Beats launches World Cup ad to promote Solo2 headphones

Beats Electronics has enlisted the help of footballing stars to promote its new Solo2 on-ear headphones in an advert titled 'The Game Before the Game'.

Brazil front-man Neymar Jr leads the star-studded pack alongside other famous faces like Bacary Sagna, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Blaise Matuidi, Cesc Fàbregas, Daniel Sturridge, Javier Hernández, Jozy Altidore, Luis Suárez, Mario Götze, and Robin van Persie

Neymar's father da Silva Sr and sister Rafaella Beckran make cameo appearances too, alongside LeBron James, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Rio Ferdinand, Serena Williams, Sydney Leroux, Stuart Scott and Thierry Henry.

The five minute advert is to promote the company's new Beats Solo2 headphones, which is said to feature improved bass and enhanced clarity.

The newest entry to the Solo range will come in black, white, red, blue, grey and pink colour variants.

Beats are charging £169.95 for a pair in the UK and $199.95 in the US.

You can check out 'The Game Before the Game' below.