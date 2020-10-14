Best Amazon Prime Day PS5 deals: consoles, TVs, games and accessories

We're now absolutely knee deep in awesome Amazon Prime Day deals, with the retailer discounting literally thousands of products. From 4K HDR TVs and tablets to Beats by Dre headphones, to coffee machines, trainers and smart home hubs, and onto phones, laptops and wearables, there are already some amazing discounts to be bagged.

What's even more exciting, though, is that a new whisper in the PS5 pre-orders rumor mill suggests that Amazon could be about to drop its much-anticipated second allotment of PlayStation 5 consoles during Amazon Prime Day 2020.

Hit the links below to see the current videogame deals on Amazon UK and US.

The rumor suggests that Amazon plans to unleash its allotment during its yearly big sale, with a third wave of PS5 consoles heavily rumored to be hitting many retailers imminently.

As such, for any gamer who has been desperately waiting to lock in a PS5, it sure looks like it will pay to be switched on this Prime Day.

You can head on over to our PS5 pre-order hub above to check out the latest at retailers, or head on over to Amazon directly to check up on deals and if any PS5 stock is already live.

Below we've also got direct links to the PS5 accessories, hardware, games and more that we think could get discounted during Amazon Prime Day 2020. If you've been thinking, for example, of updating your TV to get the most out of your next-gen console then Prime Day could be the perfect time to pull the trigger.

Prime Day PS5 deals – Consoles

Gamers should be ready for more PS5 consoles to drop in the Amazon Prime Day week. (Image credit: Sony)

T3's PS5 pre-orders guide is the number one resource for gamers to use when tracking down their own PlayStation 5 right now. However, can we expect any PS5 pre-order console deals to go live on Amazon Prime Day this year?

We're not hearing of any PS5 price drops for Amazon Prime Day, as you wouldn't expect for a brand new console that is 2020's most desired product, but we are hearing rumors that Amazon is going to have some fresh PS5 pre-order stock go live in the Prime Day week.

For the best prices on PS5 pre-orders right now consult our guide (link above) or view the deal charts below.

Prime Day PS5 deals – Televisions

The LG CX is the perfect TV partner for PS5. (Image credit: LG)

While there may not be any discounted PS5 consoles on Prime Day, we're expecting huge discounts on many of the finest televisions that currently make up our best gaming TVs buying guide, including the king of them all, the LG CX, so Prime Day is a great opportunity to get the best possible TV to pair with your new console so you can look forward to some epic gaming when your PS5 arrives.

The LG CX is available right now at Amazon for a great price, and it's the perfect TV partner for the PS5 as it comes packing OLED display technology, a 4K resolution, as well as a game-perfect 120Hz refresh rate. You read all about why it's so great in our full LG CX review.

As such, if you want to make the most out of the PlayStation 5's powerful new hardware, then a TV like the LG CX is the perfect fit, and we're confident it will get a price drop come Amazon Prime Day, at which point it could sell out fast.

Don't want to wait until Prime Day to get a PS5-perfect TV? Below are the best prices on the LG CX right now. If you're in the US, you can also check out our guide to the best Amazon Prime Day TV deals today to score a great deal on a brand new TV for your PlayStation 5. If you're in the UK, then click through to our best UK Amazon Prime Day TV deals page.

The other TV to watch out for is the Sony X900H (US) / XH90 (UK), which is the only 4K TV Sony calls 'Ready for PlayStation 5'. We've seen some excellent discounts on it during the Prime Day rush, making it a lot cheaper than the LG CX, and the best TV at its lower price not just for PS5, but for anything else you do with a TV too. The good news is that it will support 4K at 120Hz, Variable Refresh Rate and Auto Low Latency Mode… but it doesn't have these features yet. They're due in an update, though Sony hasn't said exactly when. You can just how much this TV impressed us in our Sony X900H/XH90 review.

Prime Day PS5 deals – Games

Amazon has a great range of PS5 games available to order. (Image credit: Insomniac Games)

You only have to take one look at T3's PS5 games guide to see how special gaming on PlayStation 5 is going to be, and right now Amazon has loads of titles up for pre-order.

These are titles such as Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Godfall, Watch Dogs Legion, Far Cry 6, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Planet Coaster, Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and NBA 2K21, among others.

Amazon Prime Day could be a great day to lock-in many of the PS5's next-gen games, as well as bag some previous-gen bargains, too. We're expecting big PS4 game discounts, for sure.

Prime Day PS5 deals – Accessories

Expect increasing numbers of third-part PS5 accessory makers to put their products live in the run up to Prime Day. (Image credit: Sony)

Many of the official PlayStation 5 accessories are already sold out in terms of first-wave pre-orders, although you can still pick up the PS5 HD Camera, Media remote and DualSense controller right now.

We're expecting more third-party peripheral makers to announce PS5 accessories in the run up to Amazon Prime Day, though, so the event could be a great time to flesh out your PS5 setup. You can view all PS5 accessories available right now directly on Amazon's website.

Prime Day PS5 deals – SSD storage

The standard PS5 comes with an 825GB SSD as standard, but we also know that only 664GB of that is useable for games. As such, for hardcore gamers who will want to have plenty of space to install all the AAA PS5 games they want, a storage expansion is essential. Below are live prices for PS5-compatible hard drives, so if you see one going cheap, you might want to grab it fast before Prime Day ends.

More great Prime Day deals

