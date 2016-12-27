The best Currys PC World Christmas and January Sale deals 2017

Welcome to all the best deals at Currys PC World across the Christmas and January Sale period.

We've gathered together all the best Currys deals for you so you can snap up the best in consumer electronics for a lot less.

Currys PC World is expecting 4.6 million people to shop online from Christmas Eve to Boxing Day with 11am – midday on Boxing Day predicted to be the peak shopping time online. The trend for customers shopping on-the-go is set to continue with almost three-fifths (58%) of online visitors expected from mobile devices.

Last year, the retailer sold a TV every two seconds on Boxing Day with a peak of 2.31 orders being processed online per second and the most reserved items being the Samsung 32” Smart LED TV.



Our favourite Currys PC World sale bargains

The top deals include:

Samsung 49" Smart 4k Ultra HD HDR Curved TV for £649 down from £899 – LOWEST EVER PRICE, a saving of 28%

Samsung 55" Smart 4k Ultra HD HDR Curved LED TV down to £799 from £1099 – LOWEST EVER PRICE, a saving of 28%

GoPro Hero+ LCD Action Camcorder – Grey £99.99 from £199 – LOWEST EVER PRICE, a saving of 50%

HP Pavilion 15-au181sa i5 15.6" Laptop (available in white, blue, red, gold and purple)£599£399 – LOWEST EVER PRICE, a saving of 33%

The tech Currys PC World thought it would sell the most of this Christmas:

1. Google Chromecast

2. Apple Watch 2

3. Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

4. Amazon Echo & Amazon Echo Dot

5. FUJIFILM Instax Mini 8 Instant Camera & 10 Shot Bundle

6. NIKON KeyMission 360 Action Camcorder

7. Oculus Rift

8. TILE Gen 2 Bluetooth Tracker

9. PROPEL Star Wars X Wing Starfighter Drone with Controller

10. HP Spectre 13-v050na Core i5 Laptop

Plus:

11. Fitbit Charge 212. STAR WARS Portable Wireless Speakers (available in C-3PO, Storm Trooper & Darth Vader)13. GOJI COLLECTION Wireless Bluetooth Headphones - Rose Gold14. KitchenAid Artisan 5KSM150PSBCL Stand Mixer15. SONY MDR-XB650BT Wireless Bluetooth Headphones16. Crosley Cruiser Portable Turntable17. Go Pro Hero 518. SAMSUNG UE55KS9000 Smart 4k Ultra HD HDR 55” Curved LED TV19. Sony XP5 Megasound20. Polaroid Snap Instant camera21. Ninja Nutri Ninja BL480 Blender 22. Nespresso Prodigio23. Lenovo all in one PC24. Dell XPS 13-9350 Laptop

Key trends that Currys PC World predicted for the Christmas buying period this year: