Black Friday Australia 2020's best deals are right here

Australian Black Friday 2020 is on right now and it's the best day of the year to scoop up amazing bargains on all sorts of gear and goodies.

The T3 team has collected the best deals going right now, and we'll be updating this page all through the day and night.

Our team – the same team that brings you T3 articles and reviews – has applied their expertise and somewhat fine taste to selecting the standout deals that we think you, as a T3-type, will love.

This is a golden opportunity to grab perfect Christmas pressies, enjoy effortless home delivery, and save a heap of money in the process.

Or, heck, just grab something glorious for you and you only. Go on and treat yourself – after the year that was we can all use a little pampering...

So, let's get to it!

Black Friday deals

Below is the cream of the crop, the icing on the internet, the deals to end all deals. Start scrolling and start saving!

Laptops & PCs

Lenovo ThinkPad T590 | i7 / 16GB / 1TB | AU$1,399 (was AU$2,490; save AU$1,109) This Lenovo ThinkPad T590 may be last year's model, but it's definitely a powerhouse for most tasks bar gaming, with an 8th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a 15.6-inch FHD display. Available from eBay Australia, just use the code PRESS20 to get the full discount.View Deal

Logitech Z607 5.1 Surround Sound Speaker System | AU$149 from MWave (was AU$189, save AU$40) 21% off the Logitech Z607 is as good as excuse as any for an upgrade, and this 5.1 surround system is as handy for movies as it is for gaming. The speaker system is rated for 80 watts RMS (160 Watts peak) and has Bluetooth and an FM radio built in. View Deal

Logitech MK270R Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo | AU$39 from MWave (was AU$55, save AU$16) For 30% off, the affordable but reliable Logitech MK270R is a top value keyboard and mouse combo. It's 2.4GHz wireless for a 10m range, and will last over a year before you need to change the batteries. View Deal

Acer Aspire 5 laptop | i5 / 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD | AU$698 from Amazon (save AU$200) [Update: This specific deal has finished, but we'll update this listing if Amazon reinstates this amazing discount] It's hard to find good deals on affordable 15.6" laptops, so 22% off the Acer Aspire 5 is very welcome. The i5 model with a 256GB SSD is a good middle ground for performance, and the Aspire 5 comes in a range of specs, including an i7 version for 15% off. View Deal

Netgear RAX20 AX1800 WiFi 6 Router | AU$199 from MWave (was AU$259, save AU$59) Wi-Fi 6 has been with us for a good couple of years now, and the difference over the last standard is immense. You will need, though, to have any devices using this in the home also be Wi-Fi 6 to see the best speeds. 23% off means now is the time to upgrade. The RAX20 is 1.5x faster than a comparable AC router, and is designed to give high throughput for multiple devices at once. View Deal

LG Ultragear 27GL850-B | AU$647 (usually AU$799)



This screen is pretty decent, especially at this price: it's a 27 inch 1440p monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1 millisecond response time. It's perfect for gaming. Via Amazon.View Deal

Alienware 25 | AU$447.36 (usually AU$699)



With a refresh rate of 240Hz this is a gaming monitor with proper e-sports capabilities. It's IPS so the colours will be stunning and it also comes with G-Sync and FreeSync Premium. Via Dell.View Deal

Alienware 27 | AU$539.40 (usually AU$899)



Another excellent 27 inch IPS gaming monitor, which has its 1080p resolution more than compensated for by a 240Hz refresh rate and 1 millisecond response time. Via Dell. View Deal

Razer Blade 15 (2020) | i7-10750H | RTX 2070 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD - AU$2,779 (usually AU$4,099)



This looker is light and portable enough to play games on and double as your work laptop. It may not boast the 300Hz refresh rate of the Advanced model, but you'd need much deeper pockets for that. A discount of AU$1,320 off a product like this is rare and special. If you want to sacrifice some of the gaming graphics power, the GTX 1660 Ti model is currently AU$2,324.25. Via Amazon.View Deal

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model (2020) | i7-10875H | RTX 2070 Super | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | AU$3,599 (usually AU$4,899)



All Razer Blades feature tough and elegant build, great specs and impressive battery life. This model has an astounding 300Hz refresh rate (on a 1080p screen). This discount offers AU$1,300 off one of the best laptops on the market. Via Amazon.View Deal

STM Swift Laptop Bag for 15 to 16" Devices | $12 at MWave (was $25, save $13) Here's a nice laptop bag for not much money. The Swift accommodates your 15.6" laptop, is nicely padded and has a bunch of extra internal and external pockets. It also has a luggage pass through, and is backed by a limited lifetime warranty. Not a bad deal at all when you consider the potential cost of a damaged laptop!View Deal

Dell 32 Curved gaming monitor (S3220DGF) | AU$597 (usually AU$999) [Update: this product is currently out of stock. We will revisit this retailer and update if stock is replenished]



You can buy this direct from Dell and pay AU$764, which is a nice discount over the RRP of AU$999, but it's even cheaper on Amazon at just AU$597. This one boasts up to 165Hz refresh rate and 4ms response time, with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. Via Amazon. View Deal

Gigabyte Aero 15 | i7-10875H | RTX 2070 Super | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD - AU$2,499 (usually AU$3,499)



A very generous AU$1,000 off this powerful gaming laptop, which boasts a 1080p 15.6 inch IPS display and RGB backlit keyboard. The Aero range looks a whole lot classier than most of the garish teenage gaming laptops out of Taiwan, and would be just fine as a regular work machine. In addition to the model above, there's also one with an i7-10750H and RTX 2060 for AU$2,399.View Deal

HP Omen 15 | i7-9750H | RTX 2080 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD - AU$2,699 (usually AU$2,999)



Considering that this one sports a super high performance RTX 2080 GPU, this is a great deal at AU$300 off. In addition to the specs above, this 15 inch 1080p lappie has a 144Hz refresh rate and a fancy RGB backlit keyboard. Via HP.View Deal

Samsung T7 portable SSDs | from AU$149 on Amazon (up to 22% off) Samsung's portable SSDs are fast and reliable and the latest T7 Touch even offers a fingerprint sensor for added security. You can get a 500GB T7 SSD for just AU$149, but we'd recommend the 1TB flavour for AU$249. If you'd like the one with the fingerprint sensor, then you'll be paying a touch extra, but they're all discounted quite steeply on Amazon right now.View Deal

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (GA401) gaming laptop | Ryzen 7 / GTX 1660 Ti / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$2,299 (was AU$2,499, save AU$200) This marvellous laptop was rated as the number one machine by T3's sister site TechRadar. It's now at #2 and still offers fantastic specs, whatever your computing needs. This model with a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card can handle mainstream gaming tasks with ease, and is $200 off for Black Friday from PC Case Gear.View Deal

Asus VivoBook S15 (S533) laptop | Core i5 / 8GB RAM ? 512GB SSD| AU$1,299 from Computer Alliance (RRP AU$1,299; save AU$398) This 15.6-inch laptop's Core i5 CPU, IPS display and 512GB SSD all combine to make this a great all-rounder. Aussie retailer Computer Alliance is throwing in a free Asus 23.6-inch monitor worth AU$169 with this deal, so while the discount on the actual laptop isn't massive the bundle makes it much more appealing.View Deal

Surface Pro 7 | from AU$974 on the Microsoft Store (save up to AU$825) If you're after a brand-new premium tablet for work, then there's 22% that can be saved right now. Microsoft Surface devices may not look much different between generations, but under the hood this latest model has seen a hefty bump in performance. The cheapest configuration has an Intel i3 CPU, 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, but the biggest savings are on the i7/16GB/1TB flavour. There are options in between so you pick what suits you best.View Deal

Asus ZenBook 14 UM425 laptop | Ryzen 5 / 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD | AU$1,050 from Amazon (save AU$549) [Update: this product is currently out of stock. We will revisit this retailer and update if stock is replenished] Asus's ZenBook 14 serves up performance that punches well above this remarkably low price-point. Thanks to a six-core AMD Ryzen 5 4500U CPU, it's perfect as an every day machine, and can even handle mainstream gaming thanks to a Radeon Vega 6 graphics chip. If you want a highly-portable everyday laptop, this 14-incher is a great option. View Deal

Razer Blade Stealth 13 (RZ09-03102) | i7-1065G7 | GTX 1650 Ti | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD - AU$1,999 (usually AU$3,299)



If your gaming needs are basic, but your sense of style is high, then here's a great great deal on a very nice Razer. These things are beautiful, and it's got the power to handle any work task. AU$2,000 is a bit of a steal. Via Microsoft.View Deal

Asus ZenBook 14 UX425 laptop from Bing Lee | Core i5 / 8GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$1,039 (RRP AU$1,499, save AU$260) Not only is this beauty one of the thinnest and lightest Ultrabooks ever made (13.9mm thick and 1.13kg), the UX425 is also great value – and that's especially true right now with this deal. With a 10th-gen Core i5 CPU, 512GB SSD and 8GB of RAM it'll blast through day-to-day tasks at home or the office, and for Black Friday you can score AU$260 off the RRP in your choice of Pine Grey or Lilac Mist at Bing Lee.View Deal

Asus ROG Strix G15 (G512) gaming laptop from Wireless1 |Core i7 / GTX 1650 Ti / 144Hz IPS display / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$1,709 (was AU$1,999, save AU$190) A decent saving on an already good value gaming machine. This impressively equipped entry-level gaming laptop offers some great features for its comparatively low cost, including a 144Hz 1080p IPS display, 10th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB PCIe SSD – all punching well above this kind of price bracket. View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold | i5 / 8GB / 256GB | AU$3,599.10 (was AU$3,999; save AU$399.90) Lenovo's innovative ThinkPad X1 Fold is the world's first foldable PC, featuring a 13.3-inch foldable touchscreen that allows it to open up into a tablet, fold to become a laptop, or even double over to make itself practically vanish when not in use. It comes with an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, and you can get it discounted by using the code BLACKFRIDAY.View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad T15p | i5 / 16GB / 512GB / GTX 1050 | AU$2,199 (was AU$3,149; save AU$950) If you're looking for a business laptop that can handle your daily needs as well as media work (and even some casual gaming), the ThinkPad T15p is a good choice. This model packs in a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, an impressive 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a dedicated Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 GPU. Use the code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout to knock almost a grand off this laptop.View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 | i5 / 16GB / 512GB | AU$1,559 (was AU$3,299; save AU$1,740) Not the most recent version, but this beast is more than half price off right now, so it's a good chance to pick up a media laptop that's great for work and a bit of play. It packs in an older 8th-gen Core i5 CPU, but has 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. This model is only AU$1,559 when using the BLACKFRIDAY code, taking it down from AU$3,299.View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad P1 | i7 / 16GB / 512GB | AU$2,399 (was AU$5,199; save AU$2,529) With an awesome 15.6-inch 4K touch display, this ThinkPad P1 is great for both media lovers and business users that want to give their presentations an edge. It also packs in an 8th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and is discounted by well over half price – just be sure to use the BLACKFRIDAY code.View Deal

Lenovo Legion Y540 15-inch gaming laptop | i7 /16GB / 512GB / GTX 1660 Ti | AU$1,559 (was AU$2,599; save AU$1,040) Lenovo's Legion Y540 is a gaming laptop in a relatively understated and stylish package, and with the BLACKFRIDAY code, it's discounted by a huge amount. It comes with a dedicated Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU as well as a 9th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, so it's a great rig to get up and gaming.View Deal

Audio

Sony WH-1000XM3 noise-cancelling headphones | AU$291 (was AU$399; save AU$108) Even though these are the previous to current-gen Sony ANC cans, they still offer some of the best noise-cancelling in the industry, as well as a pleasant warm sound signature and 30 hours of battery life. Use the code PRESSF20 at checkout to get the full discount on eBay, available in Black or Silver.View Deal

