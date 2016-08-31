Asus' ZenWatch 3 doesn't look like a smartwatch. It looks like a watch!

Aside from the Apple Watch, the Huawei Watch and maybe the Moto 360 Sport, most first-gen smartwatches have been utter balls.

That's why we're pretty excited to see the ZenWatch 3 from Asus launch at IFA 2016. A smartwatch that actually does look a bit more like a watch.

We're interested to see what it's like in use rather than under show lights so we'll review it just as soon as Asus send us one.

Here are the ZenWatch 3 details:

It's round

It's 9.95mm-thick.

It's got Android Wear (so it works with iOS and Android of course).

It's got activity tracking (naturally).

It's powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor and can recharge 'incredibly quick[ly]'

It's made from jewellery-grade 316L stainless steel (82 percent stronger than conventional steel, apparently).

There are three finishes - Gunmetal, Silver, and Rose Gold

There are three crown buttons providing quick access to frequently used stuff, including opening the ZenFit activity tracking app and customising the display.

There's “a choice of luxurious straps to provide sophisticated looks and all-day comfort”. So different straps, then. Thanks. There's actually two different designs – leather or rubber, each available in dark brown or beige.

The screen is a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with 400 x 400 resolution and 287ppi pixel density.

The scren is covered in extra strong 2.5D CorningGorillaGlass.

Finally, it's “accented by a narrow, rose-gold bezel for a sophisticated look inspired by the corona of an annular solar eclipse” according to Asus. Righty-ho...

Check out all the latest from IFA 2016