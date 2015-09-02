Asus reveals ZenWatch 2 release details – and it’s brilliantly-priced

Asus'IFA 2015press conference was characterised by a typically showy display from CEO Johnny Shih. But we did learn full details on the forthcoming ZenWatch 2 including its terrific pricing which undercuts the Apple Watch by some margin.

The ZenWatch 2 again runs Android Wear, is powered by a Qualcomm chip and features longer battery life than its predecessor (up to 400mAh), with a new crown button and pogo-pin charger.

There's now support for Wi-Fi as well as Bluetooth, while there are also now two different sizes like the Apple Watch (49.6 x 40.7mm and 45.2 x 37.2mm with 320x320 or 280x280 pixel displays). It's also water resistant and there's 4GB of memory on board.

The ZenWatch 2 will be available in October, starting at a remarkably cheap 149 Euros for the smaller model and 169 Euros for the bigger version.Asus reckons you can get around 60 hours of standby time from it.

Another very interesting consumer product is the new VivoStick PC. It essentially looks like a more stylish Chromecast but with two USB ports and full Windows 10 on board.

For the players

Asus also spoke about its Republic of Gamers (ROG) brand, revealing a new “plasma copper, armor titanium and lava red” mobile chassis. The new laptop – the G752 series - features Intel's new 6th generation Core i7- processor (formerly codenamed Skylake) and Windows 10. The new i7-6700HQ processor is also joined by Nvidia's GeForce GTX 965M graphics, a 17.3-inch Full HD display (no, not 4K, though an option is available) and up to – wait for it – 64GB of memory.

Thunderbolt 3.0 is also included, which is interesting as so few periperals support it. The keyboard has also been specially configured so gamers can press up to 30 keys simultaneously.

Currently the G752 is slated at $1499 USD and will be available later in the year.

Asus also teased a remarkable water-cooled ROG laptop that will be out later in the year - the GX700. Presumably the laptop will be running Skylake, but there's no word on the Nvidia graphics processor that will be inside.

Check out all the latest from IFA 2015.