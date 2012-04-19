Barclaycard PayTag NFC enabled smartphone sticker unveiled

Banking giant Barclaycard has officially unveil the first NFC payment enabled smartphone sticker in the Barclaycard PayTag

Bringing NFC payments to the masses Barclaycard has officially unveiled its latest contactless payment system with Barclaycard PayTag landing as an NFC enabled sticker for your smartphone.



With just a small selection of handsets currently supported by NFC payment terminals and banks in the UK, Barclaycard has announced that it is to offer its customers the chance to turn any handset into their own digital wallet with the sticker based Barclaycard PayTag.



Available exclusively for Barclaycard Visa cardholders at no additional cost, the PayTag sticker can be attached to the back of any smartphone allowing users to make tap-to-pay purchases up to the value of £15 at a variety of UK retailers including Waitrose, McDonalds, Tesco, EAT and Boots.



“Today, we are offering the choice of mobile payments to millions of our customers at no additional cost to them,” said CEO of Barclaycard Consumer Europe, David Chan. “More than half of us say that the item we're most lost without is our mobile phone , so we're giving people the option of using them to make easy, convenient, everyday payments without the need to upgrade their current handset.”



Lining up a third of the size of a conventional card the PayTag sticker will come with the same 100 per cent fraud protection as any physical Barclaycard card with the first group of customers to receive their new payment systems in the coming weeks. A widespread PayTag rollout will take play later in the year.



“Barclaycard is developing a wide range of initiatives which will ultimately enable everyone to enjoy the benefits of mobile payments,” CEO Chan added. “Barclaycard PayTag is another milestone on our journey to make paying easier.”



Are you a Barclaycard customer? Can you see yourself attaching an NFC enabled sticker to the pack of your coveted smartphone in order to not carry your wallet?