LG Tone Free HBS-FN6 | AU$189 (was AU$249; save AU$60) The Tone Free HBS-FN6 features LG's new UV Nano self cleaning technology, which kills 99.9% of bacteria when the buds are left in the case for ten minutes. In this year of germ fear this is especially nice to have. They also feature IPX4 weather resistance, audio tuned by Meridian, and an ambient sound mode. If you're not so fussed on the germ-cleaning tech, the Tone Free HBS-FN4 are also discounted from Amazon – AU$139 down from AU$179.View Deal

Jabra Elite 75t | AU$199 from Amazon (was AU$299, save AU$100) This pair is only a little over a year old and is still one of our favourite true-wireless sets, with great battery life, customisable equalizer and even the ability to tune audio to your hearing profile. It's currently 33% off on Amazon.View Deal

Beats Powerbeats 3 | AU$114 at Kogan (save AU$145) Kogan currently has one of the best prices on the Powerbeats 3 at the moment, but note that these are imported and not Aussie stock. You'll be getting very good audio quality and a respectable 12 hour battery life.View Deal

Jabra Elite 65t | AU$129 at Kogan (save AU$70) There might be a newer version of these excellent true wireless 'buds, but that means you can get the slightly older model for a really affordable price. They're supremely comfortable to wear, boast good sound quality and come with different sized ear tips for a good fit. While not active noise cancelling, the design and snug fit make them pretty handy for blocking out ambient sounds.View Deal

Bose Frames audio sunglasses | AU$199 (RRP AU$299; save AU$100) These are sunglasses that have built-in speakers. Geeky to the max? Oh yes. Cool? No. Useful? Probably. If that's you, Amazon is currently slashing AU$100 off the RRP of the older Rondo and Alto Frames, making these pretty darn good for Christmas stockings as well.View Deal

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 | AU$419 (RRP AU$599.95; save AU$180.95) There are so many great deals to be had on active noise cancelling cans at the moment, and this is a good one. Amazon has shaved AU$131.95 off its most expensive headphones – available in three different colours – but if you're on a budget and would still like a set of these remarkable cans, then there are refurbished Bose 700s available for AU$399.95 as well available directly through Bose's online store. View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 II | AU$299 (RRP AU$399.95; save AU$100) Here's a great price on Bose ANC's that are not-quite the newest model. They have best-in-class noise cancellation and a nice, balanced sound that should satisfy most listeners. Available in black from Catch.View Deal

Beats Solo Pro | AU$297 (RRP AU$429.95; save AU$132.95) These are Beats' first ANC cans, and they offer good audio plus decent battery life. A well-rounded audio profile and a hefty price cut now completes the package. For Click Frenzy, Catch has discounted the Solo Pro headphones in a number of colours including black, grey, ivory, red and light blue. Available now with AU$100 slashed from the RRP.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM4 | AU$394 (RRP AU$499; save AU$105) Grab the best ANC cans available now at what looks like just about the best deal on these that we've seen. These carry over the same classy style as their predecessors, but inside they have improved noise-cancellation and added features such as conversational awareness. Sound quality is excellent, and delivered in a comfortable, lightweight form factor. These cans are available at this amazing discounted rate through Dick Smith.View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro | AU$339 (was AU$399, save AU$60) Amazon doesn't quite have the lowest Aussie price on Apple's AirPods Pro at present (that honour goes to Kogan, where they're available for just AU$330), but if you're a Prime member you'll score free shipping from Amazon, making this is a pretty good deal on the always-popular true wireless earbuds. We'd expect to see these discounted a little further come next week, but if you don't want to wait (or risk losing out), this is a good lower-than-average price.View Deal

TicPods ANC | AU$97.29 at Mobvoi (save 30%) Even without a discount, Mobvoi's TicPods ANC are a phenomenal way to get great sound without paying the premium company's like Apple like to charge. Getting yourself active noise cancellation at this price point is unheard of, yet you can save 22% on the RRP when shopping directly from the manufacturer.View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro | AU$319 on Kogan (save AU$80) These massively popular earbuds are currently discounted at Kogan and it's hard to pass these up. They're Apple's first true wireless earbuds that also feature active noise cancellation, and they fit much better than the original AirPods. So if you’ve got an iPhone and are looking for a set of great-sounding earbuds, these are sure to please. View Deal

Sony WF-1000XM3 | from AU$239 on Amazon (save up to AU$56) Sony took on the ANC market with enormous success, surpassing long-time leader Bose. These are Sony’s true wireless ‘buds and they’re just as exceptional as their over-ear siblings. Sony managed to squeeze active noise cancellation and a great battery into these earbuds – no small feat. If you’re ready to cut the cord, the black and silver set is discounted on Amazon.View Deal

Smartwatches

Fitbit Sense | AU$420 on Amazon (save AU$79) Fitbit's most recent release is already seeing a discount. The Sense has advanced heart monitoring capabilities (although in Australia it's not been certified for ECGs), can check your skin temperature and much more. It does carry a premium price tag, but you can save AU$79 when shopping on Amazon right now. Available in Carbon/Graphite and Lunar White/Soft Gold colour options.View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 935 | AU$374 on Amazon (save AU$375) Pick up one of Garmin's popular multi-sport watches at a very nice half price! Weighing just 49g, it's lightweight, sleek and offers premium features like built-in altimeter, barometer and compass. It usually carries a whopping price tag of AU$749, but Amazon has slashed it in half right now!View Deal

