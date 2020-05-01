The best cheap Ring Video Doorbell deals for June 2020

When it comes to doorbells, the Ring Video Doorbell is at the top of its game. Bought by Amazon a few years back, and now tearing up the market in 2020, Ring has had some major money pumped into it, making these Ring Video Doorbell deals well worth a look at.

Needless to say, the Ring Video Doorbell isn’t like your average doorbell. In fact, your visitor doesn’t even need to press the doorbell for you to know that they’re at the door. This is all due to the clever motion detector, which sends you a notification as someone approaches.

Once you’ve received the notification, you can choose to have a video call with your visitor, which means you could even ask the delivery person to leave your parcel on the doorstep if you’re too busy to come to the door, or if you're at the end of your garden and want to make sure you don't miss that parcel.

Of course, there’s a bunch of settings to help you set up the doorbell as you wish. You can choose the level of sensitivity of the motion sensor, or choose not to have it on at all. You can also hook it up to your WiFi, allowing you to control your doorbell through an Amazon Echo or Google Assistant device.

There are several Ring Video Doorbells to choose from: the first version, the second version, the Door View Cam that replaces a peep hole for flat doors, and there's a third version of the main doorbell line about to be released. Each new version offers improved video quality and additional smart features.

With the third version about to be released, it's likely that there will be great deals on the second version in particular, which may well be phased out. But the cheapest Ring doorbell will probably continue to be the first-generation model, and we expect that to stick around as the most budget-friendly option.

The best Ring Video Doorbell deals

The cheapest Ring Video Doorbell has slightly less impressive specs than the more advanced versions below, but it absolutely does the job. It captures 720p HD video in an ultra-wide 180° arc. It has night vision and motion detection, though they're in slightly more basic versions than you get from the more expensive models. But if you don't live on a busy road or share a path, that may not be a problem at all, making this excellent value.

The best Ring Video Doorbell 2 deals

With 1080p Full HD video recording for more detailed capture, enhanced motion detection, better night vision, and longer battery life between charges, it's definitely worth considering the second-generation Ring Video Doorbell over the cheaper version. You can power it from existing doorbell wiring, or via a rechargeable (and removable) battery pack.

The best Ring Video Doorbell 3 deals

This builds on the other Ring options by adding even more advanced motion detection capabilities, particularly when it comes to the accuracy of useful notifications, because it can now specifically detect people who are close to it (rather than down by the road). It also has dual-band Wi-Fi, for more stable and clear video. It can be powered from existing doorbell wiring or a quick-release rechargeable battery (the battery is required in the unit either way).

There's also a 'Plus' version of Ring Video Doorbell 3, which is a tiny bit more expensive, but has a new feature called 'pre-roll', meaning that it buffers a small amount of video all the time, so that when you get a motion alert, you can see the four seconds that led up to the motion (in black and white) as well as what comes after (in full quality).

The best Ring Door View Cam deals

Technology-wise, this is very similar to the Ring Video Doorbell 2, with 1080p Full HD video and excellent motion detection, but it includes the ability to set privacy zones, since it might be capturing your neighbour's door. But whereas other doorbells are designed to fit on a wall-mounted bracket, this actually connects to your do via its peephole – and it actually still includes a peephole, as well as its camera tech. It can detect knocks too, even if people don't push its button. It's battery powered, so no cables leading from your door up the hallway.

The best Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus deals

The best Ring Door View Cam deals

