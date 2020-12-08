Best Christmas gifts 2020: get something they’ll love this Christmas

The Christmas season has officially commenced – a time that not only signifies the beginning of the wind-down period and array of Christmas party events that you may or may not regret, it also marks the end of what has been a truly unimaginable year.

As the year draws to a close and we reflect on the year that was, the significance of gratitude and the appreciation for those around us had undoubtedly increased as a reaction to the year of adversity.

If you’re looking for ways to show your appreciation to those who have supported you through this transitional period, why not spoil them with a gift this Christmas you’ll know they’ll love.

Here we're sure you’ll find either the product you're searching for, or at least the inspiration for what to give them.

Below is a variety of the top products of the year as rated by the T3 team, spanning from tech, gaming, smart-home gadgets, BBQs, outdoor activity products and more, so there is definitely something for everyone.

We hope you enjoy our selection and we also want to take this opportunity to wish you a happy and joyous holiday season.

SecretLab Gaming Chair

Although these chairs are designed for gamers, their ergonomic and high adjustability also makes them a perfect addition to any office space. All of the SecretLabs gaming chairs are available in a dynamic range of colours and materials (including pleather, genuine leather and fabric). There are also plenty of adjustments that can be made to get if feeling just right – including the angle of the backrest to the position of the armrests, and almost every conceivable adjustment in between.

Who is the gift perfect for?

Although this chair would certainly suit a gamer, for the price this chair would be fantastic for not only gamers, but is also anyone who spends most of their time behind a desk.

DJI Osmo Action Camera

This action camera might not have 5K video mode (as seen on the latest GoPro Hero 9) but if you only require 4K to shoot your videos then the DJI Osmo Action is a mighty fine all-rounder that has the best-value for price.



Who is the gift perfect for?

The fact that the DJI Osmo Action has a front-facing screen makes it very useful for vlogging outdoors, as it lets you frame your shot while facing the lens. You can also pair it with most GoPro accessories as both devices use the same mounting system via its included housing – a great option for those who are looking to upgrade from a previous GoPro model.

This action camera is ideal for those who enjoy the thrill of outdoor adventure that also love to capture their epic adventures on video.

DJI Osmo Action review: GoPro's biggest rival for action camera crown

Best action camera 2020: Indestructible picks for adrenaline junkies

Sonos Arc Soundbar

Sonos is one of the leading audio brands in today's market, known for its high sound quality that outshines most of its competitors. So it comes to no surprise that for one of our recommendations of an audio equipment gift, we chose the Sonos Arc Soundbar.

This premium soundbar is Sonos’ crème de la crème that is designed for TV, movies, music, gaming. The Sonos Arc also effectively replaces the Sonos Play:Bar and Sonos Play:Base models and it serves as a two-in-one.

The undoubted highlight of this sound bar is the inclusion of Dolby Atmos. It also includes a bigger soundstage than the Sonos Beam and has Google Assistant, Alexa, and AirPlay 2 support.

Who is the gift perfect for?

A person who has an appreciation for great quality sound and will appreciate the clear and crisp sound with heavy bass, as well as creating an immersive audio experience with any media.

Sonos Arc review: a rich, rewarding Dolby Atmos soundbar

Best soundbar 2020: the best Dolby Atmos soundbars, the best cheap soundbars and more

Weber Baby Q

Looking for a gas BBQ that gives you the flexibility of cooking a great meal anywhere? The Weber Baby Q BBQ ticks all the boxes – you can take it camping, to the park or beach… anywhere!

As it’s quite compact, it can easily fit into any vehicle – however the caveat to that small size is that it can only cater for around six people at one time. If you love the sound of the Weber Baby Q BBQ but need something a little bigger, its brother, the Weber Q, can cook for up to 10. Whichever you choose, both come with some amazing additional features. This BBQ is great for anyone looking for a portable barbie that’s both flexible and reliable.

Who is the gift perfect for?

The outdoorsy type who has a love for food. Anyone who enjoys spending quality time with mates and sharing a snag (or two) would be very grateful to receive the Weber Baby Q as a gift.

Best barbecue 2020: the best grills, BBQs, pellet grills and smokers in Australia

Best small portable barbecue 2020: choose from gas, charcoal or pellets

Kings Inflatable Stand-Up Paddle Board

s the legendary Alice Cooper once sang “Well we got no choice, all the girls and boys, makin all that noise, cause they found new toys” – and that toy was the Kings Inflatable Stand-Up Paddle Board!

As the name suggests, this paddle board is inflatable, meaning it’s compressed into a carry bag that can easily fit into a small car boot. The carry bag also includes straps that allow you to carry the board on your back, making it extremely easy to lug it from car to beach.

