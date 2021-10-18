Argos Lego deals: Save up to 30% on Lego Technic, NASA & more – why wait for Black Friday?

Argos has some excellent deals on Lego sets right now, including great prices on some of the best Lego sets available right now. The discounts range from 20% to just over 30%, and in some cases, that can mean pretty major savings. You can browse Argos' range at the link below, or read on and we'll pick out our favourite offers.

• Save up to 31% on Lego sets at Argos

Now's a good time to be sniffing out the best Lego deals. You might just be looking for something to keep you amused now the nights are drawing in, or you might be buying early to beat the predicted delivery delays closer to Christmas. We've no doubt that there will be Lego offers among the best Black Friday deals – but if the price is right on these sets for you, getting your order done and dusted early might be the smart move.

Argos has a range of Lego sets that are mostly from the Lego City, Lego Duplo and Lego Friends ranges at 20% off, which has some nice options in, including the always-popular Lego Fire Station and Lego Friends Vet Clinic, among tons of others.

But the stuff that really interests us is elsewhere in Argos' selection. Here are the three most tempting options:

Lego Ideas NASA International Space Station | Was: £65 | Now: £48.75 | Save 25% at Argos

Attention space nerds! Get yourself this model of arguably humankind's greatest space achievement to date while it's cheap. You get a faithful version of the ISS itself, plus a space shuttle to dock with it, and mini cargo spacecraft, as well as two astronaut microfigures.View Deal

Lego Technic Rand Rover Defender | Was: £160 | Now: £110 | Save £50 at Argos

A fantastic recreation of an iconic vehicle. The Defender really looks the part (with Lego blocks in a special custom colour just to get it right), and features a four-speed gearbox and three differentials for the wheels, along with independent suspension for each wheel. As a showpiece for Technic, it's great – but it's also not overly large for displaying on a shelf.View Deal