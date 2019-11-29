Argos JBL True headphones Black Friday deal brings price down to lowest ever

If you are one of those clever people who waited for Black Friday to upgrade your old headphones, well, kudos to you! There are so many good headphone deals out there right now, including this JBL True Black Friday deal from Argos, which obliterates the RRP of this amazing wireless sports headphones.

• Buy the JBL True – Wireless Endurance Peak Sports Headphones in Black on Argos, Black Friday price £79.99, was £129.99, you save £50 (38%)

The JBL True wireless headphones will last up to four hours plus you get an additional 24 hours using the rugged charging case provided with the headphones. In case you run out of juice, a 10-minute quick charge will give you an additional one hour of music playback.

These headphones are lightweight and ergonomically built to ensure comfort and stability no matter the workout. With eartips in three sizes, you can personalise your earbuds to your ears, so they won't fall out after the first two strides when you run.

The flexible and secure ear hook design automatically turns the power on/off when putting on or taking off the earphones.

Sound quality-wise, you'll get what you'd expect from a pair of JBL headphones. Don't expect active noise cancelling or outstanding bass, but what you'll hear through the speakers definitely won't disappoint you.

