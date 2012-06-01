Assassin's Creed 3: Release Date, trailer & rumours

Assassin's Creed 3 News: All the latest news, rumours and trailers surrounding the biggest Assassin's Creed from images to plot reveals...

Update: Check out our hands-on Assassin's Creed 3 review

Assassin's Creed 3 looks set to be the biggest yet in the series, not only is it the fifth time we see Desmond go up against the Templars but more importantly it introduces an entirely new Assassin and with it a brand new location to boot.

Assassin's Creed News:

New information has come to light thanks to Game Informer which confirms that not only will Boston be one of the key cities involved in the game but that you'll also be playing as Connor throughout his life from being a child right through to late adulthood.

Assassin's Creed 3 has officially been confirmed for the Nintendo Wii U, making it the first game to be confirmed for the next-generation console and also revealing that the Nintendo Wii U release date could well be before 2012.

Assassin's Creed 3 Story:

Set during the late 18th Century Assassin's Creed 3 will see Desmond visit a brand-new time period and a brand-new Assassin called Connor.

Originally named Ratohnaké:ton but adopting the first name Connor, our hero is half-English and half-Native American. Raised by the Mohawks the Assassin will find himself plunged into the middle of America's bloody birth.

Assassin's Creed 3 will see Connor explore a world larger than any Assassin's Creed game before it and will have him traversing locations from the wild savagery of the Frontier to the bustling streets of Colonial towns.

Watch the official Assassin's Creed 3 gameplay trailer

We know for a fact that you'll be following Connor throughout his life in a similar way to that of Ezio which means you'll see him before he reaches adulthood and becomes an Assassin.

Also confirmed is the fact he'll be involved in some way with some major historical battles that took place including Washington's clash with the British Army.

According to Ubisoft's CEO Yves Guillemot Assassin's Creed 3 has been three years in the making and will be larger than any of the previous games.

"We will push the title a lot because it's a fantastic product that the team has been working for three years," said CEO Yves Guillemot. "What we have seen is just fabulous."

Speaking about the graphics Guillemot confirms this will be the most visually stunning game yet making use of the entirely new Ubisoft-AnvilNext engine.

“Whether you're a longtime fan of Assassin's Creed or if you're new to the franchise, you're going to be blown away by the scale and marvel of Assassin's Creed III”

Lead writer Matt Turner recently revealed that Connor won't be fighting any corners and will remain “outside of the conflict.”

Speaking to Official PlayStation Magazine, he said: “He's not British or Colonial and has his own reasons for being involved, his own path that happens to intersect with the Revolution.”



Expanding on his point, the writer said that Assassin's Creed 3 isn't about a clash of two races, rather, a tale that highlights the plight of the innocent caught up in the conflict.



“At that point it's not about American or English; it's about English and English and that's something we want to be very clear on. It's not about America Ra Ra it's about freedom and community and about how people are treated in that kind of a situation.

"And how they want to find their own identity. I think that's something that's universal to anybody”.

Set to arrive 31 October on PC, Xbox 360, Sony PlayStation 3 and Nintendo Wii U Assassin's Creed 3 will no doubt be hoping to take the top spot for Christmas beating off the likes of Bioshock Infinite.

Assassin's Creed 3 Location

We now know for certain that the game will be set during the American Revolution in the late 18th Century with Britain taking on the colonies.

As we all also know, it didn't work out so well for the Brits and resulted in the United States of America being born, so in terms of dramatic time periods this is definitely one of the most volatile.

We know that Connor will be visiting the Frontier and also a number of colonial towns, it has also been confirmed that Boston will be one of the main cities that features, it is presumed that New York will be the other city.

Finally we know that Connor will be getting involved in some pretty serious battles as well with several featuring Washington taking on the Brits with our Assassin hero caught in the middle.

There has been some online criticism in relation to the location however Kotaku.com argues that in fact the American Revolution is a superb location for several key reasons:

Firstly it's one of the last conceivable dates where bladed weapons are still as prominent and as can clearly be seen by the axe and bow you won't just be embracing gunpowder.

Secondly the location would allow for a complete revamp of how Assassin's Creed is played, while it's likely there will still be large

cities, it could be the perfect opportunity to see a landscape more akin to Red Dead Redemption.

Assassin's Creed 3: Weapons

What we know so far is that you'll definitely be wielding three new weapons over those that appeared in Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood and Assassin's Creed: Revelations.

What we don't know however is their importance, or if indeed they'll even make an appearance, for now though allow us to indulge in some likely suggestions of what role they will play in the game.

First up is the axe. Looking Native American in origin the axe appears to have been heavily influenced by the Assassin's as well with the blade forming the symbol for the Assassin Order.

Secondly we can see that the new Assassin is holding an early pistol. Ezio had a primitive pistol in the Assassin's Creed games previous however this looks to be the first time gunpowdered weapons will feature prominently in the franchise.

Finally we can see that there is a Native American bow and arrow. Looking set to replace the crossbow as the long range weapon this would certainly add elements that haven't been seen before even hinting at open landscapes that would require a weapon of that type.

Assassin's Creed 3: History (Spoiler alert)

Assassin's Creed 3 will be the latest in a series of games that has so far visited just two of Desmond's ancestors in detail, this will soon be rectified with the addition of a third in Assassin's Creed 3.

Assassin's Creed:

Follows in the footsteps of Altair, an Assassin that was born around the time of the crusades, he is the first Assassin to truly wield the Pieces of Eden (mythical objects left behind by a race that lived on Earth before humans).

Being the first game this also introduces us to the main protagonist Desmond, who's story takes place some time in the future. Desmond is captured by the Templar's and forced to relive his memories through a device called the Animus.

Assassin's Creed 2:

Setting the trend for numbered games indicating a new Assassin the second one introduces us to Ezio Auditore Da Firenze, following his life quite literally from birth to the moment when his family is murdered and he embraces the Assassin way of life.

Set during Renaissance Italy the game is graphically a huge step up for the franchise and gives players the chance to explore Florence and Venice, it is in Assassin's Creed 2 that we are introduced to the dual hidden blade.

Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood

Set in Rome, Brotherhood follows Ezio's journey during middle-age as he tries to bring down the corrupt Borgia family who have a stranglehold on the city and its people.

It is in Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood that we learn more about the Pieces of Eden with the game revealing that there was in fact a race of humans before our own, wiped out when an asteroid shower hit the Earth.

Assassin's Creed: Revelations

The last of the 'Ezio trilogy', Revelations follows Ezio in his later years as a hardened and experienced leader of the Assassin's. On a journey of discovery Ezio sets out to find out his true purpose in life, chasing after the pieces of Eden and following in the footsteps of his ancestor Altair.

It is in Revelations that we discover the most about Desmond and his background, with the character having to go back through his own experiences in order to escape a coma which consumed him at the end of 'Brotherhood'.

So there we have it, all we know so far is that Desmond has managed to save his mind from being lost and is still on the run from the Templar's headed in a van to an unknown location, cue Assassin's Creed 3.