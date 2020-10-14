Amazon Prime Day 2020 Australia: Day 2 superdeals

How to shop during Prime Day 2020 The only way to maximise your savings during the Prime Day sale is to become a Prime member. Click on the link below to sign up now and you'll get a 30-day free trial, plus access to a lot of other Amazon services, including Prime Video, Prime Reading and Prime Gaming (previously called Twitch)

Amazon Prime Day is well underway and into its last day. There's still plenty of time to grab a once-a-year bargain, so let's get to it!

The Australian T3 team has been scouring the deals and have listed the absolute dazzlers below. Through the duration of this event we'll be regularly updating this page – so check back often! We'll also be checking all the deals we recommend regularly to make sure they're still active, and updating accordingly.

Australian deals for Amazon Prime Day 2020 officially come to an end at 11:59pm on October 14, but you can still continue shopping for deals that are available through the UK and US, until they expire at 6pm on October 15.

If you're brave, you can see absolutely everything on offer on the dedicated Prime Day landing page on Amazon Australia where the retail giant will be listing all its deals. There's a lot to take in, though, so let us to the hard yards for you with our picks for deals that are a perfect match for your T3-tastes.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 will feature more than one million deals globally throughout the two-day event, from top brands including Philips, Toshiba, NESCAFÉ, LEGO, Nintendo, Shark, Samsung, Under Armour, Sony, Le Creuset and many more. Thousands of these deals are now available.

To get started simply use the nearby best Prime Day deals menu on the right to jump directly to the products you want to view, or scroll down the page. Happy shopping!

- Value ANC headphones: Sennheiser PXC 550-II noise-cancelling headphones

- Retro smart speaker: Marshall Stanmore II smart speaker

- Samsung smartphone: Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (256GB)

- Bargain fitness band: Fitbit Charge 4

- Fully-featured activity tracker: Garmin Forerunner 935 Tri-bundle

- Cross trainers: New Balance Men's 624 Cross Training Shoes

- Rather nice coffee maker: De'Longhi Eletta Cappuccino coffee machine

- Cheap and cheerful laptop: Lenovo Chromebook C340

- Laptop for work: Asus ZenBook 14

- Gaming machine: Lenovo Legion Y540 15.6-inch gaming laptop

- Dental care: Toothbrushes and oral care deals: save up to 60%

- Super Switch deal: Nintendo Switch (Neon Blue & Red)

- Fly, my pretties: DJI Mavic Mini Fly More Combo

- Quality camera: Nikon Z 50 twin lens kit + ML-L7 remote + EN-EL25 battery

- Massage gun: Professional Handheld Deep Muscle Gun Massager

HOT WOW AND LIGHTNING DEALS

Super specials that run for a limited time, and usually with limited stock.

Professional Handheld Deep Muscle Gun Massager | only AU$76.15 Hold everything! You can grab a muscle massage gun for only AU$76.15! This remarkable piece of innovative fitness equipment comes with six massage adapters, 30 variable speeds and four heads to aid in sore muscle relief. This is a hot ticket item and it's selling out fast so get in quick!View Deal

Amazon Echo Plus (2nd gen) | AU$99 (save AU$200) The price of the 2nd-gen Amazon Echo Plus hasn't changed since it was first released, and it usually sells for AU$299. However, for a very limited time only – two hours to be precise – this excellent smart home device drops to just AU$99 apiece. It's a superb smart speaker, with Alexa and a really big sound that can easily fill a room with quality sounds. So grab one before the offer ends at 7pm tonight (October 14). UPDATE: This item is now sold out, but a waiting list is still active so worth watching in case a buyer pulls out.View Deal

PS4 Pro | AU$399 (usually AU$559.95)

A steep discount on the most powerful PlayStation on the market, which, of course, is going to dramatically change with the arrival of the PS5 next month. But with such a vast library of games available, and because it's still got the legs to look good for years to come, this is still a buy worth considering if you don't already have a PS4.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G (128GB) | AU$689 (save AU$210) Lightning deal: Available 9am-7pm on Wed, Oct 14 only Usually priced at AU$899, Samsung's impressive Galaxy A71 5G smartphone has dropped by a dramatic AU$210 to just AU$689. That's a significant drop for what is a very nice upper-mid-range smartphone, it features the newest 5G support, the A71 sports a quad rear camera and a 6.7-inch FHD display.View Deal

AMAZON DEVICE DEALS

If you're looking for a great smart speaker, Kindle ereader or maybe a Ring security camera we've listed all the best deals on Amazon gear below. Let's go shopping!

