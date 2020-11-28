Best cheap Instant Pot Cyber Monday deals: get a deal on the electric multi cooker that ate the world

Looking for cheap Instant Pot deals? If you're an American and enjoy food but are careful about spending too much, the answer is probably yes, yes, yes! Combining a slow cooker and a pressure cooker, it's America's favourite cooking vessel, and a huge hit with homes that need quick, hot meals that are still cooked from scratch. It's always one of the biggest sellers when sales are on. Instant Pots will probably be among the best Cyber Monday deals.

That said, we would recommend the Instant Pot Duo Crisp Air Fryer as the best Instant Pot to buy this Cyber Monday, even if it's not on sale.

You can produce just about any kind of meal with an Instant Pot. Furthermore, you’ll be able to make a meal using fresh, raw ingredients in a lot less time without using a mountain of pots, pans and utensils. It's a winning food-prep formula, period. While in the UK, Instant Pot is more of a smaller-scale cult gadget, it does have a growing army of followers over here as well.

There are also a number of Instant Pot rivals from UK and European brands, such as the Sage (Breville) Fast Slow Pro.

There are a LOT of Instant Pot models to choose from in the States, although choice is more limited overseas… (Image credit: Instant Pot)

The Instant Pot is extremely versatile and it comes in a range of different sizes too, including 3-quart, 6-quart or 8-quart options, like the Instant Pot Duo Programmable Cooker for example, that's in essence the Instant Pot signature dish.

The Instant Pot comes armed with a raft of settings – 14 on the Instant Pot Duo Programmable Cooker model – so it’s possible to eat healthier foods, even the ones that normally take so much time that you don't end up bothering with them. The Instant Pot Duo Plus Programmable Cooker, meanwhile, comes with 15 built-in programs and is also available in 3-quart, 6-quart or 8-quart variants.

Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 (Image credit: Instant Pot)

If you're after a basic edition and live in the US then the Instant Pot Lux 6-in-1 is a solid bet with its 12 programs and 3-quart, 5-quart, 6-quart, and 8-quart models. But if you want the full bells-and-whistles experience then head for the Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1, which boasts a whopping 16 built-in programs and 3-quart, 6-quart, and 8-quart model variants.

The pressure cooker aspect of the Instant Pot is one of the most appealing aspects. It means you can tackle dishes that are normally off-limits for those of us with little time to spare.

The Instant Pot can turn its hand to anything, not just the ponderous prep stuff. It’s also capable of slow cooking, rice cooking, steaming as well as being able to handle cake making, yogurt production and is also pretty great for eggs. You can even sauté with it.

But it’s the speediness of the preparation that really makes the Instant Pot a winner with us. The company says that it produces meals 70% faster than traditional cooking methods.

Another practical advantage of a device like the Instant Pot is that it is suited to any size of family. You can cook as much, or as little as you want. So it's a cinch to stockpile meals for freezing, or if you’re flying solo then a single plate of healthy food is mere minutes away.

Soups, stews, casseroles and all that other liquidy-food-based stuff is a real breeze, but we also like the way it’s great for taking on slower-to-cook and hard to tenderize beef joints and suchlike. Another bonus is the way it can be used to sterilize things.

Considering the Instant Pot’s potential, it’s also reasonably compact and should fit nicely into most kitchen surroundings. While the Instant Pot has been a huge hit in America, it’s also available farther afield, including the UK.

If you’re not convinced then there are other options, including the likes of the Crock-Pot Lift & Serve Digital Slow Cooker or the Tefal CY505E40 All-in-One Electric Pressure/Multi Cooker, or the gargantuan Ninja Foodi.