro | AU$749 (was AU$1,149; save AU$400) The Garmin Fenix 6 Pro is an attractive watch for the outdoorsy type – offering a generous 1.3-inch transflective display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3, a regular 22mm interchangeable silicone strap, onboard mapping, music streaming and multiple activities tracking features. Score your new Garmin Fenix 6 Pro today through Rebel Sports and save AU$400.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 | AU$418 (RRP AU$599; save AU$181) In the market for a new smartwatch that can help you achieve that summer bod? Look no further than the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, currently discounted by a whopping AU$181! Working-out has never been so easy thanks to this nifty wearable’s 39 workout modes, heart rate monitor and more. Available in Pink Aluminum, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Active Watch 2 at the discounted rate directly through eBay with no discount code required. View Deal

Garmin Vivoactive 3 sports watch | AU$249 (was AU$499; save AU$250) Garmin's Vivoactive 3 smartwatch is well and truly geared for the active user, with a heart rate monitor, built-in GPS, and over 15 sports apps out of the box. You can also use it for contactless payments. Right now this one is a very nice half price at JB Hi-Fi. Available in both Black Slate and Rose Gold.View Deal

TicWatch S2 | AU$159.32 at Mobvoi (save AU$79.67) We've been impressed with the TicWatch range for a while, and the excellent value they offer. Mobvoi's range has some very affordable alternatives, and each one is well worth every penny. Like this TicWatch S2 running Google's Wear OS, with a full suite of fitness tracking applications and it's swimproof too – all for 33% off the RRP.View Deal

TicWatch C2 | AU$224.25 at Mobvoi (save AU$74.75) With an elegant, classic design, this Wear OS smartwatch puts Google Assistant on your wrist, while also keeping tabs on your heart and fitness. You can use Google Pay for contactless payments, track your outdoor activities with in-built GPS, manage calls and notifications, and so so much more. Seriously, at this price it's extremely appealing and undercuts a lot of the competition. And you get to save 25% on the smartwatch right now.View Deal

Smartphones and Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Wi-Fi 32GB | AU$298 at Amazon (was AU$379, save AU$81) A big 10.4" screen, a big 7,040mAh battery and quad Dolby Atmos speakers make this a great tablet for streaming. The screen has a 2000 x 1200 resolution, the tablet has 802.11ac WiFi, and runs Android 9 Pie. 21% off with free delivery just sweetens the deal. It's the perfect machine for media streaming, controlling your smart home and general browsing.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus | AU$1,196 (was AU$1,499, save AU$303) Samsung's bigger flagship Galaxy S20+ includes a gorgeous 6.7-inch, 120Hz Super AMOLED display, capacious 4,500mAh battery and one of the best smartphone cameras ever made, with four lenses and a 30x zoom capability. Amazon's currently offering this 4G version in black, blue and grey for 20% off the RRP, bringing the price down to AU$1,195. If you fancy the smaller Galaxy S20, it's also discounted by 19%, for a final price of AU$1,095 - although note it's only available in pink.View Deal

Gaming

Roccat Kone Pure Ultra Gaming Mouse | AU$69.95 at MWave (was AU$129.95, save AU$60) The Roccat Kone Pure Ultra comes in Black or White, and is a very tasty 46% off. It's built extra light at 66 grams, has a 16,000 dpi sensor, plus RGB led back lighting. Sure, it's marketed as a 'gaming' product - but so is all the nice gear these days, so just grab it at this nice price if you'd like to use a nicer mouse than you currently have.View Deal

Oculus Quest 2 256GB | AU$569 (usually AU$639)



The Oculus Quest 2 is easily the best entry point into VR, especially when you can get it for AU$70 off the regular price. Of course, if you'd prefer to pay even less the 64GB version is only AU$479, but for an extra AU$90 it's probably worth investing in the larger model. Via Amazon.View Deal

EPOS Sennheiser GAME ZERO Headset | AU$129 at MWave (was AU$299, save AU$170) This is not a typo - right now there's a huge 57% off the excellent Sennheiser GAME ZERO headset. It's a closed back headset though, so if you want open back fo slightly better sound quality, the also top notch EPOS Sennheiser GAME ONE headset is AU$199 - that's 33% off, down from AU$299. View Deal

Nintendo Switch Console (Grey) + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Switch Online 3 Month Bundle | AU$399 This bundle offers the Grey version of the console along with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Switch Online, so you can race against people from all over the world. Now only AU$399 for Black Friday. This is one of the best Switch deals we've seen.View Deal