Amazon Echo Auto | AU$49 (save AU$30) Add a smart assistant to your car – and this is a great way to 'modernise' an older model. You just need to spend a mere AU$49 on the Echo Auto and you'll be able to get Alexa support in you existing car. That said, you will need to check on the product page to see if the Echo Auto is compatible with your car, so double check before you buy.View Deal

Ring Indoor Cam | AU$69 (save AU$30) Security is critical and a good surveillance system is the key. This little plug-in camera can do that for you, either alone in a single room, or together with other Ring Indoor Cams. It's easy to set up and monitor via the app, will show you a live feed and now only costs AU$69 – that's 30% off the RRP.View Deal

All-new Ring Stick Up Cam (battery) | AU$139 (save AU$40) If you want great home surveillance but aren't keen - or able - to drill holes in your wall then this battery-powered Stick Up Cam comes in to save the day. You can stick it onto a wall or just place it on a convenient flat surface and you'll have an easy-to-use security camera that's great either indoors or out. View Deal

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite | AU$149 (save AU$50) There are good reasons why this is one of the best-selling ereaders. It's waterproof, has a pretty decent screen and an adjustable front light for reading anywhere at any time. If you're an avid reader, the Kindle Paperwhite is a delight to own, especially when you can save 25% on the 8GB storage version of the ereader. Need more storage? The 32GB Wi-Fi option is now down to just AU$189 – down from AU$249.View Deal

Amazon Kindle Oasis | AU$319 (save AU$80) For avid readers that want a truly premium device, the Kindle Oasis is the one to get. It's got a metal chassis and page-turn buttons that are perfect for one-handed use. That luxurious reading experience also comes with a hefty price tag, but thanks to Prime Day, you can now grab the Kindle Oasis in both 8GB storage or the larger capacity 32GB flavour and save 20% off the RRP.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen) | AU$34 (save AU$45) This is a remarkably cheap way to get a smart assistant into your life - or one of those rooms that needs something simple. This is last year's version of the Echo Dot and is available in four different fabric colours. So whether you like Charcoal or the lighter Heather Grey, the Plum or Sandstone, this tiny smart speaker is available for ridiculously affordable price of just AU$34.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (3rd Gen) | AU$59 (save AU$40) If you’d like to pick up the third-gen Echo Dot with Clock, it’s also been discounted by a solid 40%. This tiny yet powerful smart speaker is based on the Echo Dot (3rd Gen), but includes a LED display that can show the time, temperature or countdown timers. This model is only available in Sandstone.View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell | AU$105 (save AU$44) Easy to install, resistant to moisture and able to record security footage in 1080p, this doorbell will let you talk to anyone at your threshold even if you aren't at home. The Ring ecosystem is hugely popular and it's easy to add new components, like this. Available in two colour options – Venetian Bronze and Satin Nickel – with 30% slashed off the RRP.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5 | AU$79 (save AU$50) If you like the idea of a smart display, but are short on space, or just don't want to pay premium dollars, this is a great choice - especially since it's a whopping 38% off right now. That brings the price down to just AU$80 for an Alexa smart display, making it one of the cheapest smart home devices you can currently get. You have a choice of the Charcoal version or the Sandstone colour, both at the same price.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8 | AU$129 (save AU$100) This smart display now comes with a 43% discount for Prime Day. It has an 8-inch display, so you can control your compatible smart home devices through the touchscreen or with your voice. The screen looks great and is a very handy way to stream movies and TV shows from Prime Video, chill out with tunes or manage your day anywhere in the home. Now discounted in both Charcoal and Sandstone.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show (2nd gen) | AU$229 (save AU$120) This smart display is an older version of the new Echo Show 10, but you still get a pretty good 10-inch HD screen from where you can control your smart home setup, stream videos, listen to music and so much more. It has the power of Alexa smarts doing the work and looks fantastic. Now available for AU$229, saving you AU$120, in both the Charcoal and Sandstone fabric versions.View Deal

Amazon Kindle | AU$99 (save AU$40) This is a basic and simple ereader, and with AU$40 off the RRP, this is the best ebook reader if your needs are straightforward. The 6-inch display is beautifully crisp and effortless to read and this latest iteration even has an adjustable front light so you can read any time and anywhere. The Kindle is available in a black chassis, or in a white body if you're tired of seeing the darker colour.View Deal

Amazon Music Unlimited | AU$0.99 for four months The music catalogue behind Amazon Music is mammoth and this offers a very appealing alternative to the other services. If you're a new customer and sign up now, you'll only need to pay 99c for a full four months of access to 60 million songs, all playing ad free. After the four months, though, you'll need to pay the usual monthly subscription fee of AU$11.99.View Deal

Audible | three months free, plus free monthly audiobook If you're looking to try out Audible audiobooks, Amazon Prime members can get three free months of the service to enjoy this truly excellent way to digest a book. On top of that, you'll be getting a free audiobook of your choice each month. After the trial, it'll return to AU$16.45 per month.

View Deal

Amazon eero mesh Wi-Fi router (3-pack) | AU$257 (save AU$172) Update: Temporarily out of stock, check back later In our testing the eero Mesh was a great performer and you can pick up a kit for 40% off for Prime Day, and this three-pack is what you'll want to get yourself set up for seamless Wi-Fi across your whole home. If you've already got an eero setup and are interested in expanding your coverage with additional nodes, you can buy single ones for AU$119, down from the usual AU$199. View Deal

Amazon Prime Day headphone and audio deals

The best Prime Day deals on headphones and audio are right here. Save $$$s on brands including Bose and Sennheiser. Your ears will love you and so will your wallet!

UE Megaboom | AU$121.37 (save AU$59) You're going to be hard pressed to find this original Megaboom in Australia, with the third iteration flooding the market. If you're on a budget then this rugged Bluetooth speaker is definitely one to grab, even if it is superseded by the newest Megaboom 3, at about half the price of the current third-gen model this one is a great buy. In fact, our audiophile colleagues at What Hi-Fi? still think very highly of it. Big sound, waterproofing and a 20-hour battery life for just over AU$120 – that's a great bargain. [Ships from the UK]View Deal

Sennheiser PXC 550-II noise-cancelling headphones | AU$402.99 (was AU$549; save AU$146.01) While Sony and Bose are scoring all the award wins for noise-cancelling headphones, Sennheiser has a great product and at this price it's very appealling. Sennheiser's latest PXC-550 II cans are reduced by close to half price. They feature up to 30 hours battery life, touch pad controls, smart pause when removing from your head, and (of course) the Sennheiser sound that the brand is known for.View Deal

Panasonic RZ-S500W true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds | AU$169 (was AU$349; save AU$180) These Panasonic noice-cancelling buds are the company's answer to Sony and Apple's true wireless sets – and they're actually an impressive pair of buds in their own right. With awesome audio quality, terrific noise-cancelling (as good as Sony's), 6.5 hours of battery (and more charges in the case), and IPX4 water resistance, they squeeze a lot into a tiny package. They're available in both black and white.View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 II | AU$329 (save AU$170) While the Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are the flagship offering from Bose, the QuietComfort 35 II have earned a great reputation and this deal shouldn't be ignored. Not only are the QC 35 II's cheaper, they still have class-leading noise cancellation and are incredibly comfortable to wear. The popular cans are discounted in black.View Deal

Bose SoundSport Free truly wireless earbuds | AU$179 (usually AU$295; save AU$116) Bose's fitness-focus true wireless in-ears offer weighty, full-bodied sound, an IPX4 water and sweat-resistance rating, up to 5 hours of battery life in the buds (and an extra 10 in the case), and the ability to use a single earbud for calls if needed. We're impressed with the Amazon Prime Day discount, it's hefty and these worth grabbing at this price. Available in Black, Blue/Citron, or Orange/Blue.View Deal

Bose Portable Home Speaker | AU$379 (save AU$120) Where most smart speakers need to be plugged into a wall socket, Bose has made its first portable one, with both Google Assistant and Alexa support on tap, even if you're outdoors. As long as it's in reach of a Wi-Fi signal it'll do its sonic thing anywhere. Nice. You'll also get Bose's signature sound. And now Prime members get this exclusive offer that shaves AU$120 off the RRP.View Deal

JBL Tune 600BTNC noise-cancelling headphones | AU$90 (retails for AU$149) These wireless on-ears from JBL offer no-fuss audio with deep bass and solid detail, active noise-cancelling, and a 16-hour battery life at a tiny price. We rarely see the JBL Tune 600BTNC going for its full retail price of AU$149, but we've also never seen it discounted this much. Change from a hundred bucks for a decent set of noise-cancellers? Yes please! If you're not into the White colour option, you can pay a little more for Black or Blue (AU$93).View Deal

Bose Frames Audio Sunglasses | AU$219 (was AU$254; save AU$35) This isn't a spy gadget, it's technology for your face. Looking like a stylish set of sunglasses, the Bose Frames actually boast wireless Bluetooth-powered open ear speakers in their stems, allowing you to rock out while keeping the sun out of your eyes, and most importantly, looking cool. Previously priced at AU$254, you can get the Bose Frames in the Alto (also available in S/M size) or Rondo styles at the discounted price of AU$219 for today only.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 | AU$277 (save AU$67) Sony now owns the active noise cancelling space, having taken the crown from Bose, and these last-gen headphones are exceptional. Sony officially lists the third iteration of its very popular and oh-so-good noise cancelling cans at AU$399. It's been available for less on Amazon on a regular basis, but it's very rare the price drops below AU$300. So if you've been lusting after these headphones, then the black set is available for just AU$277.View Deal

Bose Home Speaker 300 | AU$269.99 (save AU$129.96) With both Google Assistant and Alexa support built in, plus Bose's signature sound spewing a full 360 degrees to fill a room, and an incredible AU$130 off makes this smart speaker worthy of consideration if you're after big sound and a voice assistant to fill the room with music while patiently waiting for your next command.View Deal

Sennheiser HD 450BT noise-cancelling headphones | AU$219 (was AU$299; save AU$80) When it comes to high quality audio, Sennheiser is a name that everyone respects, and it's embodies in these wireless noise-cancelling headphones. They feature Bluetooth 5.0, a 30-hour battery life, and fast-charging via USB-C. Much more affordable than most models from its Bose and Sony competitors, the latest discount from Amazon makes them even more of a no-brainer. Available in black or white.View Deal

KEF LS50W Wireless active speakers | AU$2,804.39 (was AU$3,299; save AU$494.89) Treat yourself to the highly regarded wireless version of KEF's LS50 active speakers. They're awarded by the pros and won a What Hi-Fi? Award when they came out! Enjoy audiophile-grade clarity and rich dynamics in a compact package, and cram in an excellent DAC, Bluetooth module, preamp, media streamer and four power amplifiers to boot! The LS50W from KEF are available in White/Copper, Titanium Grey/Red, or Black/Blue. Please note, this deal is available to Prime members only – sign up for free to get access to this great bargain. View Deal

