The BBC has launched a new iOS and Android app to go alongside its existing, much-loved apps like BBC Sport, iPlayer and Cbeebies. BBC+ works alongside your BBC ID login and is designed to give you a 'more personalised' BBC, which is basically something the Beeb promised to do as part of its charter renewal.

Essentially, you can tell the app what you're interested in and it will recommend you stuff to consume regardless of whether it's a documentary on Radio 4 or a live sporting event.

Download BBC+ for iOS and Android