Oculus Rift S VR headset | AU$549 (was AU$649, save AU$100) Because the Valve Index isn't sold in Australia, that makes the Rift S by default our top recommended VR headset. For Black Friday Amazon is knocking AU$100 off the usual price, or about 15%. The headset includes two Oculus Touch Controllers and has everything you need to get started with VR on your PC.View Deal

DualShock 4 controller | AU$48 (usually AU$89.95)



This is remarkably cheap for the DualShock 4, which never misses a deals event but rarely arrives so enthusiastically. While the DualSense controller is a huge step up, these beauties won't die any time soon: you can use them on PS5 for PS4 backwards compatible games. Also available in red, white, green camo, midnight blue and gold.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | AU$283 (usually AU$329.95)



The budget Switch model has a few limitations compared to its older sibling – it doesn't dock and there are no detachable Joy-Cons. Still, if you're the type who prefers portable gaming and have no desires to hook this up to your TV, this is a good price. Via Amazon.View Deal

HyperX Alloy Elite 2 | AU$199 (usually AU$289)



Nice mechanical keyboards have been creeping up in price lately, so it was great to find this particularly good one From HypeX receiving such a big discount. In addition to the millions of colours its backlit keyboard can emit, this platter has HyperX's Red Linear mechanical switches and translucent ABS Pudding keycaps. Via MWave.View Deal

HyperX Cloud Revolver S | AU$179 (usually AU$269)



These comfy cans boast virtual 7.1 Surround Sound, with 50mm drivers boasting a 12Hz–28Hz frequency response. We've long been fans of the Cloud range from HyperX, they're well made, sound great and are generally good value. Via MWave.View Deal

HyperX Cloud Orbit Planar Magnetic USB Gaming Headset | AU$299 (RRP AU$489; save $190) These are hands-down the very best gaming headphones you can buy (in addition to the Audeze Mobius that these are licensed to copy) – and to see an astonishing $190 discount is a lovely surprise. They use planar speaker technology, which is usually only found in audiophile-grade cans, which provides vastly more detailed audio compared to the usual speaker cones. The other nifty tech is 3D audio positioning with head tracking, so where you look is the sound source you hear. View Deal

Roccat Kain 120 | AU$57.47 (usually AU$76) This mouse fared well under our reviewer's scrutiny, with its responsive 16,000 DPI and elegant design. This unit normally goes for anywhere between AU$70 and AU$85 in Australia, so if you're in the market for a new mouse, this is a good deal. Via Amazon.View Deal

Secretlab gaming chairs | From AU$539 (save up to AU$150) Secretlab's high-quality gaming chairs are super popular around the world. They're high quality and look so impressive, plus, of course, are VERY comfortable. The Singapore-based company has a pretty sweet BF offer across a wide range of sizes and styles, with a flat AU$95 off SoftWeave and PU leather models, and AU$150 off the NAPA leather chairs. That means the standard-sized Omega model now starts at AU$539 ) while the bigger Titan starts at AU$589 . Every chair includes free shipping.View Deal

Burnout Paradise Remastered for Nintendo Switch | AU$47 (usually ~AU$60)



This classic open world racer is fast and fun but it's also massive. Still, maybe you needed a slight price reduction to sweeten the deal. Well, here it is: this usually goes for around AU$60 in Australia. As far as open world racers go on Switch, this is the best (it doesn't hurt that it's the only one). Via Amazon.View Deal

Ori and the Will of the Wisps | AU$18 (usually AU$39.95)



This gorgeous Metroidvania is one of the most graphically impressive games on Xbox: don't let the fact that its a sidescroller fool you. This deal for the physical version is via Amazon, but if you prefer digital, Ori and the Will of the Wisps is also on sale as part of Microsoft's Black Friday offers, albeit two dollars more expensive.View Deal

The Outer Worlds | AU$30 (usually AU$89.95)



A sprawling sci-fi action RPG for Switch that is sure to please fans of Fallout: New Vegas (it's the same studio, don't you know). The Switch version may not look as pretty as the Xbox and PS4 versions, but having this in your back pocket is a good trade-off. Via Amazon.View Deal

Smart home

Nanoleaf Canvas | AU$271.05 (RRP AU$349.99; save AU$78.94) Bring a boring wall to life with these smart lights. They stick on with double-sided tape, and they add a very unique and dynamic look to any room. Each panel is touch-sensitive, and they can detect ambient sound to dance with the music.View Deal