Who is the gift perfect for?

This gift is for the active types – normally into anything fitness related that will burn calories while having fun.

The best inflatable paddle boards 2020: For cruising, touring and surfing

iPhone 11 Pro

The iPhone 11 Pro is no longer the newest option around from Apple – but that’s actually good news as we can finally see some significant price cuts to this popular smartphone.

The iPhone 11 Pro is one of the most comfortable to use of the 11 range, at just 5.8-inches in size. On top of that, the iPhone 11 Pro features a triple camera set-up with some of the best snapping abilities on the market and a industry-leading 4K video camera.

Other features like a 3046mAh battery, IP68 rating, impressive night mode camera, a stylish body (similar to last year's iPhone XS) and a much brighter screen compared to last year all add up for a top performance.

Who is the gift perfect for?

There are many highlights to this phone but one that screams value is its camera. With everyone taking photos to upload to their Instagram in an effort to become the next big influencer, the 4K video camera and triple lens in the iPhone 11 Pro will certainly help get them there.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro review: the best camera and screen on a phone

Best phones 2020: the very best smartphones, ranked

Sonos Move

Once again, Sonos makes its way to our list. The Move is a portable speaker from the audio giant that recently got an upgrade. It now has an improved battery life, adding an extra hour of charge to ensure those trips to the beach so you're never short of quality sound.

It also comes in a new Lunar White version, giving it a slight white/silver makeover that should provide more variety for those who wish to jazz things up a bit from the tired dark-coloured gadgets.

As a wireless speaker with IP56 water resistance, Sonos-quality audio, and (now) an 11-hour battery life, it's a no-brainer for those looking for the best portable speaker they can buy.

Who is the gift perfect for?

As someone who uses their portable speaker a lot (we’re talking while cleaning, taking a shower, working, whenever I can really), I know this gift is perfect for someone who really enjoys their music. It's good to be relieved from those headphones every once in a while so everyone can also enjoy the funky tunes.

Sonos Move review: Sonos just burgled Google Home and drowned out Echo

Best Bluetooth speaker 2020: best wireless speakers for audio quality AND portable speaker convenience

The North Face VE 25

The North Face is an iconic brand, known for its premium outdoor equipment and clothing. So if you’re planning on escaping the hustle and bustle of the city for remote pastures and want the utmost protection, the VE 25 tent from The North Face is sure to make you feel safe and secure.

The VE 25 is more designed for serious mountaineers on their quest to push the limits to reach their summit, so even if you’re not going all-out Bear Grylls style, you know this tent is ready for the worst Mother Nature can throw at you.

Who is the gift perfect for?

It’s kind of self-explanatory – someone who likes to go camping but doesn’t have a suitable tent.

Dell XPS 13 Laptop (2020)

The Dell XPS 13 is without a doubt one of the most premium-feeling laptops, and is one that will doubtless get some glances at the local coffee shop.

It excels with its display (once again) and delivers a panel with enhanced brightness and colour that will leave you in awe. That plus the tiny bezels for an immersive viewing experience.

The XPS 13 is also a wafer thin and incredibly light laptop, making it super easy to carry around wherever you have to go.

It’s plenty powerful enough for most tasks, with a 10th Gen Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Who is the gift perfect for?

You! Don’t go buying $2,000 worth of laptop for anyone else but yourself!

Nescafe Dolce Gusto Mini Me

The Nescafe Dolce Gusto Mini Me is perfect for the loner cuppa. This stylish, simple-to-use machine is surprisingly compact and has a maximum 15 bar pump pressure, ensuring your next caffeine hit will be packed with flavour. You can make anything from long black Caffè Americano to frothy Latte Macchiato, steamy Hot Chocolate to Chai Tea Latte – the possibilities are endless with the Nescafe Dolce Gusto Mini Me.

Who is the gift perfect for?

Lovers of fine coffee that don’t need a giant family-feeding caffeine machine.

Best pod coffee machine 2020: capsule machines mean great taste with no messing about

Best coffee maker 2020: the best coffee machines for every taste and budget from bean to cup to pod

Fitbit Charge 4

The Fitbit Charge 4 is the latest iteration from Fitbit – a clever device that keeps track of your health and gives you that extra umph to keep you active. It features an all-day heart rate monitor, a plethora of workout modes (with automatic activity tracking that detects the moment you start exercising).

There’s also an on-board GPS, so you’re able to monitor your distance performed on walks, bike rides and running without having to carry your phone.

In an innovative leap Fitbit has also designed the Charge 4 to automatically sync the watch data to your Fitbit account – a platform where you can find guided meditation sessions, water logging, menstrual tracking and other tools. You can even connect the app to Strava so your synced workouts can be shared with your contacts – how cool!