Garmin Fenix 6 Pro | AU$749 (was AU$1,149; save AU$400) The Garmin Fenix 6 Pro is an attractive watch for the outdoorsy type – offering a generous 1.3-inch transflective display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3, a regular 22mm interchangeable silicone strap, onboard mapping, music streaming and multiple activities tracking features. Score your new Garmin Fenix 6 Pro today through Rebel Sports and save AU$400.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 | AU$418 (RRP AU$599; save AU$181) In the market for a new smartwatch that can help you achieve that summer bod? Look no further than the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, currently discounted by a whopping AU$181! Working-out has never been so easy thanks to this nifty wearable’s 39 workout modes, heart rate monitor and more. Available in Pink Aluminum, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Active Watch 2 at the discounted rate directly through eBay with no discount code required. View Deal

Garmin Vivoactive 3 sports watch | AU$249 (was AU$499; save AU$250) Garmin's Vivoactive 3 smartwatch is well and truly geared for the active user, with a heart rate monitor, built-in GPS, and over 15 sports apps out of the box. You can also use it for contactless payments. Right now this one is a very nice half price at JB Hi-Fi. Available in both Black Slate and Rose Gold.View Deal

TicWatch S2 | AU$159.32 at Mobvoi (save AU$79.67) We've been impressed with the TicWatch range for a while, and the excellent value they offer. Mobvoi's range has some very affordable alternatives, and each one is well worth every penny. Like this TicWatch S2 running Google's Wear OS, with a full suite of fitness tracking applications and it's swimproof too – all for 33% off the RRP.View Deal

TicWatch C2 | AU$224.25 at Mobvoi (save AU$74.75) With an elegant, classic design, this Wear OS smartwatch puts Google Assistant on your wrist, while also keeping tabs on your heart and fitness. You can use Google Pay for contactless payments, track your outdoor activities with in-built GPS, manage calls and notifications, and so so much more. Seriously, at this price it's extremely appealing and undercuts a lot of the competition. And you get to save 25% on the smartwatch right now.View Deal

Smartphones and Tablets

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus | AU$1,196 (was AU$1,499, save AU$303) Samsung's bigger flagship Galaxy S20+ includes a gorgeous 6.7-inch, 120Hz Super AMOLED display, capacious 4,500mAh battery and one of the best smartphone cameras ever made, with four lenses and a 30x zoom capability. Amazon's currently offering this 4G version in black, blue and grey for 20% off the RRP, bringing the price down to AU$1,195. If you fancy the smaller Galaxy S20, it's also discounted by 19%, for a final price of AU$1,095 - although note it's only available in pink.View Deal

Gaming

Roccat Kone Pure Ultra Gaming Mouse | AU$69.95 at MWave (was AU$129.95, save AU$60) The Roccat Kone Pure Ultra comes in Black or White, and is a very tasty 46% off. It's built extra light at 66 grams, has a 16,000 dpi sensor, plus RGB led back lighting. Sure, it's marketed as a 'gaming' product - but so is all the nice gear these days, so just grab it at this nice price if you'd like to use a nicer mouse than you currently have.View Deal

Oculus Quest 2 256GB | AU$569 (usually AU$639)



The Oculus Quest 2 is easily the best entry point into VR, especially when you can get it for AU$70 off the regular price. Of course, if you'd prefer to pay even less the 64GB version is only AU$479, but for an extra AU$90 it's probably worth investing in the larger model. Via Amazon.View Deal

EPOS Sennheiser GAME ZERO Headset | AU$129 at MWave (was AU$299, save AU$170) This is not a typo - right now there's a huge 57% off the excellent Sennheiser GAME ZERO headset. It's a closed back headset though, so if you want open back fo slightly better sound quality, the also top notch EPOS Sennheiser GAME ONE headset is AU$199 - that's 33% off, down from AU$299. View Deal

Nintendo Switch Console (Grey) + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Switch Online 3 Month Bundle | AU$399 This bundle offers the Grey version of the console along with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Switch Online, so you can race against people from all over the world. Now only AU$399 for Black Friday. This is one of the best Switch deals we've seen.View Deal

Oculus Rift S VR headset | AU$549 (was AU$649, save AU$100) Because the Valve Index isn't sold in Australia, that makes the Rift S by default our top recommended VR headset. For Black Friday Amazon is knocking AU$100 off the usual price, or about 15%. The headset includes two Oculus Touch Controllers and has everything you need to get started with VR on your PC.View Deal

DualShock 4 controller | AU$48 (usually AU$89.95)



This is remarkably cheap for the DualShock 4, which never misses a deals event but rarely arrives so enthusiastically. While the DualSense controller is a huge step up, these beauties won't die any time soon: you can use them on PS5 for PS4 backwards compatible games. Also available in red, white, green camo, midnight blue and gold.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | AU$289 (usually AU$329.95)



The budget Switch model has a few limitations compared to its older sibling – it doesn't dock and there are no detachable Joy-Cons. Still, if you're the type who prefers portable gaming and have no desires to hook this up to your TV, this is a good price. Via Amazon.View Deal

HyperX Alloy Elite 2 | AU$199 (usually AU$289)



Nice mechanical keyboards have been creeping up in price lately, so it was great to find this particularly good one From HypeX receiving such a big discount. In addition to the millions of colours its backlit keyboard can emit, this platter has HyperX's Red Linear mechanical switches and translucent ABS Pudding keycaps. Via MWave.View Deal

HyperX Cloud Revolver S | AU$179 (usually AU$269)



These comfy cans boast virtual 7.1 Surround Sound, with 50mm drivers boasting a 12Hz–28Hz frequency response. We've long been fans of the Cloud range from HyperX, they're well made, sound great and are generally good value. Via MWave.View Deal

HyperX Cloud Orbit Planar Magnetic USB Gaming Headset | AU$299 (RRP AU$489; save $190) These are hands-down the very best gaming headphones you can buy (in addition to the Audeze Mobius that these are licensed to copy) – and to see an astonishing $190 discount is a lovely surprise. They use planar speaker technology, which is usually only found in audiophile-grade cans, which provides vastly more detailed audio compared to the usual speaker cones. The other nifty tech is 3D audio positioning with head tracking, so where you look is the sound source you hear. View Deal