Nanoleaf Shapes (Hexagons) | from AU$178.43 (RRP from AU$299.99; save up to AU$78.94) Nanoleaf launched a brand new set of smart light panels. There are currently two Shapes in the range – hexagons and triangles of two different sizes – with Amazon discounting the Hexagons for Black Friday. You can pick up a 5-panel starter kit for just AU$178 or you can spend a touch more and get the 9-panel kit for AU$271.View Deal

Google Nest Hub | AU$79 (RRP AU$129; save AU$50) The Nest Hub is now much cheaper than the Echo Show 8, and is a real winner with good looks that will add to wherever it's placed. It has a 7-inch touchscreen display. Google Assistant is compatible with more connected devices in Australia than any other. Pick it up from The Good Guys on eBay, and take your pick from chalk or charcoal – enter the code PTGG5.View Deal

Ring home security devices | from AU$75 on Amazon (save up to 30%) Right now many Ring products are discounted by up to 30%. All the Ring security devices have Alexa smarts, and can be controlled by voice commands, and you can watch the video feeds on your smartphone or on a smart display if you have one.View Deal

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance starter kit | AU$152.32 on Amazon (save AU$136.69) Add some style and smarts to your home with these beautiful and easy to set up smart bulbs. You get three smart bulbs and the Hue bridge – everything you need to get started on a smart light setup at home. Available in both E27 Edison screw and B22 Bayonet cap, these packs usually retail for AU$289 in Australia, but Amazon has slashed it right down to just over AU$152 each. View Deal

Lenovo Smart Display (7-inch) | AU$78 at JB Hi-Fi (save AU$30) One of the cheapest options if you'd like to get a Google Assistant-enabled smart display at home, this 7-inch option from Lenovo is perfect for any space. It's been updated with all the new Google Home Hub features – like multi-room audio, Home View, Nest Hello Doorbell, and Live Albums – so grab this offer before it ends as chances are high it won't get any better during Black Friday.View Deal

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Link | AU$549 at Dyson (save AU$200) Stay cool in summer, warm in winter and breathe easy all year round with one of the best appliances from Dyson. It includes extremely effective air filtering, too, which handled last year's bushfires with aplomb, and that was a serious test! Three functions from the one device – need we say more?View Deal

Cameras

Fujifilm X-T4 (body) | AU$2,209 on eBay (save AU$690) With IBIS for the first time in an X-T camera and superfast AF performance, Fujifilm is taking its game to the next level. And you can get in on the action by snapping up the X-T4 from eBay for AU$690 less than its RRP. This is one of the best mirrorless cameras you can buy today.View Deal

DJI Mavic Air |AU$1,104.96 at Ted's Cameras (save AU$195) DJI usually offers tempting discounts on the big sales days, and we're expecting that for the upcoming Black Friday sales. If you don't want to wait, this $100 saving is currently the best price on the Mavic Air, in case you're looking for a remarkably capable drone for aerial photography. We're expecting a better a price next month, but in case you can't wait, then take this opportunity at Ted's – available in both White and Black.View Deal

Fujifilm X100V | AU$1,852 on Amazon (save AU$497) If you're into street photography, then the X100V is the best sidekick you can get. It's a joy to use, thanks to the new tilting rear display, viewfinder and autofocus system, and it's small and light enough to not get in the way -- and be ready for anything when a moment comes up. The RRP on the listing on Amazon Australia is inflated, yet the discount makes this offer well worth considering if you aren't keen on waiting till Black Friday to see if the price drops further.View Deal

Fashion

Sunglass Hut | up to 50% off selected full-priced styles + free shipping If you’re after a new pair of sunnies, Sunglass Hut are offering up to 50% off selected styles with free shipping when using the code CYBER50 at checkout. There’s a wide variety of brands and styles available, including Ray-Ban, Oakley, Prada and much more so there’s something for everyone. View Deal

Ray-Ban | Up to 50% off sitewide + free shipping Fans of Ray-Ban rejoice! The stylish sunglass brand is offering up to 50% off site-wide plus, free shipping when using the code CYBERWEEK2020 at checkout. Aviators, round classic, hexagonal and original styles have all seen a dramatic reduction in price so don’t hesitate to grab a bargain whilst stock lasts! View Deal

Fitness apparel

Up to 50% off sportswear at JD Sports JD Sports is offering some big discounts across its range – up to 50% in many cases. Big-name brands are seeing irresistible discounts, and the range on offer is absolutely massive. The deals end COB Monday 30/11. JD is offering free delivery for orders over $150, too.View Deal

