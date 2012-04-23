Batman: Arkham City Game of the Year Edition release date and more

Rocksteady have unveiled their Batman: Arkham City Game of the Year Edition which celebrates the games success by bringing hours worth of new features

Adding to the existing library of DLC content that comes with this edition is Harley Quinn's Revenge, a DLC that Rocksteady is calling the 'final chapter' of the Arkham City story arc.

Featuring both Batman and Robin this last chapter in the tale see's the winged crusaders go up against Harley Quinn and her brand new team of thugs in a street battle that will put Arkham City to rest once and for all.

Also included in the Game of the Year Edition is the Catwoman Pack, Nightwing Bundle Pack, Robin Bundle Pack, Challenge Map Pack and Arkham City Skins Pack making it the most comprehensive bundle to date.

Gamers will be able to get their hands on it at the end of May. No word on pricing but it will be available via the PlayStation Network and Xbox Live.