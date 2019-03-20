Baselworld 2019: TAG Heuer's new Autavia range boasts versatility, ruggedness and reliability

It's Baselworld 2019, and one of the first launches to take our eye has come from TAG Heuer. The avant-garde watchmaker has reintroduced the Autavia as a stand-alone collection, with a range of models that boast the versatility, ruggedness and reliability that characterised the original Autavia from the 1960s.



The new collections features seven references that have been designed with an adventurous and daring spirit, joining the ranks of the Carrera, Monaco, Formula 1, Aquaracer and Link collections.

What fans loved about the original – its functionality, timeless style and numerous combinations – are also evident in the seven new models revealed at Baselworld.

The 42mm stainless-steel three-hand models feature the rounded first-generation Autavia case and bevelled lugs from the 1960s, while a bidirectional rotating bezel with a 60-minute scale in black ceramic, blue ceramic or stainless steel enhances the sporty look of the watch.

The XL crown takes inspiration from pilot’s watches, that used oversized crowns to make them easier to use while wearing gloves.

The original Autavia was also known for being highly legible in any conditions, and this is also the case with the 2019 versions.

The hour markers and hour, minute and seconds hands are coated in SuperLuminova, making it possible to read the time even when adventure leads you into the dark.

The smoked dial is available in black, grey or blue, and has a date window at 6 o’clock.

In addition to the new stainless-steel Autavia models, TAG Heuer has also launched two versions in bronze, featuring a smoked green or brown dial with a bidirectional rotating bezel in black or brown ceramic, respectively.

Check out the pieces below:

Powering the new Autavia timepieces is the chronometer-certified Calibre 5.

The original Autavia was known for making use of the latest technology, and these models are no different, featuring the cutting-edge carbon-composite hairspring, which is lightweight and low-density, making it virtually unaffected by gravity and shock. It is also completely antimagnetic.

The combination of the calibre and the carbon-composite hairspring gives every model in this collection an 'Isograph' distinction. The trademarked name comes from the Greek word iso, which means “equal”, and refers to the stable and consistent movement of the component.

T3 are at Baselworld 2019 , bringing you all the latest news from the show floor. Stay tuned.