Nike F.C. Football Hoodie | AU$68.99 (RRP AU$90; save AU$60) If you’re a football fan that loves the game rain, hail or shine, you’re going to need a decent hoodie to keep you dry and warm from the stands to the street. The Nike F.C. Football Hoodie will do just that – constructed out of sweat-wicking fleece to keep you comfortable and also, a front pocket that has a second side-zip for double the storage – amazing! Grab yours today through Nike and save 23% at checkout.View Deal

Nike Blazer Mid '77 Vintage | AU$112.99 (RRP AU$140; save AU$27.01) If you’re a fan of 70’s vintage fashion, you’ll love the Nike Blazer Mid ‘77 Vintage – currently discounted by 19%. This timelessly designed shoe has a leather upper, retro branding and suede accents for a premium feel. That, combined with the exposed foam on the tongue of the shoe, makes this pair of Nike’s a classic and much loved hit. Get yours today and walk around in historic style!View Deal

Jordan Max 200 | AU$129.66 (RRP AU$180; save AU$53.01) Nothing makes a statement quite like the Jordan Max 200 – an impressively designed shoe with elements inspired by the Air Jordan 4. Nike themselves described the Max 200 as comfort made for the future – nice! Currently discounted by 26% through Nike’s official online store. View Deal

Fitness equipment

20kg Kettlebell Weight Set | AU$89.95 through Amazon For under AU$100, you can get a set of kettlebells, with the total weight equating to 20kg – that’s a pretty good deal (especially if you know how much kettlebells normally cost). These kettlebells aren’t constructed of the finest material (hence the low cost) and are concrete filled, however, this does not negate their effectiveness to build muscle and burn calories. A great tool to add to any fitness enthusiasts repertoire, especially if you’re on a budget.View Deal

Commercial Power Rack with Lat Pulley | AU$599 (was AU$799; save AU$200) If you’re getting serious about creating your own at-home gym, a power rack is an essential piece of equipment. This power rack from Catch Fitness is commercial-grade with a dual pulley system which allows for greater flexibility with your workouts – including lat pull downs, shrugs, curls, and more. Currently available at the discounted price of AU$599, you can order yours today and have it arrive before Christmas.View Deal

Adjustable Sit Up Weight FID Bench | AU$99.95 (was AU$233.94; save AU$134.94) Whilst this weight bench isn’t manufactured by a well-known brand, it’s still an essential piece of fitness equipment for a decent price. The bench features multi-adjustable positions on the back, seat and leg to target key muscle groups and optimise gains. Available through Dick Smith for only AU$99.95.View Deal

Olight Javelot Turbo Black 1300m Hunting LED Torch | $222.57 (RRP AU$317.95; save $95.38) Light up the night with a very serious 1,300 metre beam distance. This versatile torch is useful for all sorts of things, including hunting, if that's your game. It's powered by a pair of 5000mAh batteries and can double-duty as a charging port.View Deal

Home

[EBAY PLUS EXCLUSIVE] Xiaomi Roborock S6 Pure | AU$499 (RRP AU$799; save AU$300) This feature-packed robot vacuum will make sure you never have to do the vacuuming yourself again. It has great mapping systems, too, so you can tell it where you want it to go and when, and that's eactly what it will do. Now AU$300 off for Plus members, just use the code PWST91. Total units available: 600View Deal

Bosch Cordless Screwdriver IXO V | AU$42 at Amazon (was AU$42, save AU$27) Everyone needs an electric screwdriver, and the Bosch IXO V is a great option.Even if you shop around on eBay, this deal is a good 25% better than most of what you'll find. The IXO V is USB rechargeable (and comes with charger) and includes a set of 10 screwdriver bits.View Deal

Hisense 65Q8 65" 4K ULED Smart TV | AU$1,835 at Bing Lee (save AU$460) The Hisense Q8 series is a step up in quality from the more budget Hisense offerings, and has a lot of features such as HDR to show off, plus a long 3 year warranty. There's 20% off just waiting for you.View Deal

TCL 75C815 75" 4K QLED Android TV | AU$1,995 at Bing Lee (save AU$700) The 75" C815 is a great TV for the money. The brand is just starting to make inroads in Australia, but it's huge in America, so if you trust what Americans think then consider this one. It sports TCL's 4K QLED panel, offering HDR10+, and even has an Onkyo soundbar built in for excellent audio. But our favourite feature is still Android TV, with Alexa and Google support.View Deal