Marshall Stanmore II smart speaker | AU$452.53 (save AU$247.47) What's not to love? Classic retro styling and the magnificent pedigree that is Marshall - all in a clever smart speaker. The Stanmore II is one of its most flexible offerings, with Bluetooth connectivity, powerful bass and Amazon Alexa built in to take voice commands. RRPing for AU$699, this discounted price is a good whack Amazon's usual one. This deal's available until midnight on Oct 14, or until sold out.View Deal

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 | AU$399 (save AU$200) In the fiercely competitive world of active noise cancelling headphones, Bose has always had a reputation for leading the pack with outstanding quality and these are the best ANC cans Bose has made to date. However, they're pretty expensive at almost AU$600 a pop at full price. Thankfully, Amazon has slashed the RRP by AU$200 and you can grab the Black, the Silver Luxe or the newer Soapstone colour options for just AU$399 apiece.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day phone deals

Save big $ on a nice new smartphone.

Oppo Reno 2 | AU$435.38 (save AU$263.62) The Oppo Reno 2 is one of the best mid-range handsets of 2019, so we were thrilled to discover it nicely discounted... but it gets better. It has four impressive cameras on the rear, as well as a quirky pop-up front-facing camera for selfies. This snappy smartphone currently has an asking price of AU$699 on Oppo’s official Amazon AU store, but if you buy from Amazon UK, you’ll pocket a big saving. [Ships from Amazon UK]View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (256GB) | AU$1,127 (save AU$382) Samsung’s Note 20 is a brand new model and look at this, you can pick one up already discounted on Amazon, giving you access to a flagship smartphone at a realistic price. It comes with a lovely OLED screen, a triple-camera array and the signature S-Pen stylus. We've seen it going for slightly cheaper on Amazon previously, but this is still a good deal less than most Australian sellers. If you’re considering buying, please note that this is the non-5G version of the phone.View Deal

Oppo Find X2 Lite 5G | AU$599 (save AU$150) Thanks to a Snapdragon 765 chip in the chassis, this is a rather powerful phone with a mid-range price tag. And it doesn't skimp on features either – you get a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen, 8GB of RAM and a whopping 4,025mAh battery. And there's a 48MP camera to boot, not to mention a price drop to just AU$599 a pop exclusively available to Prime members.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day fitness tech deals

Many of us have been working from home for a while, so resolving to stay fit is more important than ever. Our rundown of the best Prime Day deals on fitness tech will help you achieve those goals.

Garmin Fenix 6 | AU$699 (save AU$300) Garmin’s superb range of multi-sport watches don’t come cheap, but now’s your chance to snag a premium wearable for a much more affordable price. It’s got accurate adventure tracking and GPS-based mapping to handle almost any outdoor activity you can dream of. Prime members can now save AU$300 on the Garmin Fenix 6.

View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 735XT | AU$269 (save AU$330) This watch launched a few years ago, but it’s still a tip-top fitness tracker – especially for runners. It has excellent GPS tracking, long battery life and good smartwatch functionality for a fitness wearable – which all adds up to make it very competitive despite its age. Amazon has slashed the price of this watch in black, saving you a hefty AU$330.View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 935 | AU$369 (save AU$380) This excellent multi-sport watch has been steeply discounted on Amazon, and that will see you save a hefty AU$380 – that’s better than half-price. It has a battery life that can keep up the pace for days and days, and an accurate heart rate monitor. It’s a fitness watch designed for those who want to dig into the data of their runs, rides or hikes. It may be a few years old now, but that also means it’s much more affordable this Amazon Prime Day.View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 935 Tri-bundle | AU$529 (save AU$370) The Tri-bundle of Garmin’s Forerunner 935 is also discounted, with AU$350 slashed from the asking price. It includes the HRM-Tri, which is a heart rate monitor designed for triathletes and the HRM-Swim, which is a strap that sits around the torso and is designed for swimmers. It's a properly high-tech device designed beautifully for a specific purpose. The bundle usually retails for AU$899 all up, so this is a great deal for the fitness enthusiasts.View Deal

Fitbit Charge 4 | from AU$175 (save up to AU$74.95) The new Charge 4 shares the same attractive stylings of the previous model but has some tasty new features on the inside. Impressively it now has GPS built-in, making it less of a fitness tracker and more of a fully-fledged sport watch. It’s still made for the everyday user interested in fitness and health, and won’t bog you down in useless performance data. Now discounted in black, blue and rosewood by 30%. If you’d like the Special Edition which comes with a woven band, it’s also discounted by 30%.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active | AU$249 (RRP AU$349; save AU$100) The original Samsung Galaxy Watch Active has seen a decent price cut, and discounted here it gives you access to premium-level features and performance. There's no mistaking that fitness is the big focus with this, and it can monitor your heart rate, sleep and stress levels, as well as auto-track a range of workouts. Naturally it includes GPS. An updated Active 2 is now on the market, but this is a very nice price on the slightly older version, available in both black and rose gold. Please note, this banging price is exclusive to Prime members only.View Deal

Look after your feet by scoring fine new footwear at the usual stupendously cheap Amazon Prime Day discounts.

