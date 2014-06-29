Asus working on budget Android Wear smartwatch?

Asus is reportedly jumping on the Android Wear bandwagon with its own affordable smartwatch tipped to arrive in September.

The latest round of rumours suggests that Asus is planning to launch an Android Wear smartwatch with a budget price tag.

According to a report from TechCrunch, the Asus smartwatch will launch in September with an AMOLED display and a price tag between $99 (about £60, AU$105) and $149 (about £90, AU$160).

Although it's worth noting that the news comes from "a source familiar with the company's plans," so I wouldn't get too excited just yet.

Notorious leaker @evleaks couldn't help but add to the hipe, revealing that the Asus smartwatch is codenamed Robin and “aims to be the thinnest device in the category”.

If the news is true, then Asus' budget price could offer a competitive alternative to the Samsung Gear Live, Motorola Moto 360, and LG G Watch which all showed their faces at Google I/O this week.