Roccat Kain 120 | AU$57.47 (usually AU$76) This mouse fared well under our reviewer's scrutiny, with its responsive 16,000 DPI and elegant design. This unit normally goes for anywhere between AU$70 and AU$85 in Australia, so if you're in the market for a new mouse, this is a good deal. Via Amazon.View Deal

Secretlab gaming chairs | From AU$539 (save up to AU$150) Secretlab's high-quality gaming chairs are super popular around the world. They're high quality and look so impressive, plus, of course, are VERY comfortable. The Singapore-based company has a pretty sweet BF offer across a wide range of sizes and styles, with a flat AU$95 off SoftWeave and PU leather models, and AU$150 off the NAPA leather chairs. That means the standard-sized Omega model now starts at AU$539 ) while the bigger Titan starts at AU$589 . Every chair includes free shipping.View Deal

Burnout Paradise Remastered for Nintendo Switch | AU$47 (usually ~AU$60)



This classic open world racer is fast and fun but it's also massive. Still, maybe you needed a slight price reduction to sweeten the deal. Well, here it is: this usually goes for around AU$60 in Australia. As far as open world racers go on Switch, this is the best (it doesn't hurt that it's the only one). Via Amazon.View Deal

Ori and the Will of the Wisps | AU$18 (usually AU$39.95)



This gorgeous Metroidvania is one of the most graphically impressive games on Xbox: don't let the fact that its a sidescroller fool you. This deal for the physical version is via Amazon, but if you prefer digital, Ori and the Will of the Wisps is also on sale as part of Microsoft's Black Friday offers, albeit two dollars more expensive.View Deal

The Outer Worlds | AU$38 (usually AU$89.95)



A sprawling sci-fi action RPG for Switch that is sure to please fans of Fallout: New Vegas (it's the same studio, don't you know). The Switch version may not look as pretty as the Xbox and PS4 versions, but having this in your back pocket is a good trade-off. Via Amazon.View Deal

Borderlands Legendary Collection | AU$38 (usually AU$89.95)



This is a bizarrely good deal: three sprawling RPGs for less than the price of one, with all DLC included. It's almost too much looting and shooting, but you can be the judge of that. Do note that while this is a physical edition, you'll need to make space on your Switch for a big download as well. Via Amazon.View Deal

Smart home

Nanoleaf Canvas | AU$271.05 (RRP AU$349.99; save AU$78.94) Bring a boring wall to life with these smart lights. They stick on with double-sided tape, and they add a very unique and dynamic look to any room. Each panel is touch-sensitive, and they can detect ambient sound to dance with the music.View Deal

Nanoleaf Shapes (Hexagons) | from AU$178.43 (RRP from AU$299.99; save up to AU$78.94) Nanoleaf launched a brand new set of smart light panels. There are currently two Shapes in the range – hexagons and triangles of two different sizes – with Amazon discounting the Hexagons for Black Friday. You can pick up a 5-panel starter kit for just AU$178 or you can spend a touch more and get the 9-panel kit for AU$271.View Deal

Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo T8 AIVI | AU$899 (RPP AU$1,299; save AU$400) [Update: this deal has now expired but don't despair, there are plenty more exciting deals to come] We believe this to be the smartest robot vacuum going at the moment, and it's pretty powerful too. Its battery life is excellent, there's three levels of suction power and is able to mop too. It knows when to ignore carpets and when to give them a thorough clean – and it's down to its lowest price yet of AU$899. This offer ends at 11:59pm on Friday, November 27. View Deal

Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo 920 | AU$589 (RRP AU$899; save AU$310) [Update: this deal has now expired but don't despair, there are plenty more exciting deals to come] The Ozmo 920 is a capable robot vacuum, though not quite as impressive at the T8 above. It's best suited for hard floors as it doesn't quite have the power to clean carpets well. It will mop as well, and will do so for a mid-range price of AU$589 when shopping on Amazon. This is a one-day offer only, ending at 11:59pm on Friday, November 27. View Deal

Google Nest Hub | AU$79 (RRP AU$129; save AU$50) The Nest Hub is now much cheaper than the Echo Show 8, and is a real winner with good looks that will add to wherever it's placed. It has a 7-inch touchscreen display. Google Assistant is compatible with more connected devices in Australia than any other. Pick it up from The Good Guys on eBay, and take your pick from chalk or charcoal – enter the code PTGG5.View Deal

Sonos Beam soundbar | AU$440 (was AU$599; save AU$159) [Update: this item is now out-of-stock. We will continue to monitor this page and update if it becomes available] Widely considered to be one of the best soundbars out there for the price at the moment, the Sonos Beam offers all the multi-room capabilities and wireless connectivity options that the brand is renowned for while also offering powerful and cinematic sound. Add some quality audio to your TV setup, and on top of that have a smart speaker in a very convenient location! Available in Black or White . View Deal

Ring home security devices | from AU$75 on Amazon (save up to 30%) Right now many Ring products are discounted by up to 30%. All the Ring security devices have Alexa smarts, and can be controlled by voice commands, and you can watch the video feeds on your smartphone or on a smart display if you have one.View Deal

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance starter kit | AU$152.32 on Amazon (save AU$136.69) Add some style and smarts to your home with these beautiful and easy to set up smart bulbs. You get three smart bulbs and the Hue bridge – everything you need to get started on a smart light setup at home. Available in both E27 Edison screw and B22 Bayonet cap, these packs usually retail for AU$289 in Australia, but Amazon has slashed it right down to just over AU$152 each. View Deal

Lenovo Smart Display (7-inch) | AU$78 at JB Hi-Fi (save AU$30) One of the cheapest options if you'd like to get a Google Assistant-enabled smart display at home, this 7-inch option from Lenovo is perfect for any space. It's been updated with all the new Google Home Hub features – like multi-room audio, Home View, Nest Hello Doorbell, and Live Albums – so grab this offer before it ends as chances are high it won't get any better during Black Friday.View Deal