ECCO Mens Melbourne Tie | From AU$101.23 If you're a man about town, you'll love these classic tan lace-ups from Ecco. A modern twist on an timeless favourite, the Ecco Mens Melbourne Tie has removable leather-covered inlay sole with ECFS for increased air circulation and a cool inner climate – perfect to stride into those Monday morning meetings.View Deal

ECCO Womens Anine Ballerina | From AU$38.91 These ballerina flats from Ecco are super comfy and perfect for the gal that's on the go. Crafted from a range of rich materials, including full grain ECCO patent, printed, metallic and fluid-touch calf leather so there is a colour and pattern for any occasion. View Deal

New Balance FuelCell Echo Men's Running Shoes | From AU$90 (save AU$59.69) If you're looking for a new pair of running shoes that will take you to your next level, the New Balance FuelCell can do just that with durable and resilient rippled rubber outsole and an engineered knit upper with embroidery detail for structure and comfort. View Deal

New Balance Men's 624 Cross Training Shoes | from AU$57.80 (save over AU$150) These shoes might not be for everyone, but to the certain individual that loves rockin' the dad look, the New Balance Men's 624 Cross Training Shoes are a dream. Featuring an internal shank, ABZORB cushioning and QUIX outsole technology, as well as EVA (Ethyl Vinyl Acetate) foam footbed for cushioning, these shoes scream comfort.

View Deal

New Balance Fresh Foam Roav Men's Running Shoes | from AU$99 (save AU$57.20) Another great bargain in Amazon's range of New Balance discounts – the Fresh Foam Roav Men's running shoes have been discounted by 36%. These runners have been designed with a breathable mesh/synthetic upper and a rubber outsole for comfort and durability. The Fresh Foam Roav's also include an ultra heel that hugs the back of the foot for a supportive and locked-in fit.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day home and smart home deals

Make your home a little nicer, and smarter. Many great deals are offered, including for smart lighting gear which can be voice-controlled for ultimate ambience!

De'Longhi Eletta Cappuccino coffee machine | AU$851.25 (save $283.75) A nice coffee machine is a wonder to have, but they can be very expensive. That's why we're listing this great deal, for a pretty amazing price. De'Longhi's Eletta Cappucino usually retails for a jaw-dropping price of around AU$1,150, this appliance is now 25% off on Amazon for Prime Day, dropping the price down a much more affordable AU$851. A cuppa, anyone?View Deal

Philips Hue White A60 smart bulb | AU$22.36 (save AU$12.59) Getting started in the Hue ecosystem can be rather pricey, but now it’s much easier to test out the tech, or expand your current setup, with this regular A60 smart bulb now discounted. Philips smart lights are well made and designed and the company is a leader in this area. This white LED bulb is available with either an E27 screw or a B22 cap, with 34% slashed from the asking price. Note: you can control up to 10 lights in one room without the Hue Bridge, and if you add a Hue Bridge it's possible to control up to 50 lights.View Deal

Philips Hue White Ambience A60 smart bulb | from AU$33.80 (save up to AU$21.15) If fancy colours aren't your thing, but the appeal of adjustable whites tempt, the Philips Hue White Ambiance smart lights are adjustable bulbs which can go between cool to warm whites. They’re dimmable as well, and respond instantly to your commands. Discounted in both fittings, with the B22 cap down to AU$32.90, while the E27 screw is available for AU$33.90.View Deal

Philips Hue smart plug | AU$49 (save AU$15.95) Hook your home up with smart lighting while using the lights you already own. Philips Hue plug will turn your regular lights into smart lights because your bulb is controlled by this base unit. All you need to do is plug it into an outlet, and connect your regular lamps to the fitting. Then via Bluetooth you’ll be able to control it using the Philips Hue app. The smart plug is also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, which means full voice control! Save 29% when you pick it up on Prime Day.View Deal

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambience Candle | AU$60 (save AU$19.95) The candle version of this Philips Hue light has a classic look that offers controlled light in a subtle form. With 33% shaved off the RRP it's not hard to think of a perfect place for one of these. There’s some 16 million colours this bulb can illuminate your space with, and you can change them any time you like. It’s all controlled through the app or with your voice, though if you pick up more than 10, you’ll also need to purchase the Hue Bridge.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day computers, peripherals and accessories

Grab a new computer or laptop, or upgrade the bits you plug into your PC or Mac. Grab a classy keyboard, or a sexy screen, or level up with a pair of thumping gaming headphones.

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core | AU$41.55 (usually AU$79)

You can normally pick up these wired gaming headphones for around AU$70, which is fair as they're entry-level, but just over AU$40 makes them a steal, and for the price the audio experience punches well above its weight. They're suitable for Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, with cable audio controls and 40mm directional drivers.View Deal

Razer Blade 15 Advanced (2020) |15.6-inch 300Hz FHD / i7 / RTX 2070 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$3,487 (save AU$1,016) One of the best Prime Day laptop deals we've seen so far comes from Amazon US, offering up over a grand off this award-winning 15-inch Razer Blade. This is the latest 2020 model, which in this spec usually costs over AU$4,500. With a 300Hz FHD display driven by an RTX 2070, it's perfectly balanced with enough power to deliver high frame rates, and a display that won't limit them. Built with a sturdy aluminium chassis, it can handle the bumps.