Samsung 75-inch Q60T QLED TV | AU$1,888 (RRP AU$2,895; save AU$1,007) While the Q60T is one of the more affordable QLED TVs from Samsung this year, it still offers a vivid colour display and increased contrast thanks to the Quantum Dot technology. What's more, the 75-inch version is currently discounted but over a grand at JB HI-Fi, and if you add the Samsung Q60T 360W 5.1 Ch Soundbar to your cart, you'll get it for half price at checkout.View Deal

TCL 75C815 75-inch QLED TV | AU$1,850 at Appliance Central (save AU$1,195) Have the space but not the money for a whopper 75-inch QLED TV? Look at this, then -- a 75-inch QLED TV and it's under $2,000. Amazing. There's no compromise on picture quality or sound, and considering it runs Android, you've got apps from the Google Play Store right there. View Deal

Hisense 65S8 65-inch 4K smart TV | AU$995 at Bing Lee (save AU$400) If you're on a budget but keen on a new TV, then this 65-inch UHD smart TV is under a grand at Bing Lee right now. Hisense is generally speaking a budget brand, but the image quality is an area that isn't compromised.View Deal

20-50% off Weber BBQs and accessories It's definitely barbecue season, and if you want a nice one Weber has long been Australia's favourite. BCF (Boating, Camping, Fishing) is offering all its Weber BBQs as well as all accessories cut by 15%. There's a huge range with dozens of BBQ and BBQ-related items all slashed for this week.View Deal

Hisense 70-inch S5 4K smart TV | AU$1,095 (RRP AU$1,695; save AU$600) Quite an incredible price for this massive 70-incher from Hisense. It’s 4K and you’ll also be getting Dolby Atmos support, so movies will sound as good as they look. Discounted at The Good Guys’ eBay store when you enter the code PTGG5.View Deal

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute+ | AU$849 at Dyson (save AU$250) $250 off is a premium Dyson is a deal worth examining closely. While Dyson will likely host its own Black Friday sale later this month, there's no guarantee every single model will be discounted. So if you don't want to miss out, then this vacuum with 60-minutes runtime and 30% more suction than the V8 is down to AU$849. View Deal

Dyson V8 Absolute | AU$649 at Dyson (save AU$250) If you’re looking for a step up from the V7 range, then this discounted Dyson V8 Absolute is worth a look. It’s a powerful handheld vac, with a runtime of up to 40 minutes. Like all of Dyson’s vacuums, it’s a versatile machine, and this model comes with six tool attachments so you can make quick work of your cleaning chores. View Deal

When is Cyber Monday 2020?

Cyber Monday 2020 is on Monday 30 November, the Monday immediately after Black Friday.

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday, as a term, was created in 2005 by the American National Retail Federation to describe the phenomenon whereby the Monday after Thanksgiving saw massive increases in online shopping throughout the United States.

Without doubt, Cyber Monday became a thing off the back of Black Friday, the super sales day that runs the day after Thanksgiving. And today Grey Thursday, Black Friday, the Black Weekend and Cyber Monday are largely indistinguishable from each other.

Many theories exist as to why online sales began to spike on the Monday, but most point to the fact that many shoppers quickly lost their appetites for physical Black Friday deal hunting, and instead preferred to wait and shop at their leisure after enjoying time relaxing over the Thanksgiving weekend.

In Australia, Cyber Monday is just starting to catch on. Last year's event was a big one and we fully expect shops to increase the momentum by offering many outstanding bargains.

What is the difference between Black Friday 2020 and Cyber Monday 2020?

Cyber Monday saw some insane deals last year in gaming, computing, clothing, jewellery, and more.

When Black Friday first started, which was termed thus as it statistically is the day where online sales for Christmas gifts really spikes, there was a clear distinction between Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Now, however, as noted above, the distinction between Black Friday and Cyber Monday is basically non-existent, with crazy deals and discounts on all product categories taking place not just on both days, but also either side of them, too.

One major difference between the two sale days is geographical interest. In the United States Cyber Monday is a MUCH BIGGER EVENT than it is anywhere else worldwide, with even other English-speaking countries seeing nowhere near the same appetite for online shopping.

At the end of the day, though, so many people are now comfortable shopping online that Cyber Monday is going nowhere, regardless of what it is actually called. Last year's Black Friday was the biggest sales day, for example, that Amazon has ever run, with hundreds of quality deals winning shoppers over.