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Link | AU$549 at Dyson (save AU$200) Stay cool in summer, warm in winter and breathe easy all year round with one of the best appliances from Dyson. It includes extremely effective air filtering, too, which handled last year's bushfires with aplomb, and that was a serious test! Three functions from the one device – need we say more?View Deal

Cameras

Fujifilm X-T4 (body) | AU$2,209 on eBay (save AU$690) With IBIS for the first time in an X-T camera and superfast AF performance, Fujifilm is taking its game to the next level. And you can get in on the action by snapping up the X-T4 from eBay for AU$690 less than its RRP. This is one of the best mirrorless cameras you can buy today.View Deal

DJI Mavic Air |AU$1,104.96 at Ted's Cameras (save AU$195) DJI usually offers tempting discounts on the big sales days, and we're expecting that for the upcoming Black Friday sales. If you don't want to wait, this $100 saving is currently the best price on the Mavic Air, in case you're looking for a remarkably capable drone for aerial photography. We're expecting a better a price next month, but in case you can't wait, then take this opportunity at Ted's – available in both White and Black.View Deal

Fujifilm X100V | AU$1,852 on Amazon (save AU$497) If you're into street photography, then the X100V is the best sidekick you can get. It's a joy to use, thanks to the new tilting rear display, viewfinder and autofocus system, and it's small and light enough to not get in the way -- and be ready for anything when a moment comes up. The RRP on the listing on Amazon Australia is inflated, yet the discount makes this offer well worth considering if you aren't keen on waiting till Black Friday to see if the price drops further.View Deal

Fashion

Sunglass Hut | up to 50% off selected full-priced styles + free shipping If you’re after a new pair of sunnies, Sunglass Hut are offering up to 50% off selected styles with free shipping when using the code CYBER50 at checkout. There’s a wide variety of brands and styles available, including Ray-Ban, Oakley, Prada and much more so there’s something for everyone. View Deal

Ray-Ban | Up to 50% off sitewide + free shipping Fans of Ray-Ban rejoice! The stylish sunglass brand is offering up to 50% off site-wide plus, free shipping when using the code CYBERWEEK2020 at checkout. Aviators, round classic, hexagonal and original styles have all seen a dramatic reduction in price so don’t hesitate to grab a bargain whilst stock lasts! View Deal

Fitness apparel

Up to 50% off sportswear at JD Sports JD Sports is offering some big discounts across its range – up to 50% in many cases. Big-name brands are seeing irresistible discounts, and the range on offer is absolutely massive. The deals end COB Monday 30/11. JD is offering free delivery for orders over $150, too.View Deal

Nike F.C. Football Hoodie | AU$68.99 (RRP AU$90; save AU$60) If you’re a football fan that loves the game rain, hail or shine, you’re going to need a decent hoodie to keep you dry and warm from the stands to the street. The Nike F.C. Football Hoodie will do just that – constructed out of sweat-wicking fleece to keep you comfortable and also, a front pocket that has a second side-zip for double the storage – amazing! Grab yours today through Nike and save 23% at checkout.View Deal

Nike Blazer Mid '77 Vintage | AU$112.99 (RRP AU$140; save AU$27.01) If you’re a fan of 70’s vintage fashion, you’ll love the Nike Blazer Mid ‘77 Vintage – currently discounted by 19%. This timelessly designed shoe has a leather upper, retro branding and suede accents for a premium feel. That, combined with the exposed foam on the tongue of the shoe, makes this pair of Nike’s a classic and much loved hit. Get yours today and walk around in historic style!View Deal

Jordan Max 200 | AU$129.66 (RRP AU$180; save AU$53.01) Nothing makes a statement quite like the Jordan Max 200 – an impressively designed shoe with elements inspired by the Air Jordan 4. Nike themselves described the Max 200 as comfort made for the future – nice! Currently discounted by 26% through Nike’s official online store. View Deal

Fitness equipment

20kg Kettlebell Weight Set | AU$89.95 through Amazon For under AU$100, you can get a set of kettlebells, with the total weight equating to 20kg – that’s a pretty good deal (especially if you know how much kettlebells normally cost). These kettlebells aren’t constructed of the finest material (hence the low cost) and are concrete filled, however, this does not negate their effectiveness to build muscle and burn calories. A great tool to add to any fitness enthusiasts repertoire, especially if you’re on a budget.View Deal

Commercial Power Rack with Lat Pulley | AU$599 (was AU$799; save AU$200) If you’re getting serious about creating your own at-home gym, a power rack is an essential piece of equipment. This power rack from Catch Fitness is commercial-grade with a dual pulley system which allows for greater flexibility with your workouts – including lat pull downs, shrugs, curls, and more. Currently available at the discounted price of AU$599, you can order yours today and have it arrive before Christmas.View Deal

Adjustable Sit Up Weight FID Bench | AU$99.95 (was AU$233.94; save AU$134.94) Whilst this weight bench isn’t manufactured by a well-known brand, it’s still an essential piece of fitness equipment for a decent price. The bench features multi-adjustable positions on the back, seat and leg to target key muscle groups and optimise gains. Available through Dick Smith for only AU$99.95.View Deal

Olight Javelot Turbo Black 1300m Hunting LED Torch | $222.57 (RRP AU$317.95; save $95.38) Light up the night with a very serious 1,300 metre beam distance. This versatile torch is useful for all sorts of things, including hunting, if that's your game. It's powered by a pair of 5000mAh batteries and can double-duty as a charging port.View Deal

Home

Hisense 65Q8 65" 4K ULED Smart TV | AU$1,835 at Bing Lee (save AU$460) The Hisense Q8 series is a step up in quality from the more budget Hisense offerings, and has a lot of features such as HDR to show off, plus a long 3 year warranty. There's 20% off just waiting for you.View Deal

TCL 75C815 75" 4K QLED Android TV | AU$1,995 at Bing Lee (save AU$700) The 75" C815 is a great TV for the money. The brand is just starting to make inroads in Australia, but it's huge in America, so if you trust what Americans think then consider this one. It sports TCL's 4K QLED panel, offering HDR10+, and even has an Onkyo soundbar built in for excellent audio. But our favourite feature is still Android TV, with Alexa and Google support.View Deal