[Ships from Amazon US]View Deal

Logitech G502 Hero SE gaming mouse | AU$56.63 (save AU$35) Even if you aren't a gamer this mouse is a real gem for any kind of use. It's the wired version of Logitech's well loved G502 and is considered one of the best of its kind, but with a pricetag of AU$200 you'd be forgiven for instead opting for this wired version, which is physically almost identical and down to a tiny AU$56.63 for Prime Day. That's close to 40% off Amazon's usual price of AU$92. This Special Edition comes with white colour highlights throughout the body.

[Ships from Amazon UK]

SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless | AU$119.76 (usually ~ AU$160)

Here's a pretty good deal, as long as you're prepared to wait for it to be shipped from the UK. This wireless headset comes wielding lossless 2.4GHz wireless technology, and will work on virtually any games console you own and, with the addition of a dongle, any USB-C device. It also supports wired play. [Ships from UK]

View Deal

Razer Seiren X USB microphone | AU$90.62 (save AU$32) This high-quality condenser mic from Razer has garnered good reviews across the web, and it's a great way to give your voice recording an upgrade if you want to start live-streaming... or (like most of us) just want to sound clearer in Zoom calls and in-game chat. If the Seiren X's usual AU$123 price was a bit steep for you, you can snag almost AU$32 in this UK-based deal. That's around AU$70 cheaper than most local online stores.



[Ships from Amazon UK]View Deal

Lenovo Chromebook C340 | 11.6-inches/Celeron N4000/4GB RAM/64GB storage | AU$309 (save AU$290) If you're after a simple laptop that can perform basic functions, like surfing the web, email and watching the odd streaming video, this compact 11.6 model from Lenovo would suite you perfectly. You can grab this machine for only AU$309 so it's one of the cheapest chromebook's around and is a solid option for kids or less-demanding users.View Deal

Logitech K400 Plus wireless livingroom keyboard | AU$29.11 (save AU$21) Widely considered to be one of the best and most-affordable couch keyboards around, the K400 Plus is a veritable steal at this AU$29.11 price, with other Aussie retailers generally asking AU$50+ for it. With so many streaming services taking off it's super-handy to have a keyboard attached to your TV - it sure beats using the awful search systems most services use!View Deal

Acer Swift 3 14-inch ultrabook laptop (Ryzen 3/8GB RAM/256GB SSD) | AU$899 (save AU$300) Acer laptops are typically good lookers, featuring well-balanced specs and all often at extremely competitive prices, just like the Acer Swift 3 laptop which we're big fans of. With an extra 25% off this 2019 model (which has an AMD Ryzen 3 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD) for Prime Day, it's even better value. If you want a solid, highly portable all rounder, this one's a great choice.View Deal

Asus RT-AX82U Wi-Fi 6 gaming router | AU$233 (save $63) With both JB and Bing Lee selling this router for AU$499, this is truly a remarkable deal worth grabbing if you want to give your home Wi-Fi a boost. It uses the newest Wi-Fi 6 standard (aka 802.11ax), as well as being fully backwards-compatible this powerhouse dual-band gaming router from industry stalwart Asus offers combined wireless speeds of 5,400Mbps, built-in Trend Micro security and the ability to optimise and prioritise gaming traffic. Note that as this item ships from Amazon UK, so you may need a plug adapter to use it in AU.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (Wi-Fi, 64GB) | AU$449 (save AU$100) A AU$100 saving on this Android tablet is pretty good bargain, though we were expecting a little more, perhaps we might see that on Black Friday, regardless, for now it's worth snapping up if you're keen.. The 10.4-inch screen is perfect for drawing on, watching videos and doing so much more. It also promises decent battery life and, for Prime members, a relatively affordable price tag.View Deal

Asus ZenBook 14 | Ryzen 5 / 8GB / 256GB | AU$1,160 (save AU$439) This gorgeous laptop is genuine Aussie stock, coming with all the necessary local warranties, and – more importantly – a pretty impressive 27% off the listed price. This 14-inch laptop is light, portable, and has a num pad on its trackpad if you find the need for it. The Ryzen 5 is a solid CPU that can handle work and gaming, and as long as you don't have intense needs the 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage will be just fine. [TEMPORARILY OUT OF STOCK @ 6:30PM OCT 14]View Deal

Oculus Rift S | AU$568 (save AU$81) Widely acclaimed as one of the best VR headsets available, it's appealing though the sale price is not a huge discount - but even a mere 12% off is a good bargain when you can't get it cheaper anywhere else. So if you want to take a deep dive into VR gaming, then snag a set of the Oculus Rift S while it's available for less.View Deal

Lenovo Legion Y540 15.6-inch gaming laptop (i7, RTX 2060, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) | AU$2,077 (save AU$365) If the Legion Y740 above is more power than you need, but you like the look of Lenovo's styling, here's a respectably powerful laptop for not a lot of dough. This Y540 model has a plastic chassis as opposed to the Y740's aluminium, and it's not shy of performance with an Intel Core i7 CPU and RTX 2060 graphics chip powering your work and play. You'll not find that winning combo of CPU and GPU cheaper in Australia at present, and this great choice for an entry-level laptop. Please note, this deal is available to Prime members only – sign-up for free to get access to this great bargain. View Deal

Dell 32 curved gaming monitor | AU$800 (save AU$200)

Marvel at your gaming with a new-found love as you play with 32 inches of curved 1440p action. This lovely Dell monitor has a 165Hz refresh rate and FreeSync compatibility. It's also a slick looking monitor, though not as showy as its Alienware counterparts - which could be a good thing to many. View Deal

Corsair Virtuoso RGB (White) | AU$263.20 (usually AU$329)

Here's a very stylish (and very pricey) set of gaming cans with 7.1 surround sound and a "broadcast grade" omni-directional Microphone. It boasts a frequency range of 20Hz - 30,000Hz. The RGB lighting looks stunning to behold and you'll definitely feel a whole lot more hardcore wearing these as you game. Please note, this deal is available to Prime members only – sign-up for free to get access to this great bargain.

View Deal

Razer Viper | AU$82 (usually AU$135)

Geared towards the esports pro (or the budding pro), this ambidextrous wired mouse is simple in style but packing in the features, with a 5G advanced optical sensor, 16,000 DPI, and an advertised 70 million clicks per life cycle - which is all the specs you want in a gaming mouse.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day health, beauty and grooming deals

Save and practise self-care with Amazon's range of discounted health, beauty and grooming products.

Panasonic EH-NA65CN765 Moisture-Infusing Nanoe Nano Care Hair Dryer | AU$229 (save AU$50) This snazzy hair dryer from Panasonic promises to give you salon quality results with every use by reducing the damage from brushing – resulting in smooth, soft and shiny hair. It also comes with 3 attachments so you'll have all the tools to boost your roots & creating voluptuous volume.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day gaming deals

Stock up on all your digital entertainment needs for months to come!

Borderlands Legendary Collection | AU$58 (usually AU$89.95)

Three giant shooter RPGs for the price of (less than) one? It's a bit of a no-brainer. And because all Borderlands games are the kind that can be played again and again the fun pit here is bottomless. You're also getting bonus Australian accents in Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, which is always good for a laugh. It's currently AU$58, but Prime members will see AU$49.30 at checkout.



BioShock: The Collection | AU$58 (usually AU$89.95)

One of the most influential first-person shooter series in history comes to the Nintendo Switch, along with its sequel and third instalment. With a truly captivating storyline and characters you won't forget in a hurry it's considered an all-time great. The fact that a looker like BioShock Infinite can run on the humble Switch is a marvel, and these games are great fun on the go. It's currently AU$58, but Prime members will see AU$49.30 at checkout.View Deal

Nintendo Switch (Neon Blue & Red) | AU$399 (save AU$70)

Even though the fancy new PS5 and Xbox Series X and S are imminent, the Nintendo Switch is a console that gamers love and its popularity only confirms what owners of this machine know. So jump in and grab this deal and see for yourself why it's so great. The Minecraft + Switch deal above is arguably the better overall buy, but if you don't want the game then this fantastic AU$399 price saves you an extra AU$10, for a solid AU$70 off the RRP. This is the lowest we've seen a Switch for since February. View Deal

Ghost Recon Breakpoint | AU$29 (usually AU$49.95)

This copped poor reviews when it was originally released, but has since been given a thorough revamp. And now you can save 50 percent off this big tactical shooter. If you want tense cooperative shenanigans, this is a game well worth your time and money. If you'd prefer the Gold Edition, that's currently AU$59, down from AU$69.95.View Deal

The Last of Us Part II | AU$48 (usually AU$99.95)

A profoundly impactful game that scored rave reviews can now be had for half price. It may not be pleasant walk in the park, but this post-pandemic adventure will stay with you long before the credits roll and is considered a must-play by the team.View Deal

Nintendo Switch + Minecraft | AU$409 (usually AU$509.90)

This is a clever way to save some bucks on Minecraft and a Switch: if you add a Nintendo Switch console to your Amazon cart, and then add Minecraft as well, you'll come out saving AU$100. The Nintendo Switch RRP is usually AU$470, while Minecraft normally goes for AU$40. Pretty nice.View Deal

Red Dead Redemption 2 | AU$38 (usually AU$69.95)

This sprawling western epic is one of the most technically impressive games this console generation. The vast western world looks stunning and can take weeks to fully explore – you'll be sucked into its realism and story bigtime. The story will keep you going for around 80 hours, but then you've got the limitless delights of Red Dead Online to sink your teeth into.View Deal

Borderlands 3 | AU$26.99 (usually AU$49.95)

For PS4, this addictive loot shooter is often on sale, but AU$24 is among the best prices we've seen in Australia. It's definitely a reasonable price for a game that'll keep you busy for many dozens of hours (not to mention the ridiculous amount of weapons it has on offer). A worthy successor to the Borderland lineage, though some hardcore fans may find some of it a little over the top.View Deal

Resident Evil 3 | AU$44 (usually AU$99.95)

It may not have won hearts quite as unanimously as the Resident Evil 2 remake did, but this reimagining of the classic third instalment is a fun enough distraction, and is probably essential if you're a diehard fan of the series. At half price there's little reason not to throw a few dollars at this and add it to your collection.View Deal

Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! | AU$49 (usually AU$79.95)

Classic Pokemon games made their mark on handheld devices, so these two Let's Go games (they're basically the same - who's your favourite character?) are perfect Nintendo Switch fodder. First party Nintendo games don't often sell at discounts like this, so snap them up while this opportunity exists.View Deal

Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield | AU$47 (usually AU$79.95)

This is it, folks: the next-gen Pokemon game everyone waited for for years. There's countless hours of gaming pleasure in these wonderful titles and considering how rarely Nintendo discounts its games to this extent now is the time to jump on these. Whether you're a newcomer to the series or a veteran, you'll get a lot of mileage out of this. View Deal

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX | AU$49 (usually AU$79.95)

A Pokemon dungeon crawler you can feasibly play forever, given that the dungeons are procedurally generated: which means that no matter how long you play for, it will always be a different experience and game world. So no playthrough, no dungeon, will ever be the same twice. View Deal

Amazon Prime Day camera deals

The best Prime Day deals on cameras mean you can get a super sharp shooter at a super smart price.

DJI Mavic Air 2 | AU$1,299 (save AU$200) There was a Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo lightning deal yesterday, but in case you missed that, this is your chance to save AU$200 on one of the best consumer drones DJI has yet made. This flying gem does it all, is a dream to pilot and offers exquisite images, with 48MP stills, 4K/60p footage, 3-axis gimbal, 34-minute flight time... need we say more?View Deal

DJI Mavic 2 Pro | AU$2,199 (save AU$300) Unlike the Mavic Airs, the Mavic 2 Pro has a larger 1-inch sensor, which is actually a lot better than the one on the original Mavic Pro, so if serious image quality is a top priority this is one to look at. There's 10-bit Dlog-M colour profile support on board, and you simply plug the drone to a 4K TV to view footage directly. The camera has a variable aperture of f/2.8-11. Thanks to Prime Day, you can save AU$300 on this flying phenomenon.View Deal

DJI Mavic Mini Fly More Combo | AU$614.20 (save AU$184.80) DJI's smallest drone is handy enough with its camera to do a pretty decent job of photos and videos. Weighing just under 250g, there's no need to register it with CASA, so that saves a lot of hassle and it shoots 12MP stills and 2.7K videos. This Fly More Combo has an official price tag of AU$799 in Australia, so having this shipped in from the US is well worth it. It makes for an excellent Christmas gift for young 'un. [Ships from Amazon US]View Deal

DJI Osmo Action | AU$308 (save AU$191) DJI isn't GoPro, but that doesn't mean the company isn't a contender for quality action cams. The Osmo Action has a front-facing colour screen, which GoPro has only just added to its new Hero 9 Black (which would cost you a handsome AU$599). This discounted price will go easier on the wallet compared to GoPro’s premium prices too. [Ships from Amazon US]View Deal

Nikon Z 50 twin lens kit + ML-L7 remote + EN-EL25 battery | AU$1,599 (save AU$700) Nikon really hit a home run with this, it's first APS-C mirrorless camera. It immediately qualified as one of the best mid-range cameras available. Feature-packed, with performance to match, the Z50 is truly a mirrorless marvel. And for just AU$1,699 – which is the RRP for the camera with a single lens by the way – you're getting two lenses (Nikkor Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 and Nikkor Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 VR), a wireless remote shutter and an extra battery to boot! View Deal

Garmin Dash Cam 46 | AU$175 (save AU$54) If you haven't already got a dash cam just know it could save you a fortune in legal fees, avoid police drama, and maybe make you an internet hero. This no-frills dash cam from Garmin offers a 140-degree field of vision and records footage in 1080p Full HD resolution. It's compact and sleek, so won't look like a nasty bump on your dashboard, and it's now available to Prime members with a saving of AU$54.View Deal

Nikon CoolPix A1000 + ML-L7 wireless remote | AU$538.74 (save AU$110.35) This pocketable Nikon point-and-shoot is a real gem for travel without compromising image quality too much. It boasts a 35x zoom lens that will get you close to the action. While its image quality isn't too bad, it's one for non-professional use, however its very affordable price tag makes it worth your consideration – now with 17% off, and it includes a wireless remote shutter too. Please note, this deal is only available to Prime Members only – sign-up for free to get access to this great bargain.View Deal

Fujifilm X-Pro3 (body only) | from AU$2,114.80 (save up to AU$418.20) This charming camera has a lovely retro charm and packs in full digital capabilities. If you've been keen on owning a camera with such distinctively retro looks, then now is a good opportunity. All three chassis – the Black, Dura Black and Dura Silver – are now 15% off the RRP. The Black version is the cheapest option at just over AU$2,114, with the Dura options costing a touch more. Important note – this deal is only available to Prime Members only – sign-up for free to get access to this great bargain.View Deal

