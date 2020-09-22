Best Fitbit Charge deals September 2020: get fit for less with these cheap Fitbit Charge 4 and Charge 3 deals

These Fitbit Charge deals will get you Fitbit's best fitness tracker for cheaper: way cheaper indeed! You don't have to get poorer as you get fitter. Save money with the best Fitbit Charge deals: the cheapest Fitbit Charge 4 and Charge 3 offers we can find.

Looking for more of the best Fitbit deals? You'll find the best offers on Fitbit's best fitness tracker right here, but we have a roundup of the best Fitbit Versa deals too, in case you are after a more competent fitness smartwatch.

Despite the below Fitbit Charge deals being pretty good as they are, we expect even better Fitbit discounts on Amazon Prime Day and especially on Black Friday. The recently released Fitbit Charge 4 might not get a deep discount but the now-predecessor Fitbit Charge 3 and Fitbit Charge 3 Special Edition might see significant price drops.

Best Fitbit Charge deals

(Image credit: Fitbit)

Fitbit Charge 4

Unlike its predecessor, the Fitbit Charge 4 comes with built-in GPS so you can track your activities more precisely without needing to have your phone on you all the time. The Fitbit Charge 4 has a battery life of 'up to' 7 days – dependent on GPS usage – and you can also pay with in shops thanks to the Fitbit Pay feature.

The improved Active Zone Minutes system tracks your activity levels throughout the day automatically. This can give you a better understanding of just how 'active' you were during the day/week and takes into account walks as well as any other activities that elevate heart rate.

(Image credit: Fitbit)

Fitbit Charge 3 Special Edition

The Fitbit Charge 3 Special Edition has all the features of the standard edition and tracks heart rate 24/7, estimates calories burned, monitors sleep and female health too. The Fitbit Charge 3 is also capable of measuring blood oxygen levels when you sleep. With the Special Edition, you can also pay in the shops using the Fitbit Wallet feature and it comes with a 'premium' strap too.

(Image credit: Fitbit)

Fitbit Charge 3

The Fitbit Charge 3 is water resistant and monitors heart rate 24/7, counts calorie burned, has 15+ pre-loaded exercise profiles, shows your goal progress, tracks sleep and more. The Fitbit Charge 3 has a touch screen display and supports smart notifications, too. There’s no GPS built in, but you can link it to your phone, to use the GPS on that.