Samsung 75-inch Q60T QLED TV | AU$1,888 (RRP AU$2,895; save AU$1,007) While the Q60T is one of the more affordable QLED TVs from Samsung this year, it still offers a vivid colour display and increased contrast thanks to the Quantum Dot technology. What's more, the 75-inch version is currently discounted but over a grand at JB HI-Fi, and if you add the Samsung Q60T 360W 5.1 Ch Soundbar to your cart, you'll get it for half price at checkout.View Deal

TCL 75C815 75-inch QLED TV | AU$1,850 at Appliance Central (save AU$1,195) Have the space but not the money for a whopper 75-inch QLED TV? Look at this, then -- a 75-inch QLED TV and it's under $2,000. Amazing. There's no compromise on picture quality or sound, and considering it runs Android, you've got apps from the Google Play Store right there. View Deal

Hisense 65S8 65-inch 4K smart TV | AU$995 at Bing Lee (save AU$400) If you're on a budget but keen on a new TV, then this 65-inch UHD smart TV is under a grand at Bing Lee right now. Hisense is generally speaking a budget brand, but the image quality is an area that isn't compromised.View Deal

15% off Weber BBQs and accessories It's definitely barbecue season, and if you want a nice one Weber has long been Australia's favourite. BCF (Boating, Camping, Fishing) is offering all its Weber BBQs as well as all accessories cut by 15%. There's a huge range with dozens of BBQ and BBQ-related items all slashed for this week.View Deal

Hisense 70-inch S5 4K smart TV | AU$1,095 (RRP AU$1,695; save AU$600) Quite an incredible price for this massive 70-incher from Hisense. It’s 4K and you’ll also be getting Dolby Atmos support, so movies will sound as good as they look. Discounted at The Good Guys’ eBay store when you enter the code PTGG5.View Deal

LG CX 55-inch OLED (OLED55CXPTA) | AU$2,695 (RRP AU$3,295; save AU$600) [Update: this item is now out-of-stock. We will continue to monitor this page and update if and when it becomes available] LG OLED TVs are, in T3's opinion, just about the best you can buy for a truly stunning picture. You won't believe the deep blacks until you see them, and LG has truly outdone itself with the CX OLED and it’s unlikely you’ll be disappointed here. Gaming features are pretty darn solid too. To get a solid AU$600 discount on our new favourite OLED TV, head to The Good Guys’ eBay store and enter the code PTGG5 at checkout. View Deal

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute+ | AU$849 at Dyson (save AU$250) $250 off is a premium Dyson is a deal worth examining closely. While Dyson will likely host its own Black Friday sale later this month, there's no guarantee every single model will be discounted. So if you don't want to miss out, then this vacuum with 60-minutes runtime and 30% more suction than the V8 is down to AU$849. View Deal

Dyson V8 Absolute | AU$649 at Dyson (save AU$250) If you’re looking for a step up from the V7 range, then this discounted Dyson V8 Absolute is worth a look. It’s a powerful handheld vac, with a runtime of up to 40 minutes. Like all of Dyson’s vacuums, it’s a versatile machine, and this model comes with six tool attachments so you can make quick work of your cleaning chores. View Deal

Emma German-made mattress | Save 25% on all mattress sizes Sleep better on a European-style mattress from Emma. These body pillows don't compromise comfort for health, with seven support zones and comfortable breathable materials that will keep you cool in the Australian summer months. Emma is currently offering a very nice 25% off on all sizes, use the code BLACKFRIDAY25 when ordering to secure your discount, which expires on November 30.View Deal

Koala mattresses up to 20% off Koala mattresses are already great value even when not discounted. They're as comfy as heck and usually cost way less than the more established brands. Koala has discounts across the range of up to 20%, and we're also seeing discounts on extras like pillows, sheets and bedside furniture. View Deal

Black Friday sales: Top shopping destinations

(Image credit: Getty / Dan Dalton)

Amazon Black Friday Sale

Amazon is a Black Friday deal hunter's best friend. An exceptional selection of deals on a wide-ranging selection of products that range from tech to fashion and jewellery to entertainment. Prime members get exclusive deals and timed exclusives, too, so we advise anyone to bag a free trial before the big event begins.

How long does this all last?

The main Black Friday 2020 sales began at a minute past midnight on Friday 27th of November. The sales will – in most cases – continue over the weekend of Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 November and then the Cyber Monday sale on Monday 30 November kicks in.

Once that's over, there's likely to be a week with no sales and then the countdown to Christmas 2020 sales and promotions will kick in with each retailer working to their own particular schedule.

Then we get another sales break for Christmas before the Boxing Day 2020 sales kick in.

As we mentioned last year, we feel it will be crucial to stay deals-active for a month from mid-November 2020 right through to mid-December 2020 in order to make sure you don't miss out on top offers. Retailers are smartly spreading their deals offerings out (realising they can't compete with everything on the Black Friday weekend) so be sure to keep your eyes peeled outside of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday core days.

Amazon Black Friday deals: how to get a free Amazon Prime account for Black Friday 2020

Getting a free Amazon Prime account is a crucial step in getting many of the best Black Friday deals.

The truth of the matter is that if you want to be in on the ground floor for many of Amazon's best Black Friday deals then you need to be an Amazon Prime member.

Amazon Prime members get an exclusive 30-minute early access window to ALL Lightning Deals, which is normally the only way to grab one of the hot products before they all sell out. As such, becoming a member of Amazon Prime is essential for scoring many of the best Black Friday Australian deals.

Luckily, Amazon Prime is available on a 30-day free trial, so our advice to you if you don't have a membership is sign up before Amazon's Black Friday Deals Store opens, bag the deals you want with preferential access, and then, if you don't want to continue with the benefits Prime membership delivers, then simply cancel the trial. You won't have spend a cent, but will have bagged Amazon's best Black Friday deals.

