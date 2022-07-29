Ben Affleck is returning as Batman in a very unexpected movie

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

What better news is there to wake up to than the return of Ben Affleck as Batman? After seemingly hanging up his cape three years ago, it's now been revealed that the actor will be appearing as Bruce Wayne once more in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

The return of "Batfleck" was revealed by Jason Momoa (via Instagram ) who shared an image of himself and Affleck with confirmation that the latter had been filming for the Aquaman sequel. Several tourists on the Warner Bros. bus tour supposedly spotted the pair on set together and so it seems a decision was made to make the casting public.

Although Affleck filmed extra scenes for Zack Snyder's Justice League (2021), he distanced himself from the role of the Caped Crusader following the original cut of the superhero team-up movie back in 2017, citing alcoholism, depression and divorce during filming. A solo Batman movie was also in the works at one point, either directed by Affleck or Matt Reeves (who went on to helm The Batman starring Robert Pattinson).

“I showed somebody the Batman script... They said, ‘I think the script is good. I also think you’ll drink yourself to death if you go through what you just went through again,'” Affleck told The New York Times back in 2020.

That's why it was a huge, yet unexpected surprise when Affleck confirmed he would come back as Batman in the upcoming Flash movie. So it's even more of a surprise that he's signed up for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom too.

The bigger question is: why wasn't this unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con last weekend? As consequently, Marvel obliterated all competition with its MCU Phase 5 announcements and DC showed very little outside of new footage for Shazam: Fury of the Gods and Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam This sort of announcement would have blown the roof off.

"Reunited bruce and arthur. love u and miss u Ben WB studio tours just explored the backlot alright. busted on set all great things coming Aquaman 2 all my aloha," wrote Momoa.

T3 has reached out to Warner Bros. for comment.

I've previously written about why I believe Affleck's interpretation is the best live-action Batman we've had on screen to-date, so I'm personally thrilled we get to see him as the beloved DC character again. Not that I wouldn't also be excited to see Christian Bale also return in a new Dark Knight film , something the actor is up for under one circumstance.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom stars Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Temuera Morrison and Nicole Kidman. The film is scheduled to premiere in cinemas globally on March 17th, 2023.