Who is the gift perfect for?

To be honest, we think this gift is suitable for anyone, of all ages, sizes and genders. You don’t have to be an olympic athlete to wear a fitness watch – it gives you great insight into where you are and where you would like to be.

T3 Awards 2020: Fitbit Charge 4 is the best Fitbit ever for more intense activity

Best fitness tracker: track your steps, activity, sleep and heart

Powerbeats Pro

The Powerbeats Pro is our pick for the best headphones for running. You’ll get that signature bass-heavy Beats sound as well as an adept quality and mid-range clarity with superior noise-isolation comparable to Apple’s AirPods.

The hook that sits behind your ears is now better than ever and ensures your Beats stay in place as you hit the pavement. Bear in mind, they’re not waterproof so you may want to check the weather channel before your next 5k.

In addition, the Powerbeats Pro have an impressive 9-hour battery life that can be extended to almost 24-hours thanks to its charging case. If you’re running low on juice, a five-minute quick charge will give you 90 minutes of playback – outstanding!

They’re also considerably cheaper than most of its competitors, which makes them a great gift that won’t set you back too much.

Who is the gift perfect for?

Runners or gym junkies (perhaps a combination of the two). The hook is designed so they stay in place while moving around so if you know anyone that has a tendency to never sit still, the Powerbeats is for them.

Beats Powerbeats Pro review: better than AirPods and the ultimate workout earbuds

T3 Awards 2020: Beats Powerbeats Pro are still the GOAT when it comes to true wireless buds

Best running headphones 2020: the best workout headphones, earbuds and sports headphones

Tom Ford Noir

Tom Ford, the legendary mens suit designer, also has a range of fragrances. The Noir is one of their best sellers and according to the company has been designed for an “urbane sophisticate who the world gets to see and the intriguingly sensuous, private man they don’t”.

The subtle yet distinctive fragrance packs warm notes of Italian Bergamot, Black Pepper and Patchouli, which are balanced with warm Vanilla, Amber and Nutmeg.

Who is the gift perfect for?

Perfect for those who love the scent of victory

Best men’s fragrances and colognes 2020: long lasting scent for the discerning gent

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

If you’re a guy reading this, you may wonder why this specific hair dryer is on this list, aren’t all hair dryers the same? Umm, no. If you’re a woman, price has become irrelevant as the benefits of good hair fair outweigh the large dent it’ll make in your wallet (tots worth it).

Usually priced at AU$549, we’d forgive you fellas for not understanding why we would spend so much money on a hair dryer when we can get “the exact same thing” for hundreds of dollars less.

But you see, you can’t get the same thing. The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer is a unique piece of innovation that represents the pinnacle of hair dryer technology. It’s built around a custom brushless motor that's both lightweight and quiet but also generates a vigorous airflow that allows simple styling with minimal hair damage (something women are constantly worried about, among other things...).

So why not put her mind to some ease and get her the damn hair dryer – you’ll thank me later.

Who is the gift perfect for?

Anyone who’s serious about hair care

Dyson Supersonic hair dryer review: how to get salon hair at home

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are the second-last on our list but is one of our favs on our list of Christmas gifts. With wireless charging capabilities, a quick charge feature, excellent noise cancellation technology, great sound and a comfortable fit – the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds has it all.

The Active Noise Cancelling on this set of wireless buds is truly astonishing – it essentially shuts the world out (perfect for those who practise escapism in their spare time!) allowing you to enjoy your favourite tracks without distribution.

You can even use them to block out all sound, using the buds with ANC switched off with no music so you can focus on your tasks to completion.

Everything sounds pretty darn good with these buds, with every layer of music in the track available to you in perfect harmony and clarity.

Who is the gift perfect for?

Given their exceptional noise cancelling capabilities, we would gift the Bose QuietComfort headphones to a student or anyone who requires ‘quiet focus’ to get their work done.

Best true wireless earbuds 2020: Apple AirPods alternatives (and actual AirPods)

LG CX OLED TV

Now that we all spend our entire lives indoors, why not gift the entire household with something extra-nice. As always, TV tech marches ever onwards, and the best in the world right now is LG’s new CX series of OLED TVs. At T3 we’ve rated it ever so highly , with awards all, to reflect the absolutely incredible quality of the image.

OLED has come a long way, with old issues like burn in largely a thing of the past. There isn’t a single LCD or QLED TV that can touch the CX series for mind-blowing picture quality, and while these aren’t cheap, the very best rarely is, and in the world of premium TVs you really do get what you pay for.

Who is the gift perfect for?

Everyone you live with, your friends and family as they visit and enjoy the very best of the best, and, of course you.