Black Friday shopping: tips and tricks

It's easy to become overwhelmed by the avalanche of deals and offers during the Black event, so being properly prepared and heading into the deal-a-thon with a clear head and a firm idea of what you want to pick up is crucial.

To help you in this we've put together this small selection of tips and tricks, which will almost certainly help you have a successful Black Friday, Black Weekend, and Cyber Monday 2020.

1. SET UP ALERTS AND SWITCH ON NOTIFICATIONS

You should consider setting up tailored alerts to help you keep on top of the items that are most important to you. Amazon offers notifications that allow you to track price drops on relevant products, while Google Alerts and Twitter Notifications both help you keep an eye on offers across a wider range of retailers.

It’s also worth following key brands on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter as many will promote their best offers across these platforms. Make sure you have push notifications turned on so you can snap these deals up as soon as they are published.

2. CHECK PREVIOUS PRICES

Some Black Friday deals might look fantastic at face value - particularly when listed alongside the RRP or the price the product was first listed at. However, prices can fluctuate and a higher-than-usual pre-sale price can make a deal look better than it really is.

3. ASSESS STOCK LEVELS

Many online stores offer the ability to check stock levels. Keep a close eye on this and prioritise the items on your list that have lower stock availability so you can lockdown those in-demand products.

4. READ THE SMALL PRINT

As tempting as it might be to speed through to the checkout, do spend a couple of minutes checking the small print before paying. You should look out for specific information on returns policies, as some retailers may offer refunds in a shorter window than usual or refuse refunds entirely, instead offering store credit - which isn’t ideal for those big ticket items like smartphones, laptops and TVs. This may also contravene Australian consumer protection laws, depending on the circumstances, so you may want to brush up on your rights.

5. USE SECURE PAYMENT METHODS

Different payment methods offer different levels of consumer protection. Credit card payments typically give buyers more protection than those made by debit card. It’s worth noting that if you use PayPal or another third party payment service you may not be as broadly protected as you might have versus paying with a major Australian bank's credit card.

Once you’ve decided that a deal is legitimate and you’re ready to pay, you’ll want to get through to the checkout as quickly as possible so as not to miss out. You can avoid any delays by registering with retailers you anticipate buying from in advance and setting up a user account - including card details and your billing and delivery addresses - as this will help guarantee a speedy checkout.

Black Friday shopping: cashback and vouchers

It is worth remembering on Black Friday that cashback on purchases are sometimes possible. There are plenty of voucher deal sites as well that can offer some really nice discount codes, too - although be aware that these often don't stack on top of other deals. However, if you plan on doing your Black Friday shopping online then these can be valuable tools to keep in your deal-hunting tool belt.

How to get the best Black Friday deals

To score absolutely top tier Black Friday deals you need to be prepared, which is exactly what this best Black Friday deals guide is designed to help you with.

Because the truth is that Black Friday 2020 promises to be a more intense fight than ever in terms of actually getting into a position to ring up top deals and then follow through and actually land them.

Research has shown that increasingly people are using Black Friday to shop for Christmas gifts, abandoning the traditional holiday shopping period in an attempt to bag a bargain. As such, there are more people trying to score deals than ever before.

There's also one extra factor that is sure to have an effect on the size and popularity of Black Friday this year – Amazon Prime Day. Last year Amazon Prime Day was "the largest shopping event " in its history, surpassing its sales from even last year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined. Around the world, Prime members bought more than 175 million products and even Amazon's competitors benefited from increased sales figures.

We've got everything from basic information through to crucial advice that will ensure you don't get ripped off, though, so by reading T3's Black Friday 2020 guide you can make sure you're in the best possible place to identify a bargain and then ring it up quickly.

Black Friday deals: how to know if they are real

If you are new to deal hunting on Black Friday then being able to identify what is a real, bonefide Black Friday deal and what is a fake deal is absolutely key.

Luckily, if you pay attention to two main things then, more often than not, you can quickly establish whether you're bagging a bargain or not.

Firstly, many retailers use Black Friday as a good way to clear out their back catalogue of end-of-life or unpopular products. Now, this is not to say that this means the product is bad, far from it. You might actually be bagging a superb piece of tech that just happens to be about to be replaced by a slightly superior model.

Equally, though, that product that is being sold for a song might actually be about to be replaced by a significantly better model. For example, many people bought 4K TVs in Black Friday deals before HDR was introduced and, as the lifespan of TVs are so large, are still stuck with a non-HDR TV even now.

As such, it is imperative that you do your research before pulling the trigger on a Black Friday deal, and especially so if you are unfamiliar with the tech category. Now, as you would expect, this is hard to do on the fly, with many deals timed or limited stock, meaning you have to fire first to win the deal. Which is why you need to identify what deals (or deal areas) you are looking for in advance of the Black Friday sales.

This means that when you then see a deal, you can make a firing at the hip decision and rapidly identify whether to pull the trigger or not.

And, secondly, make sure you establish just how expensive a product was before its new deal price. This is especially important, as a favourite tactic of many more unscrupulous retailers is to artificially inflate the price of an item in the weeks or months running up to Black Friday, only then to reduce it back down to a supposedly discounted price point.

Will Amazon Prices Drop on Black Friday?

The short answer to this question is yes. The longer answer, though, as we've touched on above, yes they will but they might not be as low as they've been in some deals during the pre-Black Friday shopping period.

This is because retailers like Amazon are spreading out their deals this year more than ever before in an attempt to make up for the sales disruption they suffered earlier in 2020. As such, you will find huge discounts on certain products that are not bested come Black Friday, and you might not even see the same price.

As such, if you see a big discount on a product you've had your eye on, we recommend you ring it up (after doing your research of course), as you will get the item you want for a good price, and avoid the possibility of paying more come the big day.

We would recommend this for any product from last year especially, as chances are stock will have run low or out come the Black Friday